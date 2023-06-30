4 common problems when growing tomatoes

Question: I love growing my own tomatoes, but every year at least one of my plants has tomatoes with black, rotten ends. I’ve noticed other problems such as skin cracking and large caterpillars. How can I overcome these problems for a better harvest?

Answer: You are certainly not alone in your love of growing tomatoes. They’re one of the most popular home crops to grow. Tomatoes can be easy to grow, but there are a few common issues home gardeners need to be aware of. One of these is blossom end rot, which appears to be the problem you describe.

Blossom end rot is a result of a low level of calcium in the tomatoes that causes them to turn brown-black on the bottom (the blossom end). Some varieties, especially paste-type tomatoes, are more affected than others. Even though unsightly, affected tomatoes are still edible if you remove the rotted ends and the remaining portion has not begun to decay. Adding calcium to your soil will not hurt but may not help, either.

Rot can occur even when there is an ample supply of calcium in the soil. Actively growing tomatoes must have a continuous supply of calcium to prevent these spots from developing, and the most common hindrance is inconsistent soil moisture.

To reduce rot, make sure the root zone neither dries out nor remains saturated. Water deeply but infrequently, giving them a good, long soak every few days, depending on the weather and the type of soil in your garden. Mulching with 2 to 3 inches of materials such as grass clippings, straw or leaves prevents rapid soil drying. Planting tomatoes too closely can interfere with water and nutrient uptake, so allow sufficient space around each plant. Applying too much nitrogen, especially when the plants are young, can also interfere with calcium uptake, so follow fertilization directions carefully.

Sunscald: Sunscald is another common tomato problem. When tomatoes are exposed to the hot sun, they may develop a white leathery patch on the surface facing the sun. The exposed areas often become sunken and wrinkled.

When the fruit turns red, the leathery area remains white and sometimes becomes covered by black, secondary mold. Affected tomatoes are edible unless mold has developed on them. Tomatoes are most susceptible to sunscald when they are a mature green and just starting to turn color, especially if there is insufficient foliage on the plant.

Make sure not to prune leaves and branches that are protecting developing fruit. If necessary, you can cover the plants with shade cloth during the hours of the most intense sunlight.

Radial cracking and concentric cracking: Another common tomato problem is cracking, which comes in two forms: radial and concentric.

Radial cracking starts at the stem end and extends toward the blossom end. Concentric cracking occurs in rings around the stem scar. It is possible to have both types at once. Cracking occurs when the interior of the tomato expands faster than the skin, and the skin splits. Some varieties are more susceptible than others.

Cracking is most likely to occur as the tomatoes are large but can occur at any stage of development. Cracking can be reduced by selecting less-susceptible varieties, reducing fluctuations in soil moisture and maintaining good foliage cover. Affected fruit are edible unless mold has started to grow in the cracks.

One of the most frustrating tomato-growing issues is poor fruit set, when an apparently healthy tomato plant is repeatedly not producing tomatoes. There can be several causes:

Temperature: Depending on the variety, fruit set may fail after several days of nighttime temperatures below 55 degrees, or when daytime temperatures exceed 90 degrees. Fruit-set failure due to cold weather might be improved with fruit-setting hormones available in retail nurseries, but it will not help during hot weather.

Light: Fruit set may fail when sunlight is inadequate. Tomato plants require at least six hours of sunlight per day.

Fertilizer: Applying high concentrations of nitrogen fertilizer causes plants to grow lush, leafy growth but will significantly delay flowering and fruit set. Wait until the first fruit is set to give plants some extra nitrogen fertilizer, and apply every four to six weeks afterward.

Tomato hornworm: The primary pest on tomato plants is the hornworm, which chews holes in tomato foliage and sometimes eats the green fruit. Unchecked, they can decimate a tomato plant.

The mature caterpillars are about 4 inches long, with a distinctive horn at the rear. Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis), a naturally occurring soil bacterium, can be sprayed when caterpillars are small. However, it is not very effective on larger caterpillars, so handpicking is often the best solution.