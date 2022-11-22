3 recipes to use sweet, tart flavor of season’s signature fruit

The cranberry may be the signature fruit of the season, often represented by a can of cranberry sauce plopped on a white plate and still holding its shape, complete with indentations from the can.

This is probably the least interesting way to enjoy cranberries and the easiest thing to make at home. It doesn’t even need a recipe. You just put cranberries, fresh or frozen, in a saucepan, add sugar and a cup or so of water and simmer gently until the mixture thickens. Taste it and add more sugar if it’s too tart. If you want to get fancy, add some grated orange zest and use cranberry juice instead of water. That’s it. No thickening agent is needed, because cranberries have a lot of pectin and thus set up naturally.

Cranberries are delicious with savory foods, and I’ve shared recipes here in past years for cranberry vinaigrette, salsa and mayonnaise, which all can be found on The Press Democrat’s website. The vinaigrette is excellent spooned over sliced persimmons, and cranberry salsa enlivens turkey tacos. Cranberry mayonnaise is a voluptuous addition to a turkey sandwich.

But today’s recipes focus on the sweet side of cranberries, though there will be more to come soon, as I am working on revising recipes for cranberry curd and cranberry curd cheesecake. Both are worth the wait.

This chutney is both beautiful and delicious. Enjoy it as part of a cheeseboard. It’s also excellent with roasted and grilled meats, including turkey. You’ll enjoy it on turkey sandwiches, too, with or without a slathering of cream cheese.

Cranberry Chutney

Makes about 4 pints

8 cups cranberries, rinsed and picked through for soft berries

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 red onions, cut into small dice

2 or 3 serranos, stemmed, seeded and minced

2 cups currants

2 - 2 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 cups cranberry vinegar or apple cider vinegar

2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated

½ teaspoon each: ground cardamom, ground clove, ground cayenne and ground allspice

3 pears, peeled, cored and cut into small dice

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Put the cranberries into the work bowl of a food processor and pulse several times to mince them evenly; work in batches as needed.

Transfer the cranberries to a large saucepan and add the garlic, onion, serrano, currants, sugar, vinegar, spices and pears.

Add the salt and stir.

Set the saucepan over medium-low heat and simmer gently for about 30 minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken. Stir now and then as it cooks.

Carefully taste the chutney and adjust for acid and sugar. If it seems at all flat, add another teaspoon of salt.

Ladle the chutney into hot sterilized jars, seal, cool and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.

This compote is ideal as a light dessert; served in a pretty glass, it looks like a bowl of jewels. The longer you leave the pears in the liquid, the more color they absorb. If you marinate them overnight, they will look like giant rubies when you serve them.

Pear, Cranberry, Orange and Pomegranate Compote

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Juice of 1 lemon

4 to 6 Bartlett, Anjou or Comice pears

3 cups fruity white wine, such as gewürztraminer or riesling

1 cup sugar, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons dried orange peel

2 tablespoons grated orange zest

2 thin slices fresh ginger

4 cups fresh cranberries, washed and picked through

Arils from 1 pomegranate

1 cup fresh orange segments, membranes removed

Créme fraîche, optional

Fill a medium mixing bowl half full with water and add the lemon juice.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the pears, leaving the stems in place and setting each one into the acidulated water after peeling.

Pour the wine into a saucepan just large enough to hold the pears. Add the sugar, orange peel, orange zest and ginger and bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Drain the pears and carefully set them, stem end up, in the syrup. Add enough water to cover the pears completely. Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the pears are tender when pierced with a bamboo skewer. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pears to a bowl and set them aside.

Increase the heat and simmer the syrup until it is reduced by ⅓, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cranberries and cook until they are tender, about 10 minutes; be certain all cranberries have popped open. Remove from the heat. Use a tong to remove and discard the ginger.

Return the pears to the cranberry mixture, turning them on their sides so they are fully submerged. Let rest at room temperature for 2 hours, turning the pears now and then so they take on color evenly, or refrigerate for up to 2 days.

To serve, gently reheat the pears and the syrup. Set a pear in the center of a soup plate, fold the pomegranates and orange segments into the cranberry mixture and divide among the servings. Top with a dollop of créme fraîche, if using, and enjoy right away.