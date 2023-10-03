3 easy farro recipes great for fall

Although farro is delicious any time of year, it’s particularly well-suited to fall and winter. Its earthy flavors go well with other foods, especially winter squashes and sturdy greens, that we enjoy in cool weather.

Farro is typically described as whole, semi-pearled or pearled, which vary in nutritional content and cooking requirements. Whole-grain farro has the full measure of nutrients and takes the longest to cook, about 30 to 40 minutes. Semi-pearled farro has had the husk and some of the bran removed; it takes about 25 minutes to cook and has fewer nutrients than whole-grain. Pearled has the fewest nutrients and takes about 15 to 20 minutes to cook.

Once you’ve cooked farro, you can use it in many ways: in soups, warm or cold salads or by itself, with just a spritz of lemon and a splash of olive oil. In main dishes, it can serve as a bed for everything from root-vegetable stew to fried fish and braised beef shanks. It is also delicious with Italian-style salsa verde, Moroccan chermoula and Argentinian chimichurri.

Simple Farro Salad for Early Fall

Makes 4 - 8 servings

This salad is hearty enough to be a main course at lunch or dinner. It is a wonderful addition to a buffet or potluck, too. I especially enjoy it as a bed for seared duck breast. For other variations, consult the end of the recipe.

6 ounces (1 cup) farro, cooked in boiling salted water until tender, drained as necessary

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

½ cup pitted green olives, sliced

3 green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

⅓ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 2 lemons

⅓ teaspoon each: mild Spanish paprika, smoked Spanish paprika and hot Spanish paprika

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the cooked farro into a wide shallow bowl. Add the tomatoes, olives and green onions and toss gently. Add the parsley and cilantro and toss again. Set aside.

Put the lemon juice into a bowl or jar. Add the paprikas, several generous pinches of salt and several turns of black pepper. Add the olive oil, mix well, taste and correct for salt and acid balance. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss gently and let rest a few minutes before serving at room temperature.

Variations:

With avocado: Omit the paprikas. Cut one firm-ripe avocado into cubes and add to the farro with the tomatoes.

With feta and pomegranates: Omit the paprikas. Add 4 ounces (1 cup) crumbled feta cheese and the arils of one pomegranate.

With beans: Soak 1 cup of shell beans of your choice in water for several hours. Drain and cook in boiling water with one bay leaf until tender. Drain and add to the farro with the other ingredients.

With chickpeas: Cook ½ cup dried chickpeas in boiling water until fully tender, drain and add to the farro with the other ingredients. Alternately, drain and rinse a 15-ounce can of chickpeas and add to the farro.

With roasted beets and blueberries: Omit the tomatoes and the paprikas. Roast 1 pound of very small beets until they are tender. After they have cooled to the touch, peel and cut them into quarters or eighths, depending on their size. Quickly saute a cup of blueberries in a bit of olive oil. Add the beets, blueberries, 1 cup of feta cheese and the grated zest of one orange to the farro. Cover and let rest for 15 or 20 minutes before tossing again and serve.

With sausages: Cook three merguez or chorizo sausages, drain and cool slightly, cut into ¼-inch diagonal slices and add to the farro along with the other ingredients.

Farro Salad with Winter Squash and Kale

Makes 6 - 8 servings

Both farro and kale are the subject of much derision by people who like to dismiss them as too precious, too healthy or just too much. But the problem is not with the foods themselves, but with our tendency to go overboard. A number of years ago, kale was pounced on as the most healthful food of all time. If only we ate it every day, perhaps we would live forever. Farro, at the same time, seemed to be dismissed primarily because of its name. So I have combined them both in this extraordinary salad. The secret to making raw kale palatable is to massage it so it relaxes a bit.

1 bunch Lacinato kale, central stems removed, cut into ½-inch crosswise ribbons

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Red pepper flakes

Juice of 2 lemons

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 slices bacon

2 cups cubed Butternut or similar winter squash

6 ounces (1 cup) farro, cooked in boiling salted water until tender, drained as necessary

1 teaspoon ground cumin

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 firm-ripe avocado, cubed

Put the kale into a large bowl and use your fingers to fluff it and separate the strands. Sprinkle lightly with salt. Add a few turns of black pepper, a pinch of red pepper flakes, the garlic, a bit of lemon juice and a bit of olive oil. Use your hands to turn the ingredients several times, massaging the kale ribbons as you do. Set aside.