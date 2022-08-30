Wine night at the movies, Carneros pool party and more

PETALUMA

Thirty-Seven Wines movie night at Boulevard 14 Cinema

“Wine Night at the Movies” will highlight Thirty-Seven Wines and the movie “Steel Magnolias” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma. Presented by the Petaluma Gap Winegrower’s Alliance, the event will be hosted by Al and Lisa Brayton, proprietors of Thirty-Seven Wines, who will present their wines and discuss the unique grape-growing conditions in the Petaluma Gap. Seats are limited, so reserve early.

Tickets are $45 ($35 for wine club members) and include two glasses of wine and unlimited popcorn. To reserve your seat, visit cinemawest.com. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C. St.; 707-762-0800.

NAPA

Pool Party at Carneros Resort and Spa with Moët & Chandon

Carneros Resort and Spa is hosting an adults-only pool party with Moët & Chandon Champagne from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 17. Open to non-resort guests, the event will take place at the resort’s vineyard-view Hilltop Pool and feature seasonal bites by Executive Chef Jeffrey Jake; a selection of bubbly from Moët & Chandon; and local wine, beer and cocktails. Guest DJ Nicole Leone will provide the tunes. Visitors who opt to stay overnight at the resort can save 20% on select accommodations by purchasing a Moët & Chandon Pool Party Package.

Pool Party tickets are $150 per person, or $75 for resort guests. To purchase tickets, visit carnerosresort.com. To reserve the Moët & Chandon Pool Party Package, call 707-299-4900. Carneros Resort & Spa is located at 4048 Sonoma Highway.

SANTA ROSA

Miracle Plum says goodbye lunch, hello more wine

Natural wine haven Miracle Plum is replacing their grab-and-go lunch items with more wine. Don’t worry – you still will be able to buy food from their pantry selection, like Rancho Gordo dried heirloom beans and If & When Moroccan Preserved Meyer Lemon Paste. Expect more wines by the glass, special wine tastings and limited bottlings.

Also, at 6 p.m. Friday, Joni Davis will teach a class at Miracle Plum on the basics of fermented vegetables, with an emphasis on sauerkraut. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at miracleplum.com/collections/events or by calling 707-708-7986. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster required.

Miracle Plum is located at 600 Wilson St.; 707-708-7986.

KENWOOD

Barbera release and cheese pairing at Muscardini Cellars

Labor Day weekend, Friday to Monday, Muscardini Cellars will be pouring their newly released 2019 Barbera from Pauli Ranch, with a complimentary cheese tasting. Curated by Wine Club Director Karen Hannah, the cheese pairing will feature sheep’s milk Manchego with truffle salt, honey and pistachios.

The winery also will host live music on the patio during Simmer Down Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday with The Jami Jamison Band. Then, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, there will be live music on the lawn during Siesta Sunday, with Backstory Trio.

Wine tastings start at $25; reservations recommended. Simmer Down Saturday patio seating available on a first-come-first-served basis. Siesta Sunday lawn seating available by reservation. For reservations and information, visit muscardinicellars.com or call 707-933-9305.

Muscaridni Cellars, 9380 Sonoma Highway; 707-933-9305

GLEN ELLEN

Art and wine experience at Imagery Estate Winery

Art is integral to any visit to Imagery Estate Winery, where original art from artists around the globe can be found on every wine label, throughout the tasting room and on display in the on-site art gallery. At 1 p.m. Sept. 11, join artist Phillip Hua and Imagery art curator Kara de Lambert for a guided art gallery tour and a glass of Imagery’s 2019 Tempranillo.

Tickets are $35 ($28 for wine club members). Meet and greet with artist begins at 1 p.m., with gallery tour at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit imagerywinery.com or call 707-935-3000. Reservations required. Imagery Estate Winery, 14335 Highway 12; 707-935-3000.

SEBASTOPOL

Hip-hop at Horse & Plow, with Southern bites by Marla Bakery

Horse & Plow is launching a hip-hop concert series, Manifest Your Destiny, at 5:30 p.m. Friday at their winery and cider tasting room in Sebastopol. Marla Bakery will be on site with Southern-inspired food, including hush puppies, fried chicken sandwiches, a summer panzanella salad and more.

Concert tickets are $5 and can be purchased at horseandplow.com/events. Food and beverage prices vary. Horse & Plow is located at 1272 Gravenstein Highway; 707-827-3486.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.