5 Bay Area castles for romance, mystery and adventure

If you can’t decide between getting your Old World castle fix in Scotland, France, Germany or Spain, why not try something much closer to home?

Yes, the Bay Area has castles, magnificent chateaus and other unique structures built to evoke the romance and mystery of a medieval royal abode. And one was erected to serve the classic function of a castle, providing shelter and defense against enemy attack.

Here are five of the Bay Area’s most iconic castles to explore on the printed page or in real life.

Fort Point, San Francisco

On a foggy night, we thought we saw a ghost lurking among the cannon mounts on the roof of Fort Point.

While playing Union soldiers on a memorable fifth-grade overnight field trip, a classmate and I had pulled midnight to 2 a.m. guard duties at the fort, built in 1861 at the southern end of the Golden Gate to protect against Confederate invasion. A dark figure stood on the west bastion, looking out over the strait to the sounds of a fog horn, waves lapping against the rocks and the thunk-thunk of cars crossing the bridge above.

The figure turned out to be a parent chaperone, but our brief terror is a reminder of the lore and mysteries attached to this national historic site. The fort is so atmospheric, Alfred Hitchcock used it for a scene in “Vertigo,” when his haunted heroine jumps into the bay to escape her demons. Banquo’s ghost roamed its halls in 2013, when a theater company used it as a stand-in for Macbeth’s castle.

Built with 7-foot-thick brick walls to withstand a lengthy siege, the four-tier, brick-and-mortar fort fits the Old World definition of castle. The original design even called for a moat, and Fort Point replaced the Castillo de San Joaquin, an adobe gun battery built on the bluff by the Spanish in 1794.

(Thomas Ramsauer / Shutterstock)

Fort Point is one of many fortifications built around San Francisco Bay over two centuries to stop an attack — from the British, the Russians, the Japanese, the Soviets or fellow Americans. The invaders never came to Fort Point, though a Confederate ship was just a few days away from the Golden Gate in the summer of 1865, when its captain learned that the Confederacy had fallen.

How to get a closer look: Fort Point hours vary by season (and pandemic precautions), but the outdoor areas should be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday through May. Find the San Francisco fort at the end of Marine Drive, beneath the Golden Gate Bridge; https://www.nps.gov/fopo/.

Castello di Amorosa, Calistoga

This is the castle that wine built.

Make that wine and Dario Sattui.

(Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times)

The fourth-generation winemaker, who intended to construct an edifice that would honor his Italian ancestors and showcase his Castello di Amorosa wine label, discovered that his passion for medieval architecture knew few bounds.

Sattui had 8,000 tons of stones chiseled by hand and set individually. He imported lead glass from Italy and one million antique bricks from throughout Europe. He found artisans to hand-carve the gargoyles. He added a drawbridge, a moat, five towers, an armory and a chapel. He filled below-ground chambers with wine barrels and artifacts.

“You either do it right, or people will know it’s not authentic,” he noted on the winery’s website.

After 14 years and many, many millions of dollars, this authentically styled 13th-century Tuscan castle opened to visitors in 2007. Originally designed to cover 8,500 square feet, the awe-inspiring Castello measures 121,000 square feet, with 107 rooms on eight levels, four of them underground. The great hall is 72 feet long, with a 22-foot-high ceiling.

The architectural masterpiece found itself in the news in 2020, when flames from the Glass Fire destroyed a farmhouse on the property and $5 million worth of wine that had been stored there. The majority of Sattui’s wine is stored in the Castello’s cellars and off-site.

Winery president Georg Salzner said at the time, in the medieval ages, kingdoms stored goods that were flammable in a farmhouse that was separated from the main castle. Hoping to re-create Castello as authentically as possible, Sattui did the same here — just without the expectation that “one day it would really pay off,” Salzner said.

How to get a closer look: The castle is open daily for tasting and tours by reservation only. 4045 St. Helena Highway, Calistoga; https://castellodiamorosa.com.

Albion Castle, San Francisco

When a young Englishman named John Hamlin Burnell immigrated to San Francisco to build a brewery in 1870, he set the stage for one of the Bay Area’s most unusual but hidden architectural treasures: Castle Albion in Hunters Point.