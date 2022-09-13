4 refreshing ways to use late-summer tomatoes

Although COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted almost everywhere, we are not returning to all our pre-pandemic habits. For example, at our local farmers markets, attendance is down significantly compared to three years ago.

Interest in tomatoes seems to have declined, too. For years, several local farmers markets held very popular tomato tastings and festivals, with samplings of a vast array of varieties and preparations. This year, there are no tomato tastings or festivals.

But there are plenty of tomatoes and will be until there is a big drop in temperature or a heavy rain, neither of which are on the horizon.

One of the heavy hitters when it comes to tomatoes is The Patch. The Sonoma-based farm is typically the first vendor to appear with tomatoes, usually Early Girl and Shady Lady varieties. Next comes their hybrid beefsteak variety, perfect for classic salsa.

Heirlooms follow a few weeks after the hybrids, and this year’s selection is glorious. And there among all the multicolored fruit is a special tomato with no name.

From its stem end, a purple color drips to its shoulders. The rest of it is yellow, as is its juicy, dense flesh.

Farmer Lazaro Calderon, who founded The Patch in 1996, thinks it may be a volunteer from two varieties, Black Brandywine and Pineapple. An online search shows several tomatoes marked in a similar way, though none quite nail it.

Let’s hope Lazaro saves some seed, as this tomato is absolutely delicious. It makes an excellent Caprese salad. And while we’re on this topic, let’s take a closer look at the salad.

Insalata Caprese has just six ingredients: tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and black pepper. The quality of each ingredient is what matters most.

But recently, I have seen all manner of ingredients added, from balsamic vinegar to bacon, eggs, corn (still on the cob), strawberries, watermelon, figs, salmon and quinoa. In some instances, fruit replaces the tomatoes; in others, it joins them. None are Insalta Caprese.

At some point, a dish needs a new name, in part because traditional monikers — think pasta al pesto, BLTs and clam chowder — create expectations.

I’m all for being spontaneous in the kitchen. But when it comes to leaving traditional names on dishes that bear little if any resemblance to the original, my advice is to simply stop, especially if the dish is going on a restaurant menu.

The Patch attends several farmers markets throughout the week and also has a farm stand, at 280 Second St. E., Sonoma. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Late summer and fall are perfect times to make this classic salad. When you use out-of-season or supermarket tomatoes, it’s a shadow of what it’s meant to be. Basil, too, is a creature of summer and tastes best in its own time. For this salad, I recommend dense-flesh heirloom tomatoes, such as Black Brandywine, a longtime favorite. The Patch includes it among their many heirloom varieties.

Traditional Insalata Caprese

Makes 3 to 4 servings

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, well-chilled

3 - 4 medium ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Flake salt

3 tablespoons best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

12 fresh basil leaves

Black pepper in a mill

Use a very thin, very sharp knife to cut the mozzarella into ⅜-inch-thick slices. Set aside briefly.

Cut the tomatoes into ⅜-inch rounds, cutting through their equators, not their poles.

Arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella in circles on a large serving platter or individual plates. Scatter the garlic on top and season lightly with salt.

Drizzle with olive oil, tuck basil leaves here and there and season with several turns of black pepper.

Let rest for 15 minutes, sprinkle with a bit more salt and enjoy.

Here, I use burrata instead of mozzarella and cut the tomatoes into wedges instead of rounds to resonate with the shape of the cheese. The flavors and textures of the dish deliver on our expectations.

Insalata Caprese with Burrata

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 burrata, 8 ounces

6 small (2-inch) tomatoes, preferably mixed colors, cored

Small handful cherry tomatoes, quartered

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

6 - 8 basil leaves, torn into small pieces

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Flake salt

Black pepper in a mill

Basil sprigs, for garnish

Set the burrata off center on a medium or large plate.

Cut each small tomato into 6 wedges, cutting through the poles, not the equators.

Scatter the tomato wedges randomly on the plate. Add the cherry tomatoes.

Scatter the garlic over the tomatoes, followed by the basil.

Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, garnish with basil sprigs and enjoy right away.