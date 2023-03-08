4 savory ways to use mustard

There are of course benefits to rainy weather, especially after a long drought. The obvious pluses are the filling of our reservoirs, lakes and rivers and the quenching of the land’s thirst.

After the rains of the last several weeks, northern California is cloaked in glorious spring regalia, with trees covered in pink-and-white blossoms that appear almost overnight and yellow mustard flowers stretching as far as the eye can see.

This mustard, plus our not-quite-yet-spring beauty, inspires today’s column.

A mustard seed can live in the soil for 100 years or more, waiting for the right conditions to sprout. In Sonoma County, we typically see mustard blooming here and there every year, but never more plentifully than when abundant rain follows drought.

The mustard we see is the same variety that goes into prepared mustard. Here, however, there isn’t really enough to make the condiment. But in Canada, where much of the world’s mustard seed is grown, the yellow fields go on for miles.

I have written extensively about mustard, including two editions of “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard,” which sprung into my mind fully formed as I drove from Glen Ellen to Sebastopol after visiting my friend, M.F.K. Fisher. We had talked about mustard and our mutual time in Dijon, France, home to Grey Poupon, perhaps the best-known mustard in the world.

Grey Poupon is ubiquitous and surprisingly good. There are other Dijon-style mustards, including Maille, Fallot and PIC (my favorite), that are arguably better than Grey Poupon. If you are a mustard aficionado, you might have several brands in your fridge. But if you simply want a very good mustard, Grey Poupon will not let you down. I used it to develop today’s recipes, and it’s the brand I use most often at home, now that PIC is so hard to find locally.

What makes Dijon-style mustard unique and appealing is its beautifully balanced taste as well as its texture, accomplished by a special grinding process that the producers of Grey Poupon would not let me observe. You can’t achieve this texture without specialized equipment, so I do not recommend attempting to make this style of mustard at home.

Think of this soup as a master recipe. It’s quite good on its own but even better as a canvas for other foods. Its roots are deep, with versions found in some of the earliest French cookbooks. This version is my own but inspired by the traditional recipe. I added aromatics, which are readily available to us. My favorite variations follow the main recipe.

Cream of Mustard Soup with Four Variations

Makes about 6 servings

6 tablespoons butter

1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 small carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

1 shallot, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

3 cups homemade chicken stock, hot

1 ½ cups half-and-half or milk, scalded

1 small bouquet garni (fresh oregano, thyme, Italian parsley, marjoram)

½ cup heavy cream

2 egg yolks, beaten

¼ cup Dijon mustard

White pepper

Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives

Put the butter into a soup pot set over medium-low heat. When it’s melted, add the leek, onion, carrot and shallot. Saute gently until they are soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes; do not let them brown. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring continuously, for 5 minutes. Season with salt.

Whisk in the chicken stock and the half-and-half or milk. Add the bouquet garni and simmer, very gently and uncovered, for about 30 to 35 minutes.

Strain the liquid into a clean saucepan, add the cream and bring almost to a boil. Reduce the heat to low.

Use a small ladle to add a bit of the soup to the egg yolks, whisking all the while. Add a bit more, whisk and add a bit more again. When the egg yolks are quite warm, slowly whisk the mixture into the soup. Heat thoroughly but do not let it boil. Remove from the heat, whisk in the mustard and season with several turns of pepper. Taste and correct for salt.

To serve, ladle into soup plates, garnish with chives and enjoy right away.

Variations:

Steam about 2 cups of broccoli or cauliflower florets until just tender, then add some to each bowl of soup and serve.

Top each soup with several pieces of roasted asparagus, season generously with black pepper and serve.

Warm about 12 ounces of cooked chicken, preferably thigh meat you have shredded. Divide it among soup plates, ladle soup over it, garnish with chives and serve.

Saute 6 sea scallops or 12 ounces of calico scallops in brown butter for about 90 seconds, turn and cook for 90 seconds more. Add to each serving, garnish with chives and serve.

Here you have my adaptation of another classic French dish. Tongue used to be hard to find and inexpensive, almost a throwaway cut frequently sold for pet food. Now, largely because of the renaissance in butchery that focuses on whole animals, it’s still hard to find but no longer cheap.