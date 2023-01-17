3 sweet potato recipes that have nothing to do with Thanksgiving

The vegetables are excellent in souffles, quick breads and pancakes and as the finishing touch on shepherd’s pie.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 17, 2023, 2:30PM
In the late 1970s, Sweet Potato opened in Railroad Square, where Disguise the Limit is now. The store was like no other, shaped by kitsch, irreverence and a sort of tongue-in-cheek sophistication that delighted thousands. Among my many purchases was a black porcelain cat staring into a glass fishbowl. I still have it.

Particularly delightful was the store’s first window display. The large window was nearly completely empty, with pale fabric blocking the interior. A high-strung banner contained a single word — “sweet.” A rope ladder hung near the end of the banner, and positioned about half way up was a fat potato, smiling as it climbed to take its place.

And that brings us to sweet potatoes, the focus of today’s column.

What is a sweet potato, exactly?

First, it’s not a potato. A potato is a tuber, a member of the nightshade family and a relative of tomatoes, eggplant, sweet peppers, chiles and tobacco. A sweet potato is a tuberous root and a member of the morning glory family. Nutritionally, a sweet potato is an excellent source of vitamins A, B12 and C and fiber.

Over the last century, there has been a fair amount of confusion between sweet potatoes and yams. In the U.S., yellow-orange-fleshed sweet potatoes are often identified as yams, based on an advertising campaign in the 1930s that sought to draw attention to a certain variety. All these years later, the misnomer persists.

A true yam is a member of the Dioscorea family, a native of Africa and now grown in South America and Asia, too. These tubers can weigh as much as 100 pounds. The yam noodles found in Asian markets are made of this true yam.

Most Americans enjoy sweet potatoes just once a year, on Thanksgiving, when they are often pureed and topped with miniature marshmallows. If your preferences run toward savory foods, as mine do, there are delicious ways to enjoy sweet potatoes. Sliced, cooked and topped with a warm bacon vinaigrette, they make a delicious side dish. Sliced, cooked, chilled, combined with pitted green olives and dressed with green peppercorn vinaigrette, they make a fabulous salad. They are excellent in souffles, quick breads and pancakes and as the finishing touch on shepherd’s pie, instead of the traditional mashed potatoes.

Don’t worry too much about exact proportions in this soup. You want about 3 times as much sweet potato, by weight, as sunchokes, but the margin of error is wide. Just be sure to taste the soup and balance the flavors with salt and pepper until the soup comes alive. If it tastes flat, you haven’t added enough salt.

Sweet Potato and Sunchoke Soup

Makes 6-8 servings

3 medium orange-flesh sweet potatoes, scrubbed

1 medium russet potato, scrubbed

3 large sunchokes, scrubbed

Olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

6 cups homemade chicken stock

⅓ cup crème fraîche

Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the sweet potatoes and potatoes in half lengthwise and put them in a large baking dish. Add the cleaned sunchokes, drizzle with a little olive oil and turn so all the vegetables are lightly coated in oil. Arrange the sweet potatoes and potatoes cut side down and set the sunchokes between them.

Bake for 40 minutes or until tender when pierced with a bamboo skewer. Remove from the oven and let cool until easy to handle.

Put the sweet potatoes, potatoes and sunchokes through a potato ricer or food mill.

Pour about 3 tablespoons olive oil into a soup pot, set over medium heat, add the onion and saute until limp and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Do not let it brown.

Season with salt and ¾ teaspoon of the chipotle powder. Stir in the vegetable puree. Add the chicken stock, stirring until the mixture is smooth; add enough water to make a rich, but not thick, soup. Simmer over very low heat for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the crème fraîche into a small bowl. Add a generous pinch of salt, several turns of black pepper and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of chipotle powder. Mix thoroughly, taste and correct the seasoning. Set aside.

Taste the soup and correct the seasoning.

Ladle into soup plates and drizzle each portion with some of the seasoned crème fraîche. Scatter cilantro leaves over the soup and enjoy right away.

In this recipe, spinach is a counterpoint to the rich curry, and it makes each mouthful soar. Among the most delightful elements of Indian curries are the condiments, typically set on the table to allow each diner to use as much or as little as they want. These condiments are enjoyed alongside or atop the curry, not mixed in.

Sweet Potato Curry with Fresh Spinach

Makes 4-6 servings

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 serrano, seeded and minced

Kosher salt

1 2-inch piece ginger, grated

1 tablespoon best-quality curry powder (see Note)

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ cup unsweetened coconut milk

½ pound fresh young spinach leaves

Steamed white rice

¼ cup golden raisins

¼ cup lightly toasted pistachios

½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt

Chutney of your choice

Cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and then slice into thin half-rounds about ¼ inch thick. Put the sliced sweet potatoes into a medium saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the sweet potatoes are just tender then pierced with a bamboo skewer or fork, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the sweet potatoes, cover and keep warm.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until it is soft and fragrant. Add the garlic and serrano and saute 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Stir in the ginger, curry powder, turmeric and cumin. Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Add 1 ½ cups water, increase the heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Stir in the coconut milk, then gently tip in the cooked sweet potatoes. Decrease the heat to low, cover the pan and simmer very gently for 5 minutes.

Rinse the spinach and put it into a wok or large saucepan. Set over high heat and cook, tossing frequently, until the spinach wilts, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and remove from the heat.

Taste the curry and correct the seasoning.

To serve, spoon a generous mound of white rice in the center of a large bowl or soup plate. Top with the curry and surround with some of the spinach. Scatter cilantro over each serving.

Enjoy right away, with raisins, pistachios, yogurt and chutney alongside.

Note: If you enjoy Indian-style curries, it’s worth it to make your own curry powder, with freshly purchased spices. If you only make curry now and then, get an excellent commercial blend. Penzeys Spices, located in Montgomery Village, has several; I recommend the Maharajah-style.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Makes 6-8 servings

2 pounds yellow-flesh sweet potatoes

1 pound russet potatoes

Kosher salt

White pepper in a mill

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

3 ounces (¾ cup) grated Mezzo Secco or similar cheese

1 pound young spinach leaves

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 teaspoon, plus more to taste, sweet Spanish paprika

3 tablespoons toasted and chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Use a fork or paring knife to puncture the sweet potatoes and russet potatoes in several places. Set them on the center rack of the oven and bake until fully tender when pierced with a fork or bamboo skewer. Don’t undercook them.

Remove from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes.

Using oven mitts to protect your hands, break the potatoes and sweet potatoes in half crosswise. Press each half through a potato ricer into a medium mixing bowl, removing the skin after each press. If you don’t have a potato ricer, remove the skins and pass through a food mill or mash with a fork until quite smooth.

Season very generously with salt, using at least 2 teaspoons. Add several turns of white pepper.

Add the flour, ½ cup at a time, and mix well after each addition. The dough should be very smooth, soft and just a bit sticky.

Dust a clean work surface with flour, divide the dough into 4 or 5 pieces and use your hands, dusted with flour, to roll the dough into long ropes about ¾ inch in diameter. Cut each rope into ¾-inch pieces. Let the dough rest briefly.

Fill a large saucepan ⅔ full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat.

Next, form the gnocchi. To do so, choose a fork with long, rounded, slim prongs. In one hand, hold the fork sideways, with the prongs parallel to the cutting surface and the concave side facing toward you. With the other hand, place a gnocchi on the inside curve of the fork just below the points of the prongs and press it against the tines with the tip of your index finger pointing directly at and perpendicular to the fork. While pressing the dumpling with your finger, flip it away from the tine tips and toward the handle of the fork. Don’t drag it; flip it. As it rolls to the base of the prongs, let it drop to the counter. The dumpling will be somewhat crescent-shaped, with ridges on one side formed by the prongs and a deep depression on the other formed by your fingertip.

Set a warmed serving dish next to the stove, put the butter and cheese into it and cover with a clean tea towel. Rinse the spinach in cool water and, without shaking off the water, set it in a large saute pan or wok.

To cook, drop 10 to 20 gnocchi into the boiling water; you don’t want to crowd them, so adjust the quantity based on the size of the saucepan. When the gnocchi rise to the surface, cook for another 15 to 20 seconds. Use a slotted spoon to lift them out, shake off excess water and tip them into the serving dish. Cover with a tea towel and continue until all gnocchi are cooked.

Working quickly, add the garlic, paprika and pecans to the bowl with the gnocchi. Toss gently, season with salt and several turns of pepper and cover with the tea towel.

Set the pan or wok with the spinach over high heat and use tongs to turn it so it wilts evenly; it should take just a minute or 2. Divide the spinach among individual soup plates, top with gnocchi and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

