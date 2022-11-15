3 recipes for Thanksgiving stuffing, with unexpected ingredients

It’s that time of year, when we start thinking about turkey, from what kind of bird we’ll get and where, and what kind of stuffing we’ll make to go with it.

It’s easy to make good stuffing from scratch, and none of today’s recipes call for commercial bread cubes or stuffing kits. The first three rely on the flavor of the turkey, so it’s crucial to use them as stuffing, not as dressing.

The final recipe, for cornbread dressing, has a special place in the hearts of many in Sonoma County. Beloved chef Evelyn Cheatham, who operated the Worth Our Weight Culinary Apprenticeship Program and a sweet little cafe, Tweet’s, on Mendocino Avenue in the early 1990s, died in October 2019. It was a wrenching loss for our entire food community. For more than two decades, she and a few dozen friends prepared Christmas dinner for anyone who asked for it. They often made and delivered more than 500 meals on Christmas Day, and I took part whenever I could, sometimes cooking, sometimes delivering.

This is my favorite stuffing for turkey. It’s intentionally very simple. I love how the sourdough bread absorbs the turkey juices, which in turn do not eclipse the flavors of the bread. In years when I don’t prepare a whole turkey, I often put the stuffing into a roasting pan and arrange 3 or 4 turkey thighs on top. This produces flavors and textures quite similar to stuffing a whole bird.

My Sourdough Stuffing

8 ounces (2 sticks) butter

2 large yellow onions, small dice

6 to 8 celery stalks, small dice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Handful of fresh culinary sage leaves, minced

1 pound loaf of sourdough hearth bread, torn into small pieces

Put the butter in a large saute pan set over medium-low heat. When it’s melted, add the onions and saute until they begin to lose their raw look, about 7 or 8 minutes. Add the celery and continue to cook until both vegetables are fairly tender, about 15 minutes more. Do not let them brown.

Season generously with kosher salt and pepper, stir in the sage, remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

While the onions and celery cook, tear the bread into pieces about the size of a quarter or a bit larger. Do not cut the bread; tear it with your fingers. Put the bread in a large bowl.

Tip the vegetable mixture into the bowl with the bread and use your hands to toss it together.

Fill the main cavity of your turkey with the stuffing and, if you like, stuff some into the smaller cavity.

Cook and serve as you typically cook and serve your turkey.

Note: Please understand that the turkey must be thoroughly thawed and near room temperature before you add the stuffing, which should be fairly warm. Official admonitions to never put the dressing inside a turkey are based on an assumption that some people might not know they must thaw the turkey first and that the stuffing should not be chilled before putting it in the turkey.

When you stuff poultry with cooked polenta, the poultry juices permeate the grain, which expands and becomes soft and light, almost like a souffle. I’ve stuffed everything from quail and game hens to heritage and broad breast turkeys, and it is always delicious and well-received. I particularly like this stuffing when the meal’s accompaniments will be inspired by Italian fare.

Polenta Stuffing

For 1 small to medium turkey

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 cups coarse-ground polenta or cornmeal

8 ounces grated dry Jack or similar cheese

4 tablespoons butter

Olive oil

8 ounces pancetta, in one piece, cut into small dice

4 shallots, minced

Black pepper in a mill

16 sage leaves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

Sage sprigs, for garnish

Pour 10 cups of water into a large pot, add the tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, use a whisk to stir it in one direction, creating a vortex. Slowly pour the polenta into the vortex, stirring all the while and always in the same direction. Continue to stir until the polenta begins to thicken, about 10 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low and simmer slowly, stirring frequently, until the grains of polenta are completely tender. Time will vary based on the age and moisture content of the polenta.

Brush a large baking sheet or dish with olive oil.

When the polenta is tender, add the cheese and butter, stir thoroughly, taste and correct the seasoning. Let rest 5 minutes and then pour into the baking sheet. Let cool for 10 minutes and then cover with a sheet of parchment or wax paper. Let the polenta set up until firm; it will take at least an hour. You can prepare the polenta the night before and refrigerate it until ready to use.

To make the dressing, pour a little olive oil in a saute pan set over medium heat, add the diced pancetta and cook until it loses its raw look, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the pancettta to a small bowl.