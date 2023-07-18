4 cooling drinks to beat the heat

Once you know the basic recipes for fruit shrubs or agua fresca, the possibilities multiply.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2023, 1:58PM
As I write this, the weather forecasts sound apocalyptic, with temperatures expected to rise to 130 degrees in Death Valley and days of excessive heat warnings locally.

Summer, it’s safe to say, has arrived.

I always panic a bit when I hear such forecasts, though it’s helpful to know about the heat in advance. That way, I can have certain things on hand and won’t need to go out, especially during the heat of the day. Sparkling water, watermelon, lemons, limes, cilantro, corn tortillas, good chips, good salsa, iceberg lettuce and cucumbers are all foods I consider essential when it’s hot and dry.

I also like to have plenty of fruit in the house, both to eat and drink. Overall, the best fruit is local — it’s harvested ripe and does not need to hold up for hundreds of miles. The exception is melons, most of which are coming from other parts of California. Our local melon season doesn’t really kick in until September.

It’s always best shop at a farmers market nearest to where you live and to visit any farm stands near you, too. Imwalle Gardens in Santa Rosa also is a good source for local fruit and for reasonably priced lemons and limes. Andy’s Produce Market in Sebastopol usually has an excellent selection of local fruit at this time of year as well.

Summer Fruit Agua Fresca

Makes about 12 servings

Most of us are familiar with agua fresca, a traditional Latin American refreshment, because we have so many excellent taquerias and Mexican restaurants in Sonoma County like La Michoacana and Charro Negro at Mitote Food Park.

It’s easy to make agua fresca at home and it’s helpful to know how when the weather turns hot. The technique for agua fresca is the same for most flavors. I offer my favorite combinations here.

12 cups local ripe fruit, see suggestions

Water

Simple Syrup, recipe follows

Juice of 1 - 2 lemons or 3 - 4 limes

Prepare the fruit according to the list of suggested combinations.

Set a food mill over a deep container and pass the fruit through it. Discard any solids left in the food mill and put the fruit puree, covered, in the refrigerator to chill for at least three hours.

To serve, thin the fruit with enough water to create a consistency of homemade lemonade. Taste the mixture and, if it isn’t sweet enough for you, add simple syrup, ¼ cup at a time, until it tastes perfect. If it tastes at all flat or bland, add citrus juice.

To serve, pour the agua fresca into a large pitcher, fill to the top with ice and enjoy. Alternately, fill tall glasses about half full with ice and add the agua fresca.

Suggested combinations:

  • Cut watermelon into chunks, remove any seeds and add lime juice as needed.
  • Cut Santa Rosa plums from their pits, mix with 2 teaspoons of lightly crushed cardamom pods and chill overnight before passing through a food mill.
  • Cut white peaches and/or white nectarines in half, remove the pits, crush a handful of basil leaves, stir into the fruit, add the juice of two lemons and chill overnight before passing through a food mill.
  • Remove the stems of strawberries, cut the berries in half, put them in a large container, stir in a tablespoon of lightly crushed black pepper and chill overnight before passing through a food mill. Add lemon juice as needed.
  • Pass 4 cups of raspberries through a food mill, combine with 8 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice, add simple syrup to taste and chill for at least three hours.
  • Cut honeydew melon into chunks. Combine with two peeled, seeded and chopped cucumbers and a handful of crushed spearmint leaves. Chill overnight before passing through a food mill. Add lime juice as needed. For an adult drink, add a jigger of absinthe to each serving.
  • Peel a large pineapple, cut it into quarters and cut the quarters into chunks. Add 3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger, a tablespoon of lightly crushed white pepper and 2 teaspoons of kosher salt. Chill overnight before passing through a food mill. Add lime juice as needed.

Simple Syrup

Makes about 1 quart

After making this once or twice, you won’t need to look up a recipe, as the formula is quite simple: two parts sugar to one part water. But don’t stir it, as the motion can cause crystals to form and you don’t want that.

4 cups granulated sugar

2 cups water

Put the sugar into a heavy saucepan, add the water and set over high heat. Do not stir. When the mixture begins to boil, reduce the heat and simmer for about three minutes, until the syrup is uniformly transparent.

Remove from the heat, cool and pour into a clean glass jar. Use as needed; simple syrup will keep, stored in the refrigerator, indefinitely.

Summer Fruit Shrub

Makes about 1 quart

Shrubs come to us from Great Britain and from the days of American pioneers in wagon trains heading west. Combining vinegar with fruit extended the life of the fruit and provided a refreshing, healthy beverage. Fruit that remained after the liquid was drained off was typically turned into preserves. My favorite combinations follow.

4 cups ripe fruit, see suggestions

4 cups vinegar, see suggestions

Put the fruit, prepared according to the suggested combinations following the main recipe, into a large nonreactive container. Add the vinegar and refrigerate for at least three days and up to six days.

To finish, set a large strainer over a deep bowl, line the strainer with two or three layers of cheesecloth, tip the shrub into it and let drain for about 30 minutes, stirring it now and then.

Pour the shrub into clean glass bottles and store in the refrigerator, where it will keep for many weeks. Use the fruit solids to make chutney or preserves or compost them.

To enjoy the shrub, fill a glass with cracked ice and pour shrub over the ice, filling it only half full. Top off with sparkling or still water.

Suggested combinations:

  • Strawberries, 2 teaspoons crushed black peppercorns, 2 tablespoons sugar and Champagne vinegar
  • Sliced white peaches, four to five lightly crushed cardamom pods and apple cider vinegar
  • Sliced ripe apricots, ½ vanilla bean split open and white wine vinegar
  • Blueberries, a stick of cinnamon, grated nutmeg, 1 teaspoon cardamom seeds, one star anise, ½ teaspoon juniper berries and red wine vinegar
  • Plums, zest of one orange, small rosemary sprig, ½ cup balsamic vinegar and 3½ cups apple cider vinegar

Savory Cucumber Cooler

Makes 1 quart

Cucumbers are among our most refreshing foods. Just a slice or two in ice water makes that water even more refreshing. Most cucumber-based drinks include a sweetener, but this one is savory, with layers of flavor that are both delicious and cooling.

½ cup cilantro leaves

3 thin slices of serrano chile

1 cucumber of choice, peeled and thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Lime wedges

Unpeeled cucumber slices

Put the cilantro leaves and serrano into a wide-mouth glass quart jar and use a wooden pestle to gently muddle them, crushing the cilantro leaves to release their flavor. Add the cucumber, lime juice and salt. Top off the jar with water and chill for at least 3 hours.

To serve, fill tall glasses with ice, pour the cooler over the ice, garnish with a lime wedge and slice of cucumber and enjoy.

My Iced Coffee

Makes 2 quarts

Coffee is surprisingly hydrating, especially when enjoyed with a bit of sugar and milk or cream. I make cold-brewed coffee, using a coffee-chicory blend from New Orleans that evokes that city for me. Look for French Market brand or Cafe du Monde brand at Oliver’s, Pacific, Fircrest or Cost Plus.

4 ounces French Market coffee (see Note)

1 2-quart glass jar

Ice

Put the coffee into the glass jar. Fill the jar half full with water, stir well and top off the jar with more water. Put into the refrigerator for 18 hours.

Set a strainer lined with cheesecloth over a large pitcher and decant the coffee.

Enjoy over ice, with a bit of simple syrup and a generous splash of whole milk. The coffee will stay bright and delicious for five to six days.

Note: French Market brand coffee comes in a red can and is widely available in local markets, including Oliver’s, Pacific and Fircrest. It is from New Orleans and contains both roasted coffee beans and roasted chicory root.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

