Wine of the week: Lynmar, 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Quail Hill Vineyard, Sonoma County

Fog Crest Vineyard, 2017 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, 14.3%, $52, 3.5 stars. A chardonnay lover’s chardonnay with notes of ripe apple, caramel and marzipan. Crisp acidity keeps this rich chardonnay in check. Pretty.

Three Sticks, 2020 Chardonnay, Sonoma Mountain One Sky, 14%, $71, 4 stars. With impeccable balance, this breezy chardonnay has aromas and flavors of passion fruit, melon and apple and a hint of caramel. Lovely.

Davis Bynum, 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, River West Vineyard, Sonoma County, 14.5%, $25, 4 stars. This chardonnay has intriguing lushness, yet it’s refreshing, with pitch-perfect balance. Notes of passion fruit, ripe apple, melon and mineral. Well-crafted.

Black Kite, 2018 Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Gap’s Crown Vineyard, 13.8%, $62, 4 stars. A chardonnay with intensity, the Black Kite has notes of apple, pear and melon and a hint of mineral. Balanced, with bright acid, this chardonnay finishes crisp. Striking.

Lynmar, 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Quail Hill Vineyard, Sonoma County, 14.4%, $63, 4.5 stars. A gorgeous chardonnay that has complexity and a silky texture. Blousy yet balanced, it’s buoyed by bright acidity. Notes of pineapple, melon and a kiss of caramel. Impressive.

Pete Soergel is a grape tactician. Dialing in the details, from blending decisions to cooperage choices, is his forte.

“All of our unique chardonnay bottlings each show the terroir where the grapes were grown and balance resulting from the detailed-oriented grape growing and winemaking,” Soergel said.

A full-time vineyard team, he said, makes growing a standout possible.

“This wine is a blend of Rued clone that was planted in the mid-1970s and Wente that was planted in the mid-2000s,” Soergel said. “The Rued adds exotic aromatics and freshness to the wine, while the Wente clone adds depth and complexity. The vine age and intricate care from a farming and blending perspective allows it to truly shine.”

The winery’s four estate vineyards, the winemaker said, span the best pockets of the Russian River Valley, from north to south. For this specific bottling, Quail Hill is centrally located in a climatic sweet spot, he added.

“The most challenging part of making chardonnay would have to be trying to coax the individual nuances of each clone, block and vineyard,” Soergel said. “Every year, we must be completely meticulous when it comes to picking at different times, applying unique oak programs and fermentation techniques, (allowing) us to bring forth those sought-after nuances.”

Growing up on a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, apple farm that dates back to 1850 made Soergel curious about growing. He studied horticulture at Virginia Tech and graduated in 2005.

“After a trip to California in college, I knew that I wanted to dive headfirst into winemaking and the culture within the industry,” he said. “The beauty and diversity of Sonoma County. matched with its superior climate for agriculture, immediately piqued my interest. It was in my mid 20s, after working a few harvests, that I knew that growing grapes and making wine was going to be my career.”

Soergel, 39, produces about 12,000 cases of pinot noir and chardonnay annually from prized Russian River Valley grapes.

In 1980, Lynn Fritz purchased Quail Hill Ranch as a rural retreat. Over time, he decided it was a remarkable location worthy of an investment; he added six contiguous pieces of land around Quail Hill.

“Two challenges that we continue to grapple with at Lynmar are supply chain issues and labor,” Soergel said. “In some cases, supplies are just not available, and this is exacerbated by long lead times in production and shipping.”

But the silver lining, he said, is that founders Fritz and his wife Anisya kept the entire team employed during the pandemic.

“The industry pivot towards online sales,” Soergel said, “provided us the opportunity to focus even more on what matters most to our business model, which is directly engaging with our community of customers.”

