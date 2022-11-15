Subscribe

3 recipes for Thanksgiving stuffing, with unexpected ingredients

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2022, 10:36AM
It’s that time of year, when we start thinking about turkey, from what kind of bird we’ll get and where, and what kind of stuffing we’ll make to go with it.

It’s easy to make good stuffing from scratch, and none of today’s recipes call for commercial bread cubes or stuffing kits. The first three rely on the flavor of the turkey, so it’s crucial to use them as stuffing, not as dressing.

The final recipe, for cornbread dressing, has a special place in the hearts of many in Sonoma County. Beloved chef Evelyn Cheatham, who operated the Worth Our Weight Culinary Apprenticeship Program and a sweet little cafe, Tweet’s, on Mendocino Avenue in the early 1990s, died in October 2019. It was a wrenching loss for our entire food community. For more than two decades, she and a few dozen friends prepared Christmas dinner for anyone who asked for it. They often made and delivered more than 500 meals on Christmas Day, and I took part whenever I could, sometimes cooking, sometimes delivering.

This is my favorite stuffing for turkey. It’s intentionally very simple. I love how the sourdough bread absorbs the turkey juices, which in turn do not eclipse the flavors of the bread. In years when I don’t prepare a whole turkey, I often put the stuffing into a roasting pan and arrange 3 or 4 turkey thighs on top. This produces flavors and textures quite similar to stuffing a whole bird.

My Sourdough Stuffing

8 ounces (2 sticks) butter

2 large yellow onions, small dice

6 to 8 celery stalks, small dice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Handful of fresh culinary sage leaves, minced

1 pound loaf of sourdough hearth bread, torn into small pieces

Put the butter in a large saute pan set over medium-low heat. When it’s melted, add the onions and saute until they begin to lose their raw look, about 7 or 8 minutes. Add the celery and continue to cook until both vegetables are fairly tender, about 15 minutes more. Do not let them brown.

Season generously with kosher salt and pepper, stir in the sage, remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

While the onions and celery cook, tear the bread into pieces about the size of a quarter or a bit larger. Do not cut the bread; tear it with your fingers. Put the bread in a large bowl.

Tip the vegetable mixture into the bowl with the bread and use your hands to toss it together.

Fill the main cavity of your turkey with the stuffing and, if you like, stuff some into the smaller cavity.

Cook and serve as you typically cook and serve your turkey.

Note: Please understand that the turkey must be thoroughly thawed and near room temperature before you add the stuffing, which should be fairly warm. Official admonitions to never put the dressing inside a turkey are based on an assumption that some people might not know they must thaw the turkey first and that the stuffing should not be chilled before putting it in the turkey.

When you stuff poultry with cooked polenta, the poultry juices permeate the grain, which expands and becomes soft and light, almost like a souffle. I’ve stuffed everything from quail and game hens to heritage and broad breast turkeys, and it is always delicious and well-received. I particularly like this stuffing when the meal’s accompaniments will be inspired by Italian fare.

Polenta Stuffing

For 1 small to medium turkey

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 cups coarse-ground polenta or cornmeal

8 ounces grated dry Jack or similar cheese

4 tablespoons butter

Olive oil

8 ounces pancetta, in one piece, cut into small dice

4 shallots, minced

Black pepper in a mill

16 sage leaves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

Sage sprigs, for garnish

Pour 10 cups of water into a large pot, add the tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, use a whisk to stir it in one direction, creating a vortex. Slowly pour the polenta into the vortex, stirring all the while and always in the same direction. Continue to stir until the polenta begins to thicken, about 10 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low and simmer slowly, stirring frequently, until the grains of polenta are completely tender. Time will vary based on the age and moisture content of the polenta.

Brush a large baking sheet or dish with olive oil.

When the polenta is tender, add the cheese and butter, stir thoroughly, taste and correct the seasoning. Let rest 5 minutes and then pour into the baking sheet. Let cool for 10 minutes and then cover with a sheet of parchment or wax paper. Let the polenta set up until firm; it will take at least an hour. You can prepare the polenta the night before and refrigerate it until ready to use.

To make the dressing, pour a little olive oil in a saute pan set over medium heat, add the diced pancetta and cook until it loses its raw look, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the pancettta to a small bowl.

Add the shallots to the pan and cook until they are soft and translucent, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and add to the bowl with the pancetta.

Cut the polenta into 1-inch cubes and put the cubes into a large bowl. Add the pancetta mixture, sage and parsley and toss gently but thoroughly. Season with salt and several turns of black pepper.

Use as you would any turkey stuffing or dressing by spooning the mixture into the main cavity of the bird. Put any left over into a baking dish and put it into the oven when you remove the turkey. Let it cook while the turkey rests.

To serve, use a large spoon to transfer the stuffing from the turkey to a serving dish. Garnish with sage sprigs and enjoy hot.

Skirlie is a traditional Scottish dish of savory oatmeal, served in a variety of contexts in Scotland. The word means, literally, toasted oats. It makes an excellent stuffing for turkey, as the oats soak up the delicious juices as they expand. There are other versions, some that call for chicken livers, carrots, celery or thyme. I like this simple version because it puts the flavor of turkey right up front.

Skirlie (Oatmeal Stuffing)

For 1 small to medium turkey

6 ounces (1 ½ sticks) butter

2 yellow onions, diced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 cups steel-cut oats

⅓ cup, approximately, Italian parsley, chopped

Put the butter into a large skillet set over medium heat. When it is melted, add the onions and saute until they are very soft and fragrant and are beginning to release their natural sugars, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Stir in the oats and season generously with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle about ¾ cup water over the oats, stir and remove from the heat. Let cool slightly.

Spoon the mixture into the main cavity of the turkey. It will not fill the cavity completely and that’s fine, because the oats will expand during cooking.

Cook as you typically cook your turkey.

To serve, use a large spoon to transfer the skirlie to a serving dish, scatter parsley on top and enjoy.

This is one of the dressings Evelyn Cheatham prepared to go with the turkey; she cooked both separately, as the cornbread would get too soggy if cooked inside the bird. She typically used chicken stock to moisten the dressing, but you can make a simple stock of the turkey neck and gizzards to use instead.

Evelyn Cheatham’s Rustic Cornbread Dressing

Makes 8-10 servings

10 cups day-old cornbread, crumbled (see following recipe)

4 ounces (1 stick) butter

1 large yellow onion, small dice

6 celery stalks, diced

1 pound cremini mushrooms or other mushrooms of choice, diced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Pinch of chipotle powder or more to taste, optional

Roasted chestnuts, small freshly shucked oysters or dried fruit such as apricots and cranberries, optional

2-3 cups turkey stock or chicken stock

Make the cornbread a day before serving the dressing.

Several hours before making the dressing, spread the cornbread crumbs over a baking sheet and let them get very dry.

To finish the stuffing, melt the butter in a large saute pan, add the onion and celery and saute until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until they have released their liquid, about 7 to 10 minutes. Increase the heat to high and simmer until the liquid is evaporated. Season with salt and pepper and, if using, the chipotle power.

Prepare any of the optional ingredients you will use. Cut dried apricots and chestnuts into small dice. Drain the oysters and reserve the liquor.

To finish the dressing, put the cornbread crumbs into a large bowl and toss with the onion and mushroom mixture. Add the optional ingredients and toss again. Taste and correct the seasoning.

Put the dressing in a baking dish and moisten it with stock. Do not add too much; it should be slightly moist but not soggy. Cover the dish with its lid or a sheet of aluminum foil and bake for 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest 10 to 15 minutes before serving alongside roasted turkey.

You can use any recipe for traditional cornbread to make cornbread dressing. If you don’t have one, this one will do.

Buttermilk Cornbread

Makes 8 or 9 pieces

2 tablespoons clarified butter

3 cups cornmeal, preferably white

⅔ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

3 cups buttermilk

2 large eggs, beaten

4 ounces butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Put the clarified butter into a large (9-inch-by-15-inch or equivalent) baking dish or large skillet and put it into the oven.

Working quickly, stir the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, beaten eggs and melted butter.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir quickly, until just combined.

Carefully remove the hot dish from the oven and pour the batter into the pan. Shake the batter into the corners of the pan and then quickly return it to the oven.

Bake the cornbread for 20 to 25 minutes, until lightly browned.

Remove from the oven and let cool completely before crumbling.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

