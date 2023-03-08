4 savory ways to use mustard

The yellow fields we see everywhere in spring, inspired these French-style dishes.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2023
Updated 4 minutes ago

There are of course benefits to rainy weather, especially after a long drought. The obvious pluses are the filling of our reservoirs, lakes and rivers and the quenching of the land’s thirst.

After the rains of the last several weeks, northern California is cloaked in glorious spring regalia, with trees covered in pink-and-white blossoms that appear almost overnight and yellow mustard flowers stretching as far as the eye can see.

This mustard, plus our not-quite-yet-spring beauty, inspires today’s column.

A mustard seed can live in the soil for 100 years or more, waiting for the right conditions to sprout. In Sonoma County, we typically see mustard blooming here and there every year, but never more plentifully than when abundant rain follows drought.

The mustard we see is the same variety that goes into prepared mustard. Here, however, there isn’t really enough to make the condiment. But in Canada, where much of the world’s mustard seed is grown, the yellow fields go on for miles.

I have written extensively about mustard, including two editions of “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard,” which sprung into my mind fully formed as I drove from Glen Ellen to Sebastopol after visiting my friend, M.F.K. Fisher. We had talked about mustard and our mutual time in Dijon, France, home to Grey Poupon, perhaps the best-known mustard in the world.

Grey Poupon is ubiquitous and surprisingly good. There are other Dijon-style mustards, including Maille, Fallot and PIC (my favorite), that are arguably better than Grey Poupon. If you are a mustard aficionado, you might have several brands in your fridge. But if you simply want a very good mustard, Grey Poupon will not let you down. I used it to develop today’s recipes, and it’s the brand I use most often at home, now that PIC is so hard to find locally.

What makes Dijon-style mustard unique and appealing is its beautifully balanced taste as well as its texture, accomplished by a special grinding process that the producers of Grey Poupon would not let me observe. You can’t achieve this texture without specialized equipment, so I do not recommend attempting to make this style of mustard at home.

Think of this soup as a master recipe. It’s quite good on its own but even better as a canvas for other foods. Its roots are deep, with versions found in some of the earliest French cookbooks. This version is my own but inspired by the traditional recipe. I added aromatics, which are readily available to us. My favorite variations follow the main recipe.

Cream of Mustard Soup with Four Variations

Makes about 6 servings

6 tablespoons butter

1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 small carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

1 shallot, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

3 cups homemade chicken stock, hot

1 ½ cups half-and-half or milk, scalded

1 small bouquet garni (fresh oregano, thyme, Italian parsley, marjoram)

½ cup heavy cream

2 egg yolks, beaten

¼ cup Dijon mustard

White pepper

Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives

Put the butter into a soup pot set over medium-low heat. When it’s melted, add the leek, onion, carrot and shallot. Saute gently until they are soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes; do not let them brown. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring continuously, for 5 minutes. Season with salt.

Whisk in the chicken stock and the half-and-half or milk. Add the bouquet garni and simmer, very gently and uncovered, for about 30 to 35 minutes.

Strain the liquid into a clean saucepan, add the cream and bring almost to a boil. Reduce the heat to low.

Use a small ladle to add a bit of the soup to the egg yolks, whisking all the while. Add a bit more, whisk and add a bit more again. When the egg yolks are quite warm, slowly whisk the mixture into the soup. Heat thoroughly but do not let it boil. Remove from the heat, whisk in the mustard and season with several turns of pepper. Taste and correct for salt.

To serve, ladle into soup plates, garnish with chives and enjoy right away.

Variations:

  • Steam about 2 cups of broccoli or cauliflower florets until just tender, then add some to each bowl of soup and serve.
  • Top each soup with several pieces of roasted asparagus, season generously with black pepper and serve.
  • Warm about 12 ounces of cooked chicken, preferably thigh meat you have shredded. Divide it among soup plates, ladle soup over it, garnish with chives and serve.
  • Saute 6 sea scallops or 12 ounces of calico scallops in brown butter for about 90 seconds, turn and cook for 90 seconds more. Add to each serving, garnish with chives and serve.

Here you have my adaptation of another classic French dish. Tongue used to be hard to find and inexpensive, almost a throwaway cut frequently sold for pet food. Now, largely because of the renaissance in butchery that focuses on whole animals, it’s still hard to find but no longer cheap.

Beef Tongue in Mustard Vinegar Sauce

Makes about 6 servings

1 beef tongue, preferably grass-fed, about 3 pounds, rinsed and patted dry

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 cups chicken or beef stock, hot

1 cup red wine vinegar

2 bay leaves

1 yellow onion, quartered

3 tablespoons roasted garlic puree, see Note

⅓ cup Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Set the tongue on a clean work surface, season it all over with salt and pepper and set it in a large pot. Add the stock and ¾ cup of the vinegar, along with enough water to cover the tongue completely. Set over medium-high heat, bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer gently until the meat is very tender, about 2 ½ to 3 hours. Remove from the heat and let cool in the poaching liquid.

While the tongue is still warm, pull off its skin. Cut the tongue into ⅜-inch diagonal slices and arrange them in an ovenproof dish, overlapping them slightly.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Strain the cooking liquid into a clean saucepan, add the remaining vinegar, set over high heat and boil until it is reduced to a scant 2 cups. Whisk in the roasted garlic puree and the mustard, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the tongue, set in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Garnish with parsley and serve right away, with the Saffron-Mustard Cream alongside, if you like.

Note: To make roasted garlic puree, clean 2 or 3 hearts of raw garlic, leaving the bulb intact but removing any dirt trapped in the roots. Put the bulbs into a small ovenproof dish, add about ¼ cup olive oil and ½ cup water and season with salt and pepper. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes; older garlic will take longer to cook because it has less moisture.

When the garlic is as soft as butter, remove it from the oven and let cool on absorbent paper. When it’s cool enough to handle, set the garlic on a cutting board, remove the roots and use the heel of your hand to press out the garlic pulp. Scrape the pulp off the cutting board, put it in a small bowl and mash with a fork until smooth. A large bulb will yield about 2 tablespoons of puree.

Why have more than one recipe for tongue? That’s a question editors have asked me over the years. The answer is simple: A single recipe in a cookbook can seem like an anomaly and is easy to bypass. Several recipes — one of my books has five — make it a common ingredient that no longer seems exotic. If you eat meat at all, you’re missing out if you don’t at least try tongue. It’s one of the most flavorful cuts in lamb, goat, pork and beef. I developed this recipe to go with sauvignon blanc and to celebrate spring.

Beef Tongue with Mustard Cream, Radishes and Watercress

Makes 3 - 4 servings

1 beef tongue, preferably grass-fed, about 3 pounds

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 large onion, peeled and cut into ¼-inch rounds

6 garlic cloves, crushed

2 bay leaves

4 cups beef or chicken stock, hot

Boiling water

¾ cup white wine vinegar

¾ cup Mustard Cream, see Note

½ lemon, cut into wedges

8 - 10 radishes, preferably breakfast radishes, trimmed and cut into thin lengthwise slices

2 big handfuls watercress (not hydroponic), rinsed and dried

Good hearth bread, hot

If you have a slow cooker, use it to prepare the tongue. To do so, rinse the tongue under cooling running water, pat dry, set on a work surface and season all over with salt and pepper. Let rest a few minutes.

Spread the onion and garlic over the bottom of the cooker and add the bay leaves.

Set the tongue on top and add the stock, vinegar and enough boiling water to cover the meat. Cook on high for 1 hour, then set the heat to low and cook for 6 hours or overnight. Let it cool in the stock.

(If you do not have a slow cooker, cook on the stovetop for just 2 ½ to 3 hours.)

While the tongue is still warm, use tongs to transfer it to a work surface and let cool until it is easy to handle but still warm. Peel off the skin, which should pull away easily.

Cut the tongue into ¼- to ⅜-inch-thick diagonal slices and arrange on a platter, leaving room for the other ingredients. Set aside briefly.

Drizzle a little of the cream over the sliced tongue. Set the radishes and watercress alongside and grind a little black pepper over everything.

Enjoy right away, with the hot bread and remaining mustard cream alongside.

Note: To make mustard cream, combine 1 ¼ cups crème fraîche and ¼ cup Dijon mustard. Season with kosher salt and several generous turns of black pepper. Stir until smooth.

Serve this luscious ham for breakfast, with biscuits and fried eggs alongside, or for supper, with potatoes, polenta or grits and braised mustard greens.

Ham Steaks with Red-Eye Gravy and Grits

Makes 4 servings

3 tablespoons butter

2 large ham steaks, preferably center-cut, halved

1 cup strong brewed coffee

2 tablespoon Dijon, coarse-grain or other mustard of choice, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon maple syrup, molasses or honey, plus more to taste

Generous pinch red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. In a large heavy skillet set over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and add 2 pieces of ham. Saute 2 minutes, turn and saute 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and set in the warm oven. Repeat with the other 2 pieces of ham.

Return the skillet to medium heat, add the coffee and deglaze the pan. Stir in the mustard and syrup, molasses or honey, along with the crushed red pepper flakes. Taste for balance and sweetness and add a bit more mustard or a bit more sweetener, as needed. Simmer until the mixture reduces slightly. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Swirl in the butter and the moment it melts, remove the pan from the heat.

Working quickly, transfer the ham to individual plates, spoon sauce on top and enjoy right away, with your preferred accompaniments.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard,” from which these recipes are adapted. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

