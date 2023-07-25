4 cooling recipes to use watermelon

A soup, a salad, a dressing and a drink — all you need for a summer meal.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 25, 2023, 2:04PM
A change is afoot, and it’s good news for everyone who loves watermelon.

For the last several years, it’s been all but impossible to find watermelons with seeds.

Seedless watermelons, which began gaining popularity around 1990, have taken over the commercial market. They’re grown not for flavor but for the absence of seeds. They are OK for juicing, which is what many people do with them. But when it comes to true watermelon flavor and crisp texture, seedless melons fail. And people are finally noticing.

Last year, Fircrest Market in Sebastopol snagged a single shipment of melons with seeds. When I went back for a second melon, they were sold out and seeded melons were no longer available from the distributor.

This year, a sign outside a produce market in San Francisco’s Chinatown announces “seeded watermelons!” All four of Oliver’s Markets’ locations recently received shipments of seeded watermelons.

When I stopped by Andy’s Produce Market last week, also in Sebastopol, there were two cardboard bins of watermelons: seedless for 69 cents a pound and seeded for 49 cents a pound. I chose the smallest seeded melon, about 11 pounds, in case it didn’t live up to my expectations.

But it did. It is exactly what a watermelon should be: crisp, with no pithy or mushy areas, sweet and full of watermelon-y goodness.

Seedless melons account for about 92% of all commercially grown watermelons in the U.S. Florida produces nearly 30% of all watermelons; Georgia is next, with about 20% of the market. Half of the watermelons grown in California, the third-largest producer, have seeds.

Although not a major producer when it comes to quantity, Arkansas is frequently named as the state with the best tasting watermelons. Often sold from the back of big trucks piled high with just-harvested watermelons, Arkansas melons can weigh as much as 40 pounds. Seedless watermelons rarely weigh more than 12 pounds.

There are some locally grown watermelons, but most won’t begin to ripen before late August. The best way to find them is, of course, at your local farmers market or nearby farm stands. The Crane Melon Barn in Santa Rosa harvests their yellow watermelons in about mid September.

Another way to satisfy your watermelon craving is to grow some yourself. Last year, I got exactly one Sunshine yellow watermelon and it was quite small, not much bigger than a fist. Of all the varieties I’ve tasted, the yellow-flesh Sunshine has been the most delicious.

Watermelon Vinaigrette

Makes 3 - 4 servings

This vinaigrette is light and delicate, without ingredients that eclipse the flavor of the main ingredient.

1 cup fresh watermelon juice, see Note

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1 teaspoon minced and seeded serrano

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons simple syrup

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Black pepper in a mill

Put the juice into a glass jar. Add the onion, serrano, lime juice, syrup and salt and stir. Taste and correct for salt and acid. Stir in the olive oil, add the cilantro leaves and season with several turns of black pepper.

Chill for 30 minutes before using. This vinaigrette is best the day it is made.

Note: For 1 cup watermelon juice, you’ll need about 2 ½ cups diced watermelon. Simply cut open a melon, scoop out flesh and cut it into small dice. Put the diced watermelon into a strainer set over a deep bowl and stir it now and then as it drains. Occasionally crush the watermelon gently with the side of spoon but do not press it through the strainer. Strain before using.

Suggested uses:

  • Beet carpaccio
  • Halibut carpaccio with microgreens
  • Halibut gravlax
  • Arugula, olive and feta salad
  • Whipped feta with seasonal fruit
  • Feta wrapped in fig leaves or grape leaves and grilled

Watermelon Gazpacho

Makes 6 servings

When temperatures soar, this dish is as refreshing as a dive into a pool of cool water, so be sure to chill it thoroughly. Also, use the best part of the watermelon, the heart at the center. You can save the other part of the melon, which may not be as sweet, for making agua fresca or simple to enjoy neat. If you use it for this, your gazpacho will be a bit too thin.

2 tablespoons red onion, cut into ⅛-inch dice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar, such as Vinaigre de Banyuls

4 pounds watermelon, from the heart of the melon, in chunks

¾ cup white wine

1 serrano, minced

2 ounces feta cheese, drained

2 tablespoons spearmint leaves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro leaves

Put the onion in a small bowl, season with salt and pepper and pour the vinegar over it. Set aside for 20 minutes.

Remove any seeds from the watermelon. Set aside about ⅓ of the melon.

Set a food mill over a deep bowl and pass the remaining watermelon through it to achieve a smooth, even puree. If you do not have a food mill, you can chop the watermelon, put it in a strainer and press it through using a sturdy spoon or wooden pestle. Stir in the wine, serranos and red onion mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and as long as 2 hours.

Cut the reserved melon into uniform cubes just under ¼ inch. The more uniform the cubes are, the more pleasing the gazpacho will be. Set aside ½ cup of the cubed melon and stir the remainder into the pureed melon mixture.

To serve, put the reserved melon cubes in a small bowl. Cut the feta cheese into small dice the same size as the melon and toss together with the melon. Season with several turns of black pepper.

Stir the mint and cilantro into the gazpacho and ladle into chilled soup plates. Top each portion with some of the watermelon-feta cheese mixture and serve immediately.

Spicy Watermelon Salad

Makes about 6 servings

Crisp, sweet watermelon — and not all watermelons warrant this description — goes beautifully with many fresh and dried herbs, spices, chiles, other fruits and vegetables. Among the very best companions are arugula, basil, black pepper, cilantro, cucumbers, green onions, lime, poblanos, red onion, serranos and spearmint. During a heat wave, this salad topped with several grilled shrimp makes a refreshing dinner.

3 handfuls of fresh arugula

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cups cubed watermelon, seeded

1 serrano, seeded and minced

6 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

12 - 14 fresh spearmint leaves, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Juice of 1 lime

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon shelled, roasted and salted pumpkin seeds

Put the arugula on a serving plate, toss with a little salt and drizzle with the olive oil. Turn the leaves gently until they are evenly coated.

Scatter the watermelon over the arugula (or over the platter, if not using the arugula). Add the serranos and toss very gently. Add the scallions, mint leaves, parsley and lime juice. Season with salt and toss gain. Grind black pepper over the salt and serve or cover with plastic wrap and chill for up to 1 hour.

Watermelon Daiquiri

Makes 2 servings

If you want to enjoy a watermelon cocktail, I recommend using fresh watermelon juice instead of watermelon-flavored liqueurs, which don’t really taste like watermelon. I enjoy a watermelon Corpse Reviver now and then and find a watermelon margarita refreshing on a hot night. Right now, this is my favorite.

1 juicy lime

Several (6 or so) fresh cilantro leaves

1 cup watermelon cubes, seeds removed

1 teaspoon simple syrup

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces white rum

Ice cubes or crushed ice

Cut the lime in half through its equator. Cut one half into two wedges and set them aside, along with the other half.

Put the cilantro into a tall cocktail shaker and use a wooden pestle to muddle it. Add the watermelon and continue to pound until the watermelon is reduced to juice and the cilantro is mixed in.

Add the simple syrup, salt and rum. Squeeze in the juice from the half lime and stir vigorously with a metal spoon for several seconds.

Strain into ½-pint glass jars or any other type of glass and enjoy right away, while cold.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

