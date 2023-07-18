As I write this, the weather forecasts sound apocalyptic, with temperatures expected to rise to 130 degrees in Death Valley and days of excessive heat warnings locally.

Summer, it’s safe to say, has arrived.

I always panic a bit when I hear such forecasts, though it’s helpful to know about the heat in advance. That way, I can have certain things on hand and won’t need to go out, especially during the heat of the day. Sparkling water, watermelon, lemons, limes, cilantro, corn tortillas, good chips, good salsa, iceberg lettuce and cucumbers are all foods I consider essential when it’s hot and dry.

I also like to have plenty of fruit in the house, both to eat and drink. Overall, the best fruit is local — it’s harvested ripe and does not need to hold up for hundreds of miles. The exception is melons, most of which are coming from other parts of California. Our local melon season doesn’t really kick in until September.

It’s always best shop at a farmers market nearest to where you live and to visit any farm stands near you, too. Imwalle Gardens in Santa Rosa also is a good source for local fruit and for reasonably priced lemons and limes. Andy’s Produce Market in Sebastopol usually has an excellent selection of local fruit at this time of year as well.

Summer Fruit Agua Fresca

Makes about 12 servings

Most of us are familiar with agua fresca, a traditional Latin American refreshment, because we have so many excellent taquerias and Mexican restaurants in Sonoma County like La Michoacana and Charro Negro at Mitote Food Park.

It’s easy to make agua fresca at home and it’s helpful to know how when the weather turns hot. The technique for agua fresca is the same for most flavors. I offer my favorite combinations here.

12 cups local ripe fruit, see suggestions

Water

Simple Syrup, recipe follows

Juice of 1 - 2 lemons or 3 - 4 limes

Prepare the fruit according to the list of suggested combinations.

Set a food mill over a deep container and pass the fruit through it. Discard any solids left in the food mill and put the fruit puree, covered, in the refrigerator to chill for at least three hours.

To serve, thin the fruit with enough water to create a consistency of homemade lemonade. Taste the mixture and, if it isn’t sweet enough for you, add simple syrup, ¼ cup at a time, until it tastes perfect. If it tastes at all flat or bland, add citrus juice.

To serve, pour the agua fresca into a large pitcher, fill to the top with ice and enjoy. Alternately, fill tall glasses about half full with ice and add the agua fresca.

Suggested combinations:

Cut watermelon into chunks, remove any seeds and add lime juice as needed.

Cut Santa Rosa plums from their pits, mix with 2 teaspoons of lightly crushed cardamom pods and chill overnight before passing through a food mill.

Cut white peaches and/or white nectarines in half, remove the pits, crush a handful of basil leaves, stir into the fruit, add the juice of two lemons and chill overnight before passing through a food mill.

Remove the stems of strawberries, cut the berries in half, put them in a large container, stir in a tablespoon of lightly crushed black pepper and chill overnight before passing through a food mill. Add lemon juice as needed.

Pass 4 cups of raspberries through a food mill, combine with 8 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice, add simple syrup to taste and chill for at least three hours.

Cut honeydew melon into chunks. Combine with two peeled, seeded and chopped cucumbers and a handful of crushed spearmint leaves. Chill overnight before passing through a food mill. Add lime juice as needed. For an adult drink, add a jigger of absinthe to each serving.

Peel a large pineapple, cut it into quarters and cut the quarters into chunks. Add 3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger, a tablespoon of lightly crushed white pepper and 2 teaspoons of kosher salt. Chill overnight before passing through a food mill. Add lime juice as needed.

Simple Syrup

Makes about 1 quart

After making this once or twice, you won’t need to look up a recipe, as the formula is quite simple: two parts sugar to one part water. But don’t stir it, as the motion can cause crystals to form and you don’t want that.

4 cups granulated sugar

2 cups water

Put the sugar into a heavy saucepan, add the water and set over high heat. Do not stir. When the mixture begins to boil, reduce the heat and simmer for about three minutes, until the syrup is uniformly transparent.

Remove from the heat, cool and pour into a clean glass jar. Use as needed; simple syrup will keep, stored in the refrigerator, indefinitely.

Summer Fruit Shrub

Makes about 1 quart