4 twists on the classic BLT

Certain foods have a bit of magic about them. When I eat them, it’s impossible to think of anything that ever tasted better.

For me, these are tacos from an authentic taco truck; a pan bagnat in the south of France; root beer shave ice in Hilo, Hawaii; and a Santa Rosa plum plucked from the tree perfectly ripe. And, of course, a BLT, almost anywhere at all.

A BLT is reliable, a security blanket on a plate. Even the worst one isn’t bad. When you harvest your first tomatoes in midsummer, or when the light becomes a golden glow in early fall, or even at a truck stop on the Interstate late at night, a BLT is enough. In times of trouble, it’s good to remember that when all else fails, try a BLT.

The BLT is also my biggest claim to fame, and not because of the World’s Biggest BLTs that I have constructed here in Sonoma County. Instead, it’s what got me on “Jeopardy!” — in a way, with this question: “Michele A. Jordan wrote a cookbook devoted to this sandwich whose name tells you its 3 main ingredients.” Emails from Gaye LeBaron and several others alerted me, and a friend even snagged a screen shot.

Today’s recipes are adapted from my “The BLT Cookbook” (William Morrow, 2003). The book has 42 primary recipes, along with a chapter of basic recipes. Sixteen are for BLTs in various forms, including several for vegetarians. The rest are for appetizers, soups, salads and more inspired by the BLT and its delicious alchemy.

Not long after “The BLT Cookbook” was published, a young friend celebrated his 10th birthday in mid-August, when tomatoes were perfect. I hosted a BLT party for him, with BLT bruschetta and other BLT-inspired dishes from the book, including this one.

BLTs on a Stick

Makes 10 to 15 servings

30 1 ½-inch squares of sourdough bread

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

10 slices lean bacon

10 12-inch-long wooden skewers, soaked in water for an hour

30 cherry tomatoes

1 quart salad greens

⅓ cup homemade mayonnaise, aioli or Best Foods mayonnaise

½ lemon

Put the bread in a medium bowl, drizzle the olive oil over it and toss gently until the bread absorbs all the oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper and toss again. Set aside.

Fry the bacon until it is not quite crisp; transfer it to absorbent paper to drain.

To make the kebabs, put a skewer through a slice of bacon, poking it through the leanest part of one end. Push it down about 1 ½ inches from the tip of the skewer. Add a bread cube, then pierce the bacon again, so it is folded over the bread. Add a cherry tomato and fold the bacon over that. Continue until each skewer has 3 cubes of bread and 3 cherry tomatoes, each separated by a fold of bacon.

Grill over a charcoal fire or on a stovetop grill, turning to grill the bread on both sides.

Working quickly, toss the salad greens with a little salt and spread them over a large serving platter. Put the mayonnaise or aioli into a small bowl, squeeze in about a tablespoon of lemon juice and stir.

Set the grill kebabs on the greens and drizzle the mayonnaise or aioli over everything. Enjoy right away.

This elegant, delicious soup is ideal in late summer and early fall, when nights can be cool and we still have great tomatoes. I have a large patch of sorrel in my garden, so that’s what I use most often. Sometimes, especially when I can get good watercress at a farmers market, I use watercress instead.

Sorrel Soup with Cherry Tomato Salsa & Bacon

Makes 4 to 6 servings

For the salsa

1 pint currant or cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 serrano, stemmed, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced cilantro

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

For the soup

6 slices bacon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, trimmed and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large potato, peeled and thinly sliced

Kosher salt

1 cup dry white wine

5 cups homemade chicken broth or stock, or water

¼ pound sorrel leaves, largest stems discarded, chopped

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Black pepper in a mill

First, make the salsa. Put the tomatoes into a medium bowl and add the onion, garlic, serrano, lime juice and olive oil. Stir, add the watercress and cilantro and season with salt and pepper. Taste, correct for salt and acid, cover and set aside.

Fry the bacon in a large saucepan or medium soup pot until it is crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper to drain and pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the pot.

Return the pot to medium heat, add the olive oil and onion and saute until the onion is soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, saute 2 minutes more, add the potato, stir, season lightly with salt and pour in the wine. Simmer until the wine is reduced by about half.