5 favorite grilling recipes for Labor Day

Labor Day is upon us. Here are five recipes, culled from the Press Democrat’s food archives from the past few years, for you to consider grilling up for family and friends this weekend.

1) Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad

Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad made during a class about easy outdoor entertaining and grilling with Chef Lisa Lavagetto at Ramekins in Sonoma on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

This recipe is from Lisa Lavagetto, who caters and teaches cooking with Julie Steinfeld. Together they are known as the Food Gurus of Sonoma.

Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad

Makes 6 servings

2 small eggplants (about 1 pound total)

¾4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Olive oil cooking spray

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 small plum tomato, diced

1 small clove garlic, chopped

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

3 cups mixed baby salad greens

2 ounces Manchego cheese, cut into thin curls with a vegetable peeler

Preheat grill to medium.

Cut stripes in each eggplant's peel by running a vegetable peeler down the length of it and repeating at about 1-inch intervals. Slice the eggplants into rounds ? to ½-inch thick. Lay them on a baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with ½ teaspoons salt. Let stand for about 5 minutes.

Blot the eggplant slices with paper towels and lightly coat both sides with olive oil spray. Grill the eggplant, flipping halfway through, until soft and caramelized on both sides, 9 to 11 minutes total.

Puree oil, vinegar, tomato, garlic, paprika and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a blender until well combined.

Toss salad greens with half the vinaigrette in a medium bowl. Arrange the eggplant slices on six salad plates. Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette. Place the salad greens over and between the eggplant slices, then scatter the cheese curls on top of each salad. Serve warm or at room temperature.

2) Grilled Ribs

Brannon Fetzer of Q Craft serves up St. Louis-style ribs, marinated grilled chicken, kale slaw, and cowboy beans at his home in Sonoma, on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

The following recipe for Baby Back Ribs is from Brannon Fetzer of Q Craft catering in Sonoma:

Baby Back Ribs with Dry Rub

Makes 6 to 8 servings

½ cup chile powder

¼ cup paprika

2 tablespoons dry mustard

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon coarse ground black pepper

2 racks baby back ribs

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Remove the “skin” from the underside of the rib racks. (The easiest way to peel it off is with a paper towel. Grab the top corner and peel back at a 45-degree angle.) Or ask your butcher to do it for you.

Season the ribs liberally with salt BEFORE applying the rub. Apply the rub liberally so that all areas of the ribs are covered.

To cook the ribs: If you are using a propane grill, place the ribs on indirect heat (don’t turn on the flame under the ribs). You are looking for 225 degrees in your cooker. If you are cooking on a charcoal grill, place the ribs on indirect heat by arranging the coals either on one side or around the perimeter.

Cook the ribs at 225 degrees for 2 ½2-3 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 185 degrees. Depending on the crust achieved thus far, you can flip them over and get some sear if desired. The top side of the ribs should be virtually black and the rib bones should be showing on both sides by about ⅓ inch. Let the racks rest for a minimum of 10 minutes before slicing.

3) Grilled Oysters

From left, grilled oysters with pesto butter, Louisiana hots, and garlic butter from Rocker Oysterfeller's Kitchen + Saloon in Valley Ford. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The following recipe for Grilled Oysters with Garlic Butter and Louisiana Hot Sauce recipes is from Brandon Guenther, chef/owner of Rocker Oysterfellers Kitchen + Saloon in Valley Ford.

To grill oysters:

Light charcoal or preheat gas grill. Warm your sauces up and gather some tablespoons or small ladles.

Shuck the oysters, discarding the top shell and leaving the oyster in the bottom shell. Arrange onto a sheet pan or plate. Tip: Place a layer of rock salt on plate to help to stabilize the oysters.

Place oysters on the grill over medium heat. Tip: It’s a good idea to wear glasses or protective eye wear when grilling oysters.

Avoid hottest sections of grill so that water pockets in the shell don’t rupture and “pop”.

Once the liquid in the oyster begins to boil, the oyster will be cooked through. Move back onto your plate or sheet pan and apply the sauces.

Tip: Do not apply the sauces when on the grill. Any spilt butter will cause flare ups and make the oyster shells “pop” like it’s the 4th of July, sending flying oyster shrapnel in various directions including all over your oyster.