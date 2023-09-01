Petaluma

Water-sipping succulents for sale

Succulents are both cool to look at and save water in the garden. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners have been busy propagating a big variety of these low-water-use stunners for a sale Sept. 10 at Petaluma Bounty Farm. Experts will be on hand to help shoppers pick the perfect plants for their gardens and pots.

Prices are $5 for 4-inch pots and $9 for 1-gallon pots. Larger specimens will be individually priced. Only cash and checks are accepted. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma.

Santa Rosa

Buy iris rhizomes and think spring

Add some color to your spring garden by planting iris rhizomes now. The Santa Rosa Iris Society will have lots of stunning varieties for sale at bargain prices at their annual sale Sept. 9. It starts at 9 a.m. and closes down when every rhizome is gone. But for the best selection, go early, says society president Anna Cadd. The sale will be at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School Nursery opens for late-summer sale

The student-supported nursery at Willowside School reopens for a big plant sale Saturday, with tons of native plants to make your garden more eco-friendly.

Look for pink-flower Ribes sanguineum, Grindelia striata and coffeeberry and one-of-a-kind specials like heartleaf kekiella. They also will have salvia ‘Pozo Blue’ with its fragrant leaves; roses of every color; trees like bigleaf maple, black oak and Sequoia sempervirens; white figs; lavender; herbs; and perennials like fall-blooming asters. And they are overrun with daylilies in orange, red and yellow; cannas; and milkweed for monarch butterflies.

The nonprofit nursery is always accepting plant starts, cuttings, bulbs, ceramic pots and black nursery pots of 1 gallon or larger.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5285 Hall Road (at Willowside Road) in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma

Multiply your irises and fuschias

Buying new plants is expensive, but you can cut your costs dramatically by propagating your own. Nancy Fortner will show you how to multiply your fuchsias and irises during a free talk and demonstration Sept. 11 before the Petaluma Garden Club.

The meeting is free and open to nonmembers. But anyone who is interested in joining this community of gardeners will have an opportunity to learn more about the club, now celebrating its centennial. Longtime member Cindy Hendrix will talk about the club and plans for keeping it going for another 100 years.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with the speaker program beginning at 10:45 a.m. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.