3 Sonoma County plant sales to refresh your containers and garden beds
Petaluma
Water-sipping succulents for sale
Succulents are both cool to look at and save water in the garden. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners have been busy propagating a big variety of these low-water-use stunners for a sale Sept. 10 at Petaluma Bounty Farm. Experts will be on hand to help shoppers pick the perfect plants for their gardens and pots.
Prices are $5 for 4-inch pots and $9 for 1-gallon pots. Larger specimens will be individually priced. Only cash and checks are accepted. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma.
Santa Rosa
Buy iris rhizomes and think spring
Add some color to your spring garden by planting iris rhizomes now. The Santa Rosa Iris Society will have lots of stunning varieties for sale at bargain prices at their annual sale Sept. 9. It starts at 9 a.m. and closes down when every rhizome is gone. But for the best selection, go early, says society president Anna Cadd. The sale will be at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.
Santa Rosa
Willowside School Nursery opens for late-summer sale
The student-supported nursery at Willowside School reopens for a big plant sale Saturday, with tons of native plants to make your garden more eco-friendly.
Look for pink-flower Ribes sanguineum, Grindelia striata and coffeeberry and one-of-a-kind specials like heartleaf kekiella. They also will have salvia ‘Pozo Blue’ with its fragrant leaves; roses of every color; trees like bigleaf maple, black oak and Sequoia sempervirens; white figs; lavender; herbs; and perennials like fall-blooming asters. And they are overrun with daylilies in orange, red and yellow; cannas; and milkweed for monarch butterflies.
The nonprofit nursery is always accepting plant starts, cuttings, bulbs, ceramic pots and black nursery pots of 1 gallon or larger.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5285 Hall Road (at Willowside Road) in Santa Rosa.
Petaluma
Multiply your irises and fuschias
Buying new plants is expensive, but you can cut your costs dramatically by propagating your own. Nancy Fortner will show you how to multiply your fuchsias and irises during a free talk and demonstration Sept. 11 before the Petaluma Garden Club.
The meeting is free and open to nonmembers. But anyone who is interested in joining this community of gardeners will have an opportunity to learn more about the club, now celebrating its centennial. Longtime member Cindy Hendrix will talk about the club and plans for keeping it going for another 100 years.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with the speaker program beginning at 10:45 a.m. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.
Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: