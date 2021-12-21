4 cookie recipes for last-minute gifts

Cookie is such a delightful word. Simply saying it makes you feel good. “Too-tie” my grandson Lucas used to say, before he got the hang of the letters.

It’s interesting that we call these little morsels cookies instead of biscuits, like the British do. The Romance languages, too, use a version of “biscuit.” But our cookie comes from the Dutch word koekje, which means little cake.

But why am I writing about cookies and why now?

Because an extremely challenging year is drawing to a close, with so many issues still up in the air and no sense of when or if they’ll be resolved. For going on two years now, there’s been a feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop.

A man recently scolded me for saying cookies are a good thing.

“We have an epidemic of obesity in this country!” he said, adding that indulges such as cookies are the source of the problem.

I disagree. Just the word makes us smile, and so does a nibble or two.

It’s almost Christmas. Have a cookie.

In this traditional shortbread, tangerine zest adds flavor and aroma, creating a softly perfumed cookie. If your Christmas stocking always had a tangerine in it, these cookies will whisk you back to those early Christmas mornings.

Tangerine Shortbread

Makes 16 wedges

½ cup superfine sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces butter, preferably organic, cut into cubes and chilled

Grated zest of 2 to 3 tangerines

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

Put the sugar and salt in the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade and pulse several times. Add the butter and pulse until the sugar and butter are smoothly blended. Add the zest and vanilla and pulse again. Add the flour and pulse, stopping two or three times to scrape the work bowl with a rubber spatula, until the mixture is evenly mixed and crumbly.

Cover your work surface with wax paper or parchment and transfer the mixture to it. Use your hands to press the dough together, then knead it gently until it just holds together. Wrap it tightly and refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

Divide the dough in half and press each half into an 8-inch tart pan, an 8-inch cake pan or an 8-inch glass pie pan. Set on the top rack of the oven and bake for about 20 minutes. Rotate the pans so the shortbread cooks evenly and continue to cook for 30 to 40 minutes more, until the shortbread just barely shows a little color.

Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Use a sharp knife to cut into wedges, carefully remove from the containers and enjoy right away or store in an airtight container for several days.

_____

When it comes to ginger, I feel the way a lot of people feel about garlic: There is no such thing as too much.

Ginger Ginger Ginger Cookies

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

¾ cup butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

2 cups ginger sugar (see Note below) or granulated sugar

1 large egg, beaten

¼ cup molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Put the butter into a medium mixing bowl and beat vigorously until smooth, creamy and pale. Add the fresh ginger and 1 cup of the sugar and mix until smooth. Beat in the egg, molasses and vanilla. Cover and chill the dough for an hour or 2.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the flour, dry ginger, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl and mix with a fork. Add the dry mixture to the egg mixture and fold gently with a rubber spatula until just combined; do not overmix.

Put the remaining sugar in a medium bowl.

Roll the dough into small balls about 1 ½ inches in diameter. Drop 3 or 4 balls into the bowl of sugar and agitate the bowl to coat the balls thoroughly.

Set the balls on an ungreased baking sheet, placing them about 2 to 2 ½ inches apart. Bake for about 15 minutes, until the edges of the cookies have begun to brown and the centers are still soft.

Remove from the oven, let rest a couple minutes and transfer to wire racks to cool to room temperature.

Enjoy right away or store in an airtight container for 3 or 4 days.

Note: To make ginger sugar, fill a quart canning jar about two-thirds full with granulated sugar. Add several thin slices of fresh ginger, seal the jar and shake it vigorously. Shake several times a day for several days, use tongs to remove the ginger and store the sugar, tightly sealed, in the pantry. Use as needed.

_____

These cookies have a strong kick, with layers of heat. Few kids will like them, hence their name.

Adult Sugar Cookies

Makes 6 to 7 dozen

1½ cups butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 whole large eggs or 4 egg yolks, beaten until smooth and pale