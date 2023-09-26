3 bean dishes perfect for fall

It’s hard to ignore our chilly mornings and cool evenings, isn’t it? I look at the watermelons in my garden and wonder if there will be enough warmth for the ones about the size of ping-pong balls to mature. Will we have another heat wave, or two?

In the meantime, I’m thinking about beans, from the fresh shell beans we find at farmers markets to the widely praised heirloom dried beans from Rancho Gordo. In between, we have inexpensive commercial dried beans and canned beans for when we’re in a hurry. Of all the foods that we put in cans, beans — along with tomatoes — are the best.

When it comes to locally grown shell beans, many farms with diverse crops — Preston Farm and Winery in Dry Creek Valley comes to mind — grow one or more varieties. Tierra Vegetables has long sold nearly two dozen varieties, including the Petaluma Gold Rush bean, originally from Peru. Hector Alvarez, known for his honey, also grows a variety of delicious heirloom beans and sells them at the many farmers markets he attends.

If you love beans and cook them frequently, consider using an unglazed clay bean pot, which is how beans have been cooked for millennia. There is no better way to prepare beans. You sometimes can find clay pots in cookware stores or cookware sections of larger stores, but I recommend bramcookware.com. Before COVID, they had a store on the square in downtown Sonoma, but they have since shifted their business online. They have a large and beautiful selection of clay items for the stove, oven and table.

Here are three bean dishes that are among my favorites for fall.

White Bean, Tomato and Chorizo Soup

Makes about 6 servings

Spanish chorizo is best for this soup. But if you can’t find it, andouille, linguiça and kielbasa are good substitutes. If you use Mexican chorizo, which I do not recommend, be sure to pour off excess fat before adding it to the beans. Also, keep in mind that you can’t slice Mexican chorizo; you’ll have to remove it from its casing and crumble it.

8 ounces dry cannellini beans

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1 serrano, minced

4 cups chopped ripe tomatoes or one 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 pound Spanish-style fresh chorizo, cooked until just done

Black pepper in a mill

2 poblanos, roasted, peeled, seeded and cut into small julienne

½ cup cilantro leaves

Soak the beans overnight in enough water to cover them by 5 inches. Drain and rinse the beans.

Put the beans into a large heavy pot, cover with fresh water by 2 inches and set over high heat. When the water boils, reduce the heat so the beans simmer very gently. When they are about two-thirds done — you’ll notice they are beginning to smell like beans — season them with salt. Stir now and then and add water as needed to keep the beans from drying out.

Meanwhile, pour the olive oil into a heavy saute pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and serrano, saute 2 minutes more and season with salt.

When the beans are tender, stir in the onion mixture along with the tomatoes.

Working quickly, cut the chorizo into ¼-inch-thick rounds and then cut the rounds in half, making half-moons. Stir into the soup, cover and simmer very gently for 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Ladle into soup bowls, top each portion with julienned poblano and cilantro and enjoy right away.

Bean and Mushroom Ragout

Makes 6 - 8 servings

You can make this simple ragout with any type of bean you like. Got small amounts of several types of beans? Use them here. Lots of leftovers? Simply reheat or add water and puree with an immersion blender for delicious soup. You also can add a scoop of steamed rice to each serving.

Sprigs of oregano, thyme and Italian parsley

1 bay leaf

1 pound dried beans of choice, soaked overnight and drained

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil or corn oil

1 yellow onion, diced

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, trimmed and chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

¾ teaspoon coriander, crushed

2 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

4 tablespoons crème fraîche, stirred

Black pepper in a mill

1 bunch (8 - 10) green onions, trimmed and very thinly sliced

Tie together the herb sprigs and bay leaf and set aside.

After draining the beans, put them into a large saucepan, cover with water by about 3 inches and add the herbs. Bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, reduce the heat to medium-low and let the beans simmer gently until they begin to give off their aromas. Season with salt and continue to cook until the beans are just tender. It will take about 45 to 60 minutes, though some beans might take longer; it depends on the type of bean and its age.