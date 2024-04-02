5 fabulous vinaigrettes for salad season

Condiments shape cuisines in essential ways.
If you order a steak in Argentina, for example, it will be served with chimichurri, a tangy sauce of Italian parsley, scallions, garlic, herbs, olive oil, and red wine vinegar.
In Morocco, chermoula accompanies fish and is now popular throughout North Africa. Mexico has its myriad salsas, the Caribbean its green sauce, India its raita.
Southeast Asian cuisines are shaped, to a large degree, by fish sauce. And what would American food be without ketchup, even though salsa now beats it when it comes to sales.
This brings us to vinaigrettes, which most of us reserve for salads. But the right vinaigrette makes almost any food, including certain desserts, soar. I’ll focus on dessert vinaigrettes in another column.
For now, I want to encourage you to make vinaigrettes at home instead of buying bottled salad dressings.
It will save you money, you won’t have bottles to reuse or recycle, and your salads and other dishes will be so much more delicious that you may never buy another commercial vinaigrette. You’ll also avoid all the additives necessary to make these vinaigrettes shelf stable.
When my book “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings” came out in 2013, a colleague, Clark Wolfe, offered high praise but said it should have been titled “Vinaigrettes on Everything.”
He was right and if there is a new edition, I’m hoping the publisher will go with it, as it captures the scope of the book perfectly.
When it comes to simple leafy green salads, the kind many of us enjoy nightly, you don’t even need to make a vinaigrette in a separate container.
The word “salad” itself comes from an Italian term that means “that which is salted.” To make such a simple dish, put the greens into a spacious bowl; scatter flake salt over them and toss gently.
Next, add a generous drizzle of olive oil, followed by a miserly drizzle of vinegar or citrus. Toss again and you’re done!
If you want to get fancy, add a few turns of black pepper. I never grow tired of this salad and sometimes I add a second dressing along with a few other seasonal ingredients.
At this time of year, I like to add a tangy egg salad and a vinaigrette of grapefruit juice, white wine vinegar, cardamom, and olive oil.
Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Makes about 2/3 cup
Apple cider vinegar is America’s signature vinegar, the first and only vinegar that can be labeled, simply, “vinegar.” Although it is available everywhere, here in Sonoma County we have excellent local apple cider vinegars. Among this vinaigrette’s best uses are salads of butter lettuce, red onion, and blue cheese; cabbage and apple slaw; grilled quail and roasted chicken.
2 tablespoons apple juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
Black pepper in a mill
6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Put the apple juice and vinegar in a small bowl. Add the salt and several generous turns of black pepper, and stir to dissolve the salt. Mix in the olive oil and enjoy right away.
Variations:
-Stir in 2 tablespoons apricot, kumquat, or fig jam and 3 or 4 minced garlic cloves. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy with roasted pork and pork sliders.
-Stir in ½ cup puréed mango, taste, correct for acid and salt, and add 2 tablespoons minced cilantro leaves. Enjoy over sliced pineapple and tropical fruit salads.
-Stir in 2 tablespoons hot pepper jam, taste, and correct for acid and salt. Enjoy with warm chévre and leafy greens.
-Stir in 1 to 2 teaspoons chipotle powder, taste, correct for salt and acid, and stir in 2 tablespoons creme fraiche or sour cream. Enjoy with julienned carrots, jicama, and radishes.
White Wine Vinaigrette
Makes a bout ⅓ cup
This is one of the world’s classic vinaigrettes, welcome on almost any green salad and delightful on a host of other dishes, including sliced summer tomatoes, sliced cucumbers; onion salads; jasmine rice salad; grilled peaches and burrata; sautéed fish; grilled shrimp, and warm potato salad. It is easy to change it up, too, by adding minced garlic, chopped Italian parsley, Dijon mustard, brined green peppercorns, or capers.
1 very small shallot, minced
1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
Kosher salt
3 to 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Black pepper in a mill
Put the shallot in a small bowl, add the vinegar and lemon juice, and season with salt. Let rest for 15 to 20 minutes.
Use a fork to mix in the olive oil. Season with several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt and pepper.
Use right away.
Velvet Vinaigrette
Makes about ⅔ cup
When you want a creamy dressing, this is perfect. Among its best uses are poached eggs over spring greens or roasted asparagus; slow-cooked eggs with julienned celery root and crab; poached leeks with egg mimosa; grilled salmon; salade Niçoise; chopped salad; egg salad, and grilled tuna.
1 shallot, minced
1 garlic clove, crushed and minced
1 egg yolk
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Kosher salt
Black pepper in a mill
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons best-quality white wine vinegar or freshly squeezed lemon juice
Put the shallot, garlic, egg yolk, and cream in a small bowl and whisk vigorously for about 1 ½ minutes.
Season with salt and several turns of pepper and whisk again. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. When it has been fully incorporated, whisk in the vinegar or lemon juice. Taste and correct for salt and pepper as needed.
Use right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Caraway Vinaigrette
Makes about ¾ cup
Caraway has a very distinct flavor and a little goes a long way. This vinaigrette is outstanding on warm potato salad; Russian egg-potato salad; roasted beets; shredded cabbage; grilled cabbage wedges, and steamed carrots. It is also excellent when used as a dip for a grilled cheese sandwich made with rye bread and cheddar cheese.
1 shallot, minced
2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced
¾ teaspoon caraway seeds, toasted and crushed
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 teaspoon each of celery seeds, oregano and thyme
Kosher salt
Black pepper in a mill
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
In a small bowl, mix together the shallot, garlic, and caraway seeds. Pour the vinegar and lemon juice over the mixture and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes.
Mix in the herbs and celery seed. Season with salt and several turns of pepper and whisk in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt, pepper, and acid as needed.
Enjoy right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Flank Steak with Zinfandel Vinaigrette
Makes about 4 servings
Here is an example of how a vinaigrette shapes a main course. I sometimes add a bit of sugar to this one, not to make it sweet but to lift the perception of the wine.
1 small flank steak, about 1 ¼ to 1 ½ pounds
Kosher salt
Black pepper in a mill
3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 pinches ground clove
½ cup zinfandel
⅔ cup olive oil
1 shallot, minced
2 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar
Pinches of sugar, as needed
Fresh oregano sprigs, for garnish
Set the flank steak on a clean work surface and season all over with salt and pepper. Press the garlic into the meat. Put the meat into a freezer bag.
In a small bowl, combine the oregano with a pinch of clove, ¼ cup of the zinfandel and ⅓ cup of the olive oil. Whisk, season with salt and pepper, and pour into the freezer bag with the meat. Close the bag, pushing out all of the air as you do. Massage the meat and marinate for a couple of minutes and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and as long as overnight.
Remove the meat from the refrigerator about 45 minutes before cooking it.
Next, prepare the vinaigrette. Put the shallot into a medium bowl, season with a few pinches of salt and pour the vinegar over it. Let sit for 20 minutes. Whisk in the remaining zinfandel and olive oil.
Taste the vinaigrette and if it is a bit flat, add a few pinches of sugar and taste again. Correct for salt and pepper and set aside.
To cook the steak, heat a stove top grill or ridged pan or prepare a fire in an outdoor grill.
Remove the flank steak from the marinade, set on the hot grill and cook for 2 minutes; rotate 90 degrees and cook 2 minutes more. Turn the steak over, cook for 2 minutes, rotate and cook for 2 minutes more. For rare meat, remove from the heat; for medium rare, cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a warm plate, cover with a sheet of aluminum foil and let rest 5 minutes.
Set the flank steak on a clean work surface and cut into ¼-inch thick diagonal slices. Return to the warm plate. Spoon the vinaigrette over the meat, garnish with oregano sprigs, and enjoy right away.
