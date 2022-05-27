Santa Rosa

Dried flower crafting classes

People who like to cook from their garden may also want to trying crafting from their garden.

Classes in making crafts from dried flowers are coming up at RileyStreet Art Supply in Santa Rosa.

“I guarantee people will come away with at least five objects and a big smile,” said Jan Lochner, who will teach the workshop, drawing on her yearslong practice of the craft.

Participants will make an ornament, cards, a magnet and a bookmark.

Classes are $30 and are held at 1 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. June 5 and 2 p.m. June 11. RileyStreet is at 103 Maxwell Court, Santa Rosa. To register and for more information, email 4lochs@comcast.net.

Working nectar into low-water gardens

The Thursday, June 2, meeting of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club will feature a visual presentation on creating flowering gardens that are low in water use and provide nectar for pollinators.

Flower gardens don’t need to be large. Pots on a patio, just like a wildflower meadow, can be part of a network of nectar gardens that feed and shelter butterflies, bees, birds and other pollinators. These gardens are especially important in agricultural areas that have a single crop pollinators can’t use and which has displaced their native habitat. One-third of the food and drink we eat must be pollinated by insects, which are in a steep decline because of pesticides and habitat loss.

Gardening tips from the Master Gardeners and old tricks from farmers will be peppered throughout the presentation by speaker Bonnie Brown, a longtime Sonoma Valley organic gardener who has been president of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club. Brown also is co-manager of the Monarch Pollinator Garden, a public demonstration garden in Sonoma.

The meeting will be at the First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Meet and greet is at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Refreshments and a plant raffle follow the meeting. Nonmembers are welcome to attend for $5.

Wool workshops

Sebastopol artisan textile mill JG Switzer will host wool workshops in its studio in The Barlow.

Workshops include a 30-minute tour, a hands-on discussion of wool and a 30-minute session making 20-inch square Ready Roll from locally sourced wool. Participants can pick up or have their fabric mailed to them within a week of the workshop and use it for sponges, coasters, dish drying mats, cat or dog mats, sachets, pillows and other things.

Upcoming classes are scheduled for 11 a.m. June 10, July 3 and Aug. 5. $60. To register, visit jgswitzer.com. 707-244-3330.

Willowside plant sale

The nursery at Willowside School will be open June 4 with a large variety of low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents and plants that serve birds and bees. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5285 Hall Road (at Willowside Road), Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or Meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.