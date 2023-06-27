For some reason, soufflés seem to intimidate many cooks. And they really shouldn’t.
For me, they are “Grandma food.” I can remember my grandmother, who I spent my early years with, making them often, usually for what we called “supper,” a lighter meal than at lunchtime on the ranch in the mountains of Colorado where we lived.
In many respects, soufflés are also “farm foods.” They’re made from very basic ingredients generally available on every farm: eggs, butter, milk, flour and a little cheese, to which you can add whatever else may be on hand.
The name soufflé comes from the French verb souffler and roughly translates “to breathe,” “to whisper” or “to blow up.” This aptly describes the delicate, fragile, ethereal texture that seems to disappear in your mouth as you eat one. Contrary to popular belief, that delicate result can be achieved without anything much in the way of talent or expertise — I promise!
Here, I’m focusing on warm soufflés straight out of the oven, not the cold, sweet preparations in which the airy texture is achieved by gelatin or whipped cream or both (called mousses, by purists).
Soufflés are pretty simple. They have two components: a base, usually a thick milk-based white sauce (what the French call béchamel), and whipped egg whites. The egg whites are folded in just before the mixture is baked in the oven and are what give soufflés their unique texture. In the oven, the air trapped in the egg whites expands as it heats, causing the whole mixture to rise.
The base is the flavor carrier; the whites provide the puff. I’ll bet that once you’ve made a couple of these, they’ll become a regular part of your repertoire! A couple other notes:
- You can prepare souffles ahead! Most soufflés can be prepared up to an hour ahead, in their uncooked state. Cover with an upturned bowl. You can also freeze them, wrapped in plastic in the baking dish, for up to 2 weeks, then bake them straight from the freezer (remove the plastic wrap first, of course). You’ll have to double the baking time listed. They rise almost as much as the freshly made ones.
- Souffles can be cooked ahead and reheated! Known as twice-cooked soufflés, these are usually baked in individual servings, cooled, removed from their dish and then reheated at serving time, topped with a splash of cream. More pudding-like, they do puff again and are a delicious variation. See the recipe in this story for my Twice-Baked Goat Cheese Soufflés.
- Souffles can be baked flat, rolled with fillings and baked “free-form.”
Basic Cheese Souffle
Makes 4 - 6 servings
This is the one to get started with because it includes all the individual techniques for putting together a soufflé.
Traditionally, the soufflé is baked in a straight-sided dish that the French call a charlotte. They are nifty-looking, usually white with fluted sides, and are widely available in cookware stores. Even if you’ve never made a soufflé, there’s a good chance you own the right dish. You can, however, use any ovenproof dish that is straight-sided, at least 4 inches deep and has a capacity of 6 cups or so.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons finely and freshly grated Parmesan or Asiago
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon warm whole milk
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
¾ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly grated pepper, preferably white
4 large egg yolks
