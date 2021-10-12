Three ways to use green tomatoes

So many of us mourn the end of tomato season, as we turn any unripe fruit into the soil or toss it on the compost heap. Yet we are slowly discovering that green tomatoes are delicious, and not just fried. They are excellent in salsas, soups, pasta sauces and a variety of stews, too. Some home cooks make green tomato bread and green tomato cake.

When it comes to cherry tomatoes, take note from Sicilians, who pull out their plants when the weather turns cold and hang them upside down, outside, sheltered from direct sun and the elements. They will continue to ripen and, although they are not as good as when ripened in the sun, they are still delicious and extend the season a few weeks.

With full-size tomatoes, whether hybrids or heirlooms, there are many delicious ways to use them. A few weeks ago, Seasonal Pantry featured a recipe for Green Tomato and Pear Chutney, which you can find easily on the paper’s website. It ran on Sept. 15.

If you don’t have a garden but want to enjoy unripe tomatoes — as opposed to the heirloom varieties that are green, such as evergreen and green zebra — talk to your favorite tomato vendor at your local farmers market.

These fried green tomatoes are lighter and more delicate than most, as they are not cooked until crisp, like many are. They are also seductively rich. Enjoy them as a side dish with roasted chicken, roasted pork shoulder, barbecued ribs or over creamy polenta.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Cream, Bacon and Cilantro

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 slices of bacon, fried until crisp, drained

4 medium green (unripe) tomatoes

1 5-ounce log of chevre, such as chabis

½ cup fine-ground cornmeal

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Chop or crumble the bacon and set it aside, saving the bacon grease. Cut and discard the stems and blossom ends of the tomatoes and cut each tomato into ⅜-inch-thick slices. Let the sliced tomatoes rest on absorbent paper or a tea towel. Slice the goat cheese into thin rounds and set it aside.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Put the cornmeal into a wide and shallow container, season generously with salt and pepper and dredge each slice of tomato in the mixture.

Drain off all but 4 tablespoons of bacon fat and fry the tomatoes in the remaining fat over medium heat until the cornmeal browns, about 1 ½ minutes on each side. After turning the tomato slices once, top each with a round of goat cheese and place pan in the oven for 5 minutes.

Transfer the tomatoes to a warm plate, set the pan over medium heat and add the cream. Swirl to pick up any pan drippings and, when the cream is hot, pour it over the tomatoes.

Scatter the bacon and the cilantro over the tomatoes and serve hot.

One way to think about this soup is to think about the differences between chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. Chardonnay, especially in California, tends to be rich and a bit buttery; sauvignon blanc is typically brighter and more acidic. The same is true of ripe versus green tomatoes. If you love acidic foods, as I do, you will enjoy this bright and voluptuous soup.

Green Tomato Soup

Makes about 6 servings

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 large or 2 medium shallots, peeled and minced

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

1 serrano, stemmed and minced

Kosher salt

3 pounds green (unripe) tomatoes, cored and chopped

3 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock, preferably homemade

2 teaspoons brined green peppercorns, drained and crushed

½ cup creme fraiche

Black pepper in a mill

Best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup roasted, shelled pumpkin seeds

Green Tabasco sauce

Put the olive oil in a large soup pot set over medium heat, add the shallot and saute until it begins to soften and give off its aroma. Add the garlic and serrano, cook for 2 minutes more and season with salt.

Add the tomatoes, stir, season lightly with salt and add the chicken stock. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to very low and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the creme fraiche and green peppercorns, heat through, remove from the heat, cover and let rest for about 10 minutes.

Use an immersion blender to puree the soup and, for a very smooth version, pass through a strainer. Divide among individual bowls, swirl a bit of olive oil on top, scatter with pumpkin seeds and enjoy right away, with the Tabasco sauce alongside.

Variations:

Fry three or four slices of bacon, drain and crumble. Scatter over the soup instead of the pumpkin seeds.

Instead of adding the green peppercorns and creme fraiche to the soup, stir them together and season with salt. Ladle over each serving of soup instead of the olive oil. Top with pumpkin seeds.

Top each serving of soup with an egg that has been poached in water for 2 minutes and drained. Season the egg with salt and a few shakes of Tabasco.

Fermenting vegetables in a salt brine is easy and produces delicious results. Most recipes for fermented green tomatoes call for them to be cut in wedges, but I prefer them chopped fairly small.

Fermented Green Tomatoes

Makes 2 quarts

8 to 10 medium-large green (unripe) tomatoes, washed and cored

2 to 3 serranos, washed, stemmed and minced

Several garlic cloves, trimmed and peeled

1 small celery stalk, washed and cut into thin diagonal slices

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

3 sprigs cilantro

6 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

There are two ways to prepare the tomatoes. The most time-consuming is to cut the tomatoes in half through their equators, squeeze out the gel and seeds into a bowl and chop the flesh. The lazy way, which I use frequently, is to simply chop them. It is up to you. Either way, you should have about 8 cups of chopped tomatoes.

Toss the tomatoes with the serranos, garlic, celery and peppercorns. Transfer the mixture to one large or two to three smaller canning jars and tuck the cilantro sprigs into the mixture.

Fill a separate container with 8 cups of water, add the salt and stir until it is dissolved. Pour the mixture into the jars, covering the tomatoes completely.

Set a glass weight of some sort on top of the tomatoes to keep them submerged. Set the lids and rings on top but do not close them completely. Alternately, if you have a fermentation jar or a fermentation lid, use it, as gas needs to escape.

Set the jar or jars in a warm, dark area, such as a pantry or cupboard with a steady temperature in the mid to high 60s. Check daily and lift the lid now and then to release the gas that builds up.

After six days, taste a small piece. If it is tart enough for you, transfer to the refrigerator. If not tart enough, continue to ferment for up to three weeks.

Use as a salsa with chips, over bean soups, potato soups and rice or enjoy alongside cheese and salumi.

For a smooth sauce, perfect for enchiladas and Bloody Marys, pass through a food mill.

Fermented tomatoes will keep, covered and refrigerated, for months.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.