Saturday, Aug. 27

Thankful for the fog’s nighttime arrival

“It was as though I had gone to bed the night before, safe in a nook of inland mountains and had awakened in a bay upon the coast. … Far away were hilltops like little islands. Nearer, a smoky surf beat about the foot of precipices and poured into all the coves of these rough mountains. The colour of that fog ocean was a thing never to be forgotten.” – Robert Louis Stevenson, “The Sea Fogs”

A novelty and something of a menace to Stevenson, a tubercular Scot who’d sought refuge in 1880 on the shoulder of Mount St. Helena, the thick blanket of fog that often covers California’s coast is a comfort for me ̶ especially at this time of year, when too many of us spend an unhealthy amount of time scanning treetops and flagpoles for signs of wind-whipped fire danger. The fog’s nighttime arrival offers some sense of safety. I open my windows, breathe deep and drift off, a little less concerned.

— Brett Wilkison, The Press Democrat

Friday, Aug. 26

I’ll see you at tonight’s game

The best time of the year has arrived: Harvest. Autumn (I don’t care that it’s not official until Sept. 22.) And football. We measure our lives by memories and the passage of time. I’m a native of Ohio, the birthplace of professional football and the state where I began my journalism career. My childhood dream was to play linebacker for my beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and prowl those sacred 100 yards of turf inside Ohio Stadium. But in sixth grade, I wrecked my ankle playing soccer.

A year later, I hurt the same ankle. Mom, bless her heart, never let me play organized sports again. I was crushed. But my love of football and writing helped me land a job as a sportswriter my junior year of high school. My first byline came at age 15, and I’ve never stopped. I’ll be at the Windsor-Tamalpais game tonight. Introduce yourself to me, and I’ll buy you a hotdog. Football’s back, thank God. Hope you’ll follow our Press Democrat coverage all season.

— Richard A. Green, The Press Democrat executive editor (and a huge Nick Bosa fan)

Thursday, Aug. 25

Steaks to go in Occidental

Due to some intense summer heat, I found myself driving around west Sonoma County recently. After taking the Bodega Highway out to Freestone and winding north on Bohemian Highway, I cruised briefly through Occidental with an intent to get on Graton Road. That’s when I caught glimpse of the “Open” sign at Panizzera Meat Company.

The butcher shop has been an institution in Occidental for over 100 years, and owner Ryan Taylor-who took over the business from Bob Panizzera in 2014-is keeping the old ways alive. Taylor himself was behind the counter at the shop, and he recommended a couple of Top Sirloins that I grabbed and cooked on the grill that night at home. They were perfect. panizzerameatco.com.

— Charles Swanson, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Aug. 24

What if drones delivered packages or fries?

Homeowners and apartment tenants have had delivery trucks combing their streets dropping off internet-purchased packages, then the pandemic accelerated this. Now, there’s not only the delivering but the need for safe, secure storage upon drop-off.

Picking up and delivering packages more quickly and inexpensively are the big challenges. Helicopters? Self-driving cars? Robotic vehicles? Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, are the obvious candidates but they have to have a place from which to takeoff and to land.

Thus, “drone ports” are on the horizon.

The UAV delivery market is valued at potentially $22 billion a year and whatever company can come up with delivering your French fries in 30 minutes will win.

— Chris D. Craiker, For the North Bay Business Journal

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Football sets the tone for school year

I’m excited. It is football time.

A football coach explained to me the start of a new season this way: “If the hairs on your head don’t stand up before the first kickoff, you’re probably dead.” I’ve seen opening kickoffs for over more than five decades and the hairs on my head, what there is left of them, will definitely stand up when the Trojans kick off the 2022 football season.

Like it or not, football is king. Petaluma is known as a baseball town, and we have had more individual and team success on the diamond then any other playing surface, but it is football that is more than the sport itself.

Football involves he entire school and, in a certain extent, the entire community. It is a social event as much as it is a sport. Watch the kids at a game and a good portion are milling around, gathering around the snack bar or catching up on, or creating, the latest gossip.

Football is back and that means school is back. I like all sports and love baseball, but high school and football go together like mac and cheese.

— John Jackson, Petaluma Argus-Courier

Monday, Aug. 22

On the sounds of Sonoma County

The cliché is that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. But clichés most often exist because they’re true, commiserative experiences.

For instance, I just spent two weeks with very little hearing in my right ear. Friday afternoon, as I’m writing this, is the first moment I got to experience stereo sound again.

There’s little wind to hear, but even the sound of cars going by on nearby Highway 101 is sweet to me, to say nothing of the birdsong or the rambunctious neighborhood kids here in northwest Santa Rosa, trying to squeeze the last bit of summer out of the evenings before stacked up homework and the shortening days of autumn make it impossible.

On the weekends, there’s still plenty of splashing in the apartment complex pool, trying to beat the heat from two weeks of dry, hot weather. Soon the winds will pick up and we’ll all start fearing wildfire season.

I love the last days of summer and the start of fall, and I am extremely grateful to be able to hear them.

— Steve Musal, The Press Democrat