4 food-friendly vermentinos to try from Sonoma County

Idlewild, 2021 Favorita, Yorkville Highlands, Fox Hill Vineyard, $35: On the nose, citrus peel and lemon are followed by stony minerality, pear and acacia blossoms. The palate has a touch of weight followed by racy acid and a touch of salinity on the finish.

Portalupi, 2022 Vermentino, Carneros, Mahoney Vineyard, $36: Aromas of white rose petals and crème frâiche. Crisp on the palate with hints of pear, white peach and grapefruit. Pronounced minerality, refreshing acidity and a lingering finish.

Ryme Cellars, 2022 “Hers” Vermentino, Carneros, Las Brisas Vineyard, $27: The 2022 “Hers” Vermentino is lithe and refreshing, bursting with lemon rind, chamomile and salty sea spray. The 2022 “His” Vermentino, from the same fruit, is currently still aging and will be released this fall.

Vermentino is a seafarer’s grape, traditionally grown on the windswept coasts of Italy’s Sardinia and Liguria and the nearby French island of Corsica.

It’s no wonder, then, the white variety thrives in Sonoma County’s marine-influenced Carneros region, where cool afternoon breezes and evening fog render fruit with lively acidity and a sea-salt tang. Winemakers say its mineral and lemon notes make vermentino a natural pairing for fish, mussels and clams — foods easily sourced on the coast.

At Ryme Cellars in Forestville, winemakers Megan and Ryan Glaab have produced two different styles of vermentino: “Hers” is a crisp, cheery white naturally fermented in neutral oak and stainless steel. “His” is a richer, complex variation fermented on the skins and aged for nine months in neutral barrels. Both are delicious.

“Vermentino is a wonderful variety for so many reasons,” Megan Glaab said. “It’s relatively easy to grow and fairly drought-tolerant, and the vines always put out a consistent crop. It’s a delightful grape that’s friendly to both the grower and winemaker.”

As winegrowers look to more drought-tolerant grapes, vermentino holds significant promise. Its plump, globe-shaped berries tend to retain acid throughout the growing season, and the vines don’t require excessive irrigation.

“Given our dry climate, I think it’s strange the grape isn’t more prevalent here,” said Sam Bilbro, winemaker at Idlewild Wines in Healdsburg, where he produces a vermentino clone called Favorita.

“Given its history in the Old World, the grape clearly thrives in areas with little rainfall,” Bilbro said. “It seems like planting it in California would be a no-brainer.”

At Portalupi Wine in Healdsburg, owners Jane Portalupi and Tim Borges have produced vermentino for nearly a decade. But it wasn’t until recently that the grape started catching the attention of consumers and the local wine community.

Last year, the Portalupi, 2021 Vermentino, Carneros, Mahoney Vineyard took home Best of Show White and Best of Class at the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge.

“We were thrilled the judges were open to something other than chardonnay and sauvignon blanc,” Jane Portalupi said.

Tim Borges agreed.

“I’ve been making wine for 45 years, and we realized a long time ago that Italian varietals make the best food wines,” he said.

Visitors to the Portalupi tasting room are often happy to try something other than pinot noir or chardonnay. “Once they sample the vermentino,” Borges said, “they’re hooked.”