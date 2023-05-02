4-H’s famed cake table is back

SANTA ROSA

4-H ChickenQue returns with cake table

A favorite Sonoma County community event makes a grand return from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The 4-H ChickenQue, a barbecue fundraiser, is the largest one-day chicken barbecue west of the Mississippi for 62 years running. The event includes a 4-H open house, live music and, perhaps most importantly, a dessert extravaganza. The cake table, featuring homemade cakes donated by 4-H families, is the stuff of Sonoma County legend and is often the first stop visitors make. Tickets are $15, which includes half a chicken, beans, coleslaw and a sourdough roll with butter. Purchase online at cesonoma.ucanr.edu/4H/ChickenQue or at the 4-H office, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road. You also can buy tickets at Lunardi Electric in Santa Rosa or Frizelle Enos Feeds in Penngrove.

HEALDSBURG

Learn the art of tortilla making

Popular Healdsburg chef Mateo Granados has teamed up with Rootdown Wines for a hands-on tortilla-making class, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Class participants will enjoy their freshly made tortillas with carnitas from Granados’ farm, along with two glasses of wine. They’ll also get a pound of masa to take home to practice their new skills. Tickets are $100, with an option to add on a tortilla press. Book at rootdownwine.com/events. 53 Front St.

SONOMA

Robledo Winery hosts Cinco de Mayo fiesta

Keep the Cinco de Mayo vibes going an extra day at Robledo Winery’s 20th annual celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The afternoon at the family-owned Sonoma Valley winery will feature wines, authentic Mexican food, a mariachi band and ballet folklorico performances. Tickets are $95 ($85 for club members) and can be purchased at Robledofamilywinery.com/events. 21901 Bonness Road.

HEALDSBURG

French wine dinner features author, wine critic

Whether you know a little or a lot about French wine, an evening with esteemed wine critic Jon Bonné will be an education. Little Saint will host Bonné from 6-9 p.m. Sunday to celebrate his newly released tome on the subject, a two-volume set called “The New French Wine.” The evening includes a seasonal four-course, plant-based dinner from Little Saint’s culinary director Stu Stalker and chef de cuisine Bryan Oliver. The meal will be paired with French wines from producers highlighted in Bonne’s book. Tickets, available at exploretock.com/littlesaint, are $295 and include a copy of the book, which sells for $135. 25 North St.

GLEN ELLEN

Imagery to host free summer lawn parties

Summer days should be unscheduled and carefree, which is what makes Imagery Winery’s summer lawn parties so appealing: no reservations nor tickets needed. Just show up and enjoy an afternoon of lawn games, food trucks and wine. Noon to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month through August, beginning this Saturday, May 6, with food provided by the Original Burger Dog. Wines by the glass will be available to purchase. For a full schedule of food trucks, go to imagerywinery.com/wineryevents. 14335 Highway 12.

SANTA ROSA

Sips with sunset views

Wednesday nights are paired perfectly with wine and sunsets at Paradise Ridge Winery. The popular weekly summertime event kicks off Wednesday, May 3, at the newly rebuilt winery boasting fabulous views from its hillside perch in Fountaingrove. From 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday through early fall, enjoy live music, a rotating schedule of local food trucks and wine to purchase by the glass and bottle. Kicking things off this week is food from Holy Chile Mole and music from Carlos Herrera. Tickets are $15-$20, with discounts for club members. TIckets are available at prwinery.com/winery-events. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Educational tasting is all about bubbles

Spend a Saturday becoming an amateur scholar of sparkling wine. Learn from three winemakers at the Sparkling Discoveries class from 9:30-11 a.m. May 13, at Amista Vineyards. The event features six sparkling wines from Amista, Iron Horse and Harvest Moon wineries. Tasters will learn about the different styles of sparkling wine and techniques used to make them. Get tickets early; the class is limited to 30 people. Purchase $70 tickets at bit.ly/40Lm1VN. 3320 Dry Creek Road.

SANTA ROSA

Pinots, pups pair for Humane Society benefit

There’s Take Your Dog to Work Day, but Take Your Dog to Drink Wine Day sounds like a lot more fun. That’s exactly what you can do at Inman Family Wines from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. In keeping with owner Kathleen Inman’s devotion to animals, every penny of the $30 tasting fee will be donated to the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Visitors are welcome to bring pooches on a leash and have them mix and mingle with the shelter’s therapy dogs or get their photo taken in the puppy kissing booth. In addition to Inman Wines, Perri Jaye Vineyards will be pouring tastes of their pinot noirs (included in the ticket price). Purchase tickets at inmanfamilywines.com/events. 3900 Piner Road.

