4 cooling recipes to use watermelon

A change is afoot, and it’s good news for everyone who loves watermelon.

For the last several years, it’s been all but impossible to find watermelons with seeds.

Seedless watermelons, which began gaining popularity around 1990, have taken over the commercial market. They’re grown not for flavor but for the absence of seeds. They are OK for juicing, which is what many people do with them. But when it comes to true watermelon flavor and crisp texture, seedless melons fail. And people are finally noticing.

Last year, Fircrest Market in Sebastopol snagged a single shipment of melons with seeds. When I went back for a second melon, they were sold out and seeded melons were no longer available from the distributor.

This year, a sign outside a produce market in San Francisco’s Chinatown announces “seeded watermelons!” All four of Oliver’s Markets’ locations recently received shipments of seeded watermelons.

When I stopped by Andy’s Produce Market last week, also in Sebastopol, there were two cardboard bins of watermelons: seedless for 69 cents a pound and seeded for 49 cents a pound. I chose the smallest seeded melon, about 11 pounds, in case it didn’t live up to my expectations.

But it did. It is exactly what a watermelon should be: crisp, with no pithy or mushy areas, sweet and full of watermelon-y goodness.

Seedless melons account for about 92% of all commercially grown watermelons in the U.S. Florida produces nearly 30% of all watermelons; Georgia is next, with about 20% of the market. Half of the watermelons grown in California, the third-largest producer, have seeds.

Although not a major producer when it comes to quantity, Arkansas is frequently named as the state with the best tasting watermelons. Often sold from the back of big trucks piled high with just-harvested watermelons, Arkansas melons can weigh as much as 40 pounds. Seedless watermelons rarely weigh more than 12 pounds.

There are some locally grown watermelons, but most won’t begin to ripen before late August. The best way to find them is, of course, at your local farmers market or nearby farm stands. The Crane Melon Barn in Santa Rosa harvests their yellow watermelons in about mid September.

Another way to satisfy your watermelon craving is to grow some yourself. Last year, I got exactly one Sunshine yellow watermelon and it was quite small, not much bigger than a fist. Of all the varieties I’ve tasted, the yellow-flesh Sunshine has been the most delicious.

Watermelon Vinaigrette

Makes 3 - 4 servings

This vinaigrette is light and delicate, without ingredients that eclipse the flavor of the main ingredient.

1 cup fresh watermelon juice, see Note

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1 teaspoon minced and seeded serrano

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons simple syrup

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Black pepper in a mill

Put the juice into a glass jar. Add the onion, serrano, lime juice, syrup and salt and stir. Taste and correct for salt and acid. Stir in the olive oil, add the cilantro leaves and season with several turns of black pepper.

Chill for 30 minutes before using. This vinaigrette is best the day it is made.

Note: For 1 cup watermelon juice, you’ll need about 2 ½ cups diced watermelon. Simply cut open a melon, scoop out flesh and cut it into small dice. Put the diced watermelon into a strainer set over a deep bowl and stir it now and then as it drains. Occasionally crush the watermelon gently with the side of spoon but do not press it through the strainer. Strain before using.

Suggested uses:

Beet carpaccio

Halibut carpaccio with microgreens

Halibut gravlax

Arugula, olive and feta salad

Whipped feta with seasonal fruit

Feta wrapped in fig leaves or grape leaves and grilled

Watermelon Gazpacho

Makes 6 servings

When temperatures soar, this dish is as refreshing as a dive into a pool of cool water, so be sure to chill it thoroughly. Also, use the best part of the watermelon, the heart at the center. You can save the other part of the melon, which may not be as sweet, for making agua fresca or simple to enjoy neat. If you use it for this, your gazpacho will be a bit too thin.

2 tablespoons red onion, cut into ⅛-inch dice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar, such as Vinaigre de Banyuls

4 pounds watermelon, from the heart of the melon, in chunks

¾ cup white wine

1 serrano, minced

2 ounces feta cheese, drained

2 tablespoons spearmint leaves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro leaves

Put the onion in a small bowl, season with salt and pepper and pour the vinegar over it. Set aside for 20 minutes.