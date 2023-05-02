4 favorite egg dishes for spring

One of the joys of living in Sonoma County is eggs.

I’m not talking about the ones you find in any supermarket or even at farmers markets, though the latter are an excellent choice. I’m referring to eggs you find down both city streets and country lanes.

For years, I got my eggs from a diverse flock of nearly 100 hens. Alas, they came to a bad end, thanks to a couple wily weasels and a fox or two. Now I get my eggs from a city flock, in Sebastopol, not far from one of the markets I shop at. The eggs are kept in a small refrigerator on the front porch of the house, and payment is on the honor system.

I love knowing the hens live a stress-free life and are cared for by a man, probably in his 80s, who loves them. The eggs are delicious and sell for $7 a dozen.

If you pay attention, you will spot signs that announce “Eggs!” here and there throughout Sonoma County. Don’t be shy! Stop and see what is available.

When you get your eggs from small flocks such as these, there’s a good chance you will be offered pullet eggs, which are eggs from hens that are just beginning to lay. Think of them as teenagers. Pullet eggs are remarkably rich, with a greater yolk-to-white percentage than eggs from adult hens. Because they are smaller, they sell for less; I have been paying $4 a dozen.

Pullet eggs are most abundant in the spring, when people are either starting new flocks or adding to existing ones. My favorite way to prepare them is to simply poach the eggs in water for 2 minutes. Add a piece of toasted, buttered hearth bread alongside and you have a simple breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Most backyard chicken farmers wash the eggs before packing them into cartons, and people generally prefer this. But now and then, you can find unwashed eggs, and you should snatch them up quickly. As an egg exits a chicken, it is coated with a thin protective layer. These eggs do not need to be refrigerated and can be washed as you use them.

Today’s recipes are for some of my favorite spring egg dishes. Come summer, I’ll focus on pairing eggs with summer tomatoes and tomatillos, which are not in season yet, locally.

Egg Salad

Makes 4 servings

When you have very fresh eggs, you need to know how to cook them so they peel easily. I have found steaming is ideal.

6 large eggs, from backyard or pastured hens

⅓ cup mayonnaise, homemade or Best Foods brand

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced or grated red onion, optional

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

2 teaspoon brined green peppercorns, optional

Kosher salt

1 - 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Black pepper in a mill

Tabasco sauce, optional

Set the eggs in the top half of a steamer. Pour water into the bottom half of the steamer, filling it about a one-third full. Set over medium heat and set the top half over the bottom half. When steam begins to form, cover the pan and steam for about 12 minutes, or a few minutes longer for very large eggs.

Remove from the heat, transfer the eggs to a bowl and cover with cold water. When the eggs are cool enough to handle, crack the shells gently and peel them off.

Put the eggs into a medium mixing bowl and use a dinner fork to break them into small, somewhat uniform pieces. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, onion, if using, parsley and green peppercorns, if using. Mix well. Sprinkle with salt and squeeze lemon juice over the salt to dissolve it. Add several turns of black pepper and a splash of Tabasco. Mix well, taste and correct for salt and acid.

Enjoy right away or refrigerate, covered, for 2 to 3 days.

Serving suggestions:

Spoon on top of lettuce (butter lettuce, oak leaf, speckled trout or romaine) and drizzle with a simple white-wine or lemon vinaigrette; enjoy with toasted bread.

Make a traditional (closed) sandwich using good sourdough hearth bread, lightly toasted.

Add 2 slices of crisp bacon to each sandwich.

Serve as an opened-face sandwich topped with a very thin slice of Italian fontina or Brie de Meaux and set under a broiler for about 30 seconds.

Serve as an appetizer, on toasted baguette slices or on small lettuce leaves like the inner leaves of romaine.

Set a freshly cooked artichoke heart on a bed of lettuce, fill the heart with enough egg salad that it tumbles out of the heart and surround with artichoke leaves.

Serve alongside oven-roasted asparagus and drizzle warm shallot vinaigrette over both.

Savory Deviled Eggs with Chermoula

Makes 4 - 6 servings

If you grew up in the Midwest, you may prefer deviled eggs made with sweet salad dressing and sweet relish. Savory deviled eggs won’t taste right to you. If, however, you were raised on savory deviled eggs, as I was, sweet ones may seem an abomination. This version is quite similar to the one I’ve been making since I first learned to cook, when I was 7 or 8.