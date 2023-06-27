Powdered sugar and a fresh puree of strained, lightly sweetened raspberries or blackberries, optional garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. With 1 tablespoon of butter, lightly coat the insides of 6 individual soufflé dishes (4 to 6 ounces) and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, turning dishes to coat evenly. Set in refrigerator to chill dishes while making the soufflé mixture.

Place chocolate in a double boiler and melt, stirring occasionally. (Alternately, you can melt it in the microwave. Place chocolate in a glass bowl and heat for 1 minute at half power. If necessary, give it 10-second doses at half power until just beginning to melt.)

In a separate saucepan, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, add flour, cook and stir over low heat for about 2 minutes. Add milk and whisk until mixture is smooth and lightly thickened. Continue to cook for about 3 minutes, until mixture thickens nicely. Off heat, gently stir in the egg yolks 1 at a time to temper them. Stir in the melted chocolate, vanilla and zest until thoroughly combined. Set aside and cool to room temperature.

In a separate bowl, beat egg whites with cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in the remaining ¼ cup sugar gradually and continue to beat until whites are stiff but not dry. Stir one-quarter of the whites into chocolate mixture to lighten it and then carefully fold in remaining whites. Pour mixture into prepared soufflé dishes and place on a baking sheet.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until a wooden skewer tests moist but not gooey. Soufflés will puff and crack before they are done. One large soufflé will take 30 to 35 minutes.

Remove from oven, dust with powdered sugar and garnish with a spoonful or 2 of fresh berry puree.

Strawberry Soufflés

Makes 2 - 3 servings

This is a simple souffle that can use any berry. It’s perfect as a treat for you and that special someone! Recipe doubles easily.

2 teaspoons or so softened butter for the ramekins

5 tablespoons sugar plus more for coating the ramekins

6 ounces fresh strawberries, stemmed and thickly sliced

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

Salt

3 egg whites at room temperature

⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar

Powdered sugar, for garnish

Butter the bottoms and sides of two or three 1-cup ramekins. Dust with sugar. Combine the berries, 2 tablespoons sugar, cornstarch and a pinch of salt in a food processor and pulse 4 or 5 times until the berries are finely chopped. Scrape them into a small saucepan and over medium heat, cook, stirring constantly with a heat-proof spatula, until thick, about 3 minutes. Take pan off heat and cool berry mixture completely. This can be done ahead.

Adjust oven rack to the lower third of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.

Beat the egg whites with a stand mixer until frothy, about 1 minute. Add cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks form. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until the whites are stiff and shiny but not dry, 1 to 2 minutes more.

Gently fold the cooled, cooked strawberry puree into the whites until no white streaks remain. Divide among the prepared ramekins, filling to the rims. Smooth tops with a spatula and form a “hat” on each by running a thumb around the inside edge of ramekin. (Can be prepared up to 2 hours ahead and refrigerated). Place on a baking sheet and bake until soufflés have puffed about 2 inches above the rims and a wooden skewer inserted in the center comes out clean but moist, about 10 to 12 minutes. Serve immediately, dusted with powdered sugar.

Final notes on souffles

Improving the stability of egg whites: Traditionally, the French called for beating egg whites in a copper bowl to improve stability and texture of the beaten whites. It really does work! Either the acid in the copper or the ions of the metal or both work to improve the texture and stability of beaten egg whites.

Unfortunately, copper bowls are expensive (and also a pain to keep bright and clean), so the next-best alternative is either to use a pinch of cream of tartar (tartaric acid) in the whites or to pour in a couple of teaspoons of white vinegar into the mixing bowl and then wipe it out with a paper towel. The trace of vinegar (acetic acid) that remains also seems to help stabilize the whites.

Also, it’s imperative that the whites are absolutely free of any fat. Even a tiny speck of the yolk will cause the whites to be less stable and they won’t whip up nearly as much.

Finally, eggs are easier to separate when cold. However, for maximum puff and volume, the whites should be allowed to return to room temperature before whipping.

Creating a “top hat”: This is very easily done and a classic French technique. All you do is to level the top of the soufflé even with the rim of the dish. With your thumb, press into the soufflé mixture about ¼ of an inch or so and follow around the rim. When the soufflé bakes, the center will rise a bit higher, creating a top-hat effect.

Another technique that yields a similar effect is to place the soufflé in a preheated 425-degree oven and then immediately turn it down to 375 degrees. You’ll get a “mushroom” effect.

Attaching Collars to soufflés: Many recipes call for attaching a parchment or foil color around the outside of the baking dish before adding the batter. This enables the soufflé to rise even higher in the dish and makes for a dramatic presentation when the collar is removed at serving time. I’ve never particularly liked this because the collar can slip during baking and unfortunately can sometimes be a bit of a pain to remove at serving time. Who needs it?!!

Freezing egg yolks and whites: One of the regular questions I get is “What do I do with the egg yolks if I haven’t used them all in the soufflé?” Well, you can freeze egg yolks but they must have a little salt or sugar beaten into them before freezing. If you don’t, yolks frozen alone become very gelatinous and are almost impossible to use. To make them usable, add either ⅛-teaspoon salt or ½ teaspoon sugar or corn syrup to the yolks before they’re frozen. Obviously, which you add will depend on how you think you’ll use them later on. Be sure to label the container so you know and you can freeze them for up to 2 months. For egg whites — they’re much easier. Just stick them in a well-sealed container and they last in the freezer for up to 4 months.