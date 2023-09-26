3 bean dishes perfect for fall

With so many options, this staple food makes for comforting meals as the weather cools.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2023, 12:07PM


It’s hard to ignore our chilly mornings and cool evenings, isn’t it? I look at the watermelons in my garden and wonder if there will be enough warmth for the ones about the size of ping-pong balls to mature. Will we have another heat wave, or two?

In the meantime, I’m thinking about beans, from the fresh shell beans we find at farmers markets to the widely praised heirloom dried beans from Rancho Gordo. In between, we have inexpensive commercial dried beans and canned beans for when we’re in a hurry. Of all the foods that we put in cans, beans — along with tomatoes — are the best.

When it comes to locally grown shell beans, many farms with diverse crops — Preston Farm and Winery in Dry Creek Valley comes to mind — grow one or more varieties. Tierra Vegetables has long sold nearly two dozen varieties, including the Petaluma Gold Rush bean, originally from Peru. Hector Alvarez, known for his honey, also grows a variety of delicious heirloom beans and sells them at the many farmers markets he attends.

If you love beans and cook them frequently, consider using an unglazed clay bean pot, which is how beans have been cooked for millennia. There is no better way to prepare beans. You sometimes can find clay pots in cookware stores or cookware sections of larger stores, but I recommend bramcookware.com. Before COVID, they had a store on the square in downtown Sonoma, but they have since shifted their business online. They have a large and beautiful selection of clay items for the stove, oven and table.

Here are three bean dishes that are among my favorites for fall.

White Bean, Tomato and Chorizo Soup

Makes about 6 servings

Spanish chorizo is best for this soup. But if you can’t find it, andouille, linguiça and kielbasa are good substitutes. If you use Mexican chorizo, which I do not recommend, be sure to pour off excess fat before adding it to the beans. Also, keep in mind that you can’t slice Mexican chorizo; you’ll have to remove it from its casing and crumble it.

8 ounces dry cannellini beans

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1 serrano, minced

4 cups chopped ripe tomatoes or one 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 pound Spanish-style fresh chorizo, cooked until just done

Black pepper in a mill

2 poblanos, roasted, peeled, seeded and cut into small julienne

½ cup cilantro leaves

Soak the beans overnight in enough water to cover them by 5 inches. Drain and rinse the beans.

Put the beans into a large heavy pot, cover with fresh water by 2 inches and set over high heat. When the water boils, reduce the heat so the beans simmer very gently. When they are about two-thirds done — you’ll notice they are beginning to smell like beans — season them with salt. Stir now and then and add water as needed to keep the beans from drying out.

Meanwhile, pour the olive oil into a heavy saute pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and serrano, saute 2 minutes more and season with salt.

When the beans are tender, stir in the onion mixture along with the tomatoes.

Working quickly, cut the chorizo into ¼-inch-thick rounds and then cut the rounds in half, making half-moons. Stir into the soup, cover and simmer very gently for 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Ladle into soup bowls, top each portion with julienned poblano and cilantro and enjoy right away.

Bean and Mushroom Ragout

Makes 6 - 8 servings

You can make this simple ragout with any type of bean you like. Got small amounts of several types of beans? Use them here. Lots of leftovers? Simply reheat or add water and puree with an immersion blender for delicious soup. You also can add a scoop of steamed rice to each serving.

Sprigs of oregano, thyme and Italian parsley

1 bay leaf

1 pound dried beans of choice, soaked overnight and drained

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil or corn oil

1 yellow onion, diced

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, trimmed and chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

¾ teaspoon coriander, crushed

2 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

4 tablespoons crème fraîche, stirred

Black pepper in a mill

1 bunch (8 - 10) green onions, trimmed and very thinly sliced

Tie together the herb sprigs and bay leaf and set aside.

After draining the beans, put them into a large saucepan, cover with water by about 3 inches and add the herbs. Bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, reduce the heat to medium-low and let the beans simmer gently until they begin to give off their aromas. Season with salt and continue to cook until the beans are just tender. It will take about 45 to 60 minutes, though some beans might take longer; it depends on the type of bean and its age.

Meanwhile, pour the olive oil into a large saute pan set over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until it is soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes; do not let it brown. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until they soften, about seven to eight minutes. Add the garlic and saute two minutes more. Stir in the cumin, chipotle powder and coriander.

Use a large slotted spoon to transfer the beans to the saute pan. Pour in the stock, along with 2 cups of the cooking liquid. Stir, cover the pan and simmer very gently for about 30 to 40 minutes, until the beans are fully tender.

Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 to minutes. Taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Transfer to a serving bowl or individual bowls, add a dollop of crème fraîche, scatter green onions on top and enjoy right away.

Puerto Rican-Style Beans and Rice

Makes about 8 servings

What distinguishes Puerto Rican-style beans from other versions, such as New Orleans’ red beans and rice, is the sofrito, green olives and potatoes. Red beans and pink beans are the most common beans used in the traditional versions of this dish, but you should use whatever fresh shell beans you like. When fresh shell beans are not available, see the variation following the recipe on how to use dried beans.

4 tablespoons sofrito, recipe follows

1 tablespoon lard or peanut oil

4 cups fresh shell beans

1 bay leaf

8 ounces tomato sauce, homemade or commercial

2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into ¼-inch thick half-rounds

1 cup pitted green olives, halved

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Steamed white rice, from 2 cups dry rice

1 firm-ripe avocado, cut into diagonal slices

2 medium-ripe tomatoes, cut into small dice

First, make the sofrito.

Next, put the lard or oil into a large saucepan or other heavy pot set over medium heat. Add the sofrito and saute for about two minutes, until it mixture begins to give off its aromas. Add the beans, bay leaf and tomato sauce, along with 4 cups of water.

Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until the beans are tender, about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on variety and age of the beans.

When the beans are tender but not mushy, add the potatoes and olives and simmer gently until the potatoes are cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Taste and season with salt and pepper. Cover and let rest at least 20 minutes before serving.

To serve, scoop rice into soup bowls and ladle beans on top or alongside. Enjoy right away, with the avocado and tomatoes passed for guests to use as toppings.

Variations:

  • Instead of water, use ham-hock stock. Reserve the meat from the stock, pull it off the bones and stir it into the beans, along with the potatoes and olives.
  • Use sweet potatoes instead of potatoes and cook as directed in the main recipe.
  • To make this dish with dried beans, use 1 pound (your choice of variety) and soak them overnight. Drain and rinse the beans, put them into a saucepan or bean pot, add the bay leaf and cover with water by about 2 inches. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the beans are almost tender. Put the lard or oil into a small saute pan set over medium heat and add the sofrito. Cook for about 2 minutes, then tip into the pot with the beans. Add the tomato sauce, potatoes and olives and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat, cover and let rest at least 20 minutes before serving.

Sofrito

Makes about ¾ cup

Sofrito is a flavoring agent essential for countless dishes in Portugal, Spain, Puerto Rico and all of Latin America. The French parallel is mirepoix. It’s easy to make at home and can be stored in the refrigerator for about a week or frozen for several weeks. You can even find commercial versions in certain stores, though it’s always better to make it yourself.

½ cup lard or peanut oil

10 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

1 small red onion

1 large bell pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded and cut into small dice

½ cup minced fresh cilantro leaves, stems and cleaned roots

1 teaspoon each of mild Spanish paprika, smoked Spanish paprika and hot Spanish paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ - ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Heat the oil in a medium saute pan set over low heat. Add the garlic, onion, paprikas, cumin, oregano, cilantro, red pepper flakes and salt. Cook, stirring continuously, for three to four minutes, until the mixture begins to give off its aromas. If it seems too thick, carefully thin with 1 to 2 tablespoons of water. Transfer to a small bowl and cover until ready to use.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

