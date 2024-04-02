5 fabulous vinaigrettes for salad season

Condiments shape cuisines in essential ways.

If you order a steak in Argentina, for example, it will be served with chimichurri, a tangy sauce of Italian parsley, scallions, garlic, herbs, olive oil, and red wine vinegar.

In Morocco, chermoula accompanies fish and is now popular throughout North Africa. Mexico has its myriad salsas, the Caribbean its green sauce, India its raita.

Southeast Asian cuisines are shaped, to a large degree, by fish sauce. And what would American food be without ketchup, even though salsa now beats it when it comes to sales.

This brings us to vinaigrettes, which most of us reserve for salads. But the right vinaigrette makes almost any food, including certain desserts, soar. I’ll focus on dessert vinaigrettes in another column.

For now, I want to encourage you to make vinaigrettes at home instead of buying bottled salad dressings.

It will save you money, you won’t have bottles to reuse or recycle, and your salads and other dishes will be so much more delicious that you may never buy another commercial vinaigrette. You’ll also avoid all the additives necessary to make these vinaigrettes shelf stable.

When my book “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings” came out in 2013, a colleague, Clark Wolfe, offered high praise but said it should have been titled “Vinaigrettes on Everything.”

He was right and if there is a new edition, I’m hoping the publisher will go with it, as it captures the scope of the book perfectly.

When it comes to simple leafy green salads, the kind many of us enjoy nightly, you don’t even need to make a vinaigrette in a separate container.

The word “salad” itself comes from an Italian term that means “that which is salted.” To make such a simple dish, put the greens into a spacious bowl; scatter flake salt over them and toss gently.

Next, add a generous drizzle of olive oil, followed by a miserly drizzle of vinegar or citrus. Toss again and you’re done!

If you want to get fancy, add a few turns of black pepper. I never grow tired of this salad and sometimes I add a second dressing along with a few other seasonal ingredients.

At this time of year, I like to add a tangy egg salad and a vinaigrette of grapefruit juice, white wine vinegar, cardamom, and olive oil.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette Makes about 2/3 cup Apple cider vinegar is America’s signature vinegar, the first and only vinegar that can be labeled, simply, “vinegar.” Although it is available everywhere, here in Sonoma County we have excellent local apple cider vinegars. Among this vinaigrette’s best uses are salads of butter lettuce, red onion, and blue cheese; cabbage and apple slaw; grilled quail and roasted chicken. 2 tablespoons apple juice 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar ¾ teaspoon kosher salt Black pepper in a mill 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil Put the apple juice and vinegar in a small bowl. Add the salt and several generous turns of black pepper, and stir to dissolve the salt. Mix in the olive oil and enjoy right away. Variations: -Stir in 2 tablespoons apricot, kumquat, or fig jam and 3 or 4 minced garlic cloves. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy with roasted pork and pork sliders. -Stir in ½ cup puréed mango, taste, correct for acid and salt, and add 2 tablespoons minced cilantro leaves. Enjoy over sliced pineapple and tropical fruit salads. -Stir in 2 tablespoons hot pepper jam, taste, and correct for acid and salt. Enjoy with warm chévre and leafy greens. -Stir in 1 to 2 teaspoons chipotle powder, taste, correct for salt and acid, and stir in 2 tablespoons creme fraiche or sour cream. Enjoy with julienned carrots, jicama, and radishes.

White Wine Vinaigrette Makes a bout ⅓ cup This is one of the world’s classic vinaigrettes, welcome on almost any green salad and delightful on a host of other dishes, including sliced summer tomatoes, sliced cucumbers; onion salads; jasmine rice salad; grilled peaches and burrata; sautéed fish; grilled shrimp, and warm potato salad. It is easy to change it up, too, by adding minced garlic, chopped Italian parsley, Dijon mustard, brined green peppercorns, or capers. 1 very small shallot, minced 1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice Kosher salt 3 to 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil Black pepper in a mill Put the shallot in a small bowl, add the vinegar and lemon juice, and season with salt. Let rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Use a fork to mix in the olive oil. Season with several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Use right away.

Velvet Vinaigrette Makes about ⅔ cup When you want a creamy dressing, this is perfect. Among its best uses are poached eggs over spring greens or roasted asparagus; slow-cooked eggs with julienned celery root and crab; poached leeks with egg mimosa; grilled salmon; salade Niçoise; chopped salad; egg salad, and grilled tuna. 1 shallot, minced 1 garlic clove, crushed and minced 1 egg yolk 2 tablespoons heavy cream Kosher salt Black pepper in a mill 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons best-quality white wine vinegar or freshly squeezed lemon juice Put the shallot, garlic, egg yolk, and cream in a small bowl and whisk vigorously for about 1 ½ minutes. Season with salt and several turns of pepper and whisk again. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. When it has been fully incorporated, whisk in the vinegar or lemon juice. Taste and correct for salt and pepper as needed. Use right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Caraway Vinaigrette Makes about ¾ cup Caraway has a very distinct flavor and a little goes a long way. This vinaigrette is outstanding on warm potato salad; Russian egg-potato salad; roasted beets; shredded cabbage; grilled cabbage wedges, and steamed carrots. It is also excellent when used as a dip for a grilled cheese sandwich made with rye bread and cheddar cheese. 1 shallot, minced 2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced ¾ teaspoon caraway seeds, toasted and crushed 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 teaspoons chopped fresh Italian parsley 1 teaspoon each of celery seeds, oregano and thyme Kosher salt Black pepper in a mill ½ cup extra virgin olive oil In a small bowl, mix together the shallot, garlic, and caraway seeds. Pour the vinegar and lemon juice over the mixture and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Mix in the herbs and celery seed. Season with salt and several turns of pepper and whisk in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt, pepper, and acid as needed. Enjoy right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.