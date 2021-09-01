Subscribe

5 favorite grilling recipes for Labor Day

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2021, 3:08PM
Labor Day is upon us. Here are five recipes, culled from the Press Democrat’s food archives from the past few years, for you to consider grilling up for family and friends this weekend.

1) Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad

Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad made during a class about easy outdoor entertaining and grilling with Chef Lisa Lavagetto at Ramekins in Sonoma on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
This recipe is from Lisa Lavagetto, who caters and teaches cooking with Julie Steinfeld. Together they are known as the Food Gurus of Sonoma.

Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad

Makes 6 servings

2 small eggplants (about 1 pound total)

¾4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Olive oil cooking spray

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 small plum tomato, diced

1 small clove garlic, chopped

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

3 cups mixed baby salad greens

2 ounces Manchego cheese, cut into thin curls with a vegetable peeler

Preheat grill to medium.

Cut stripes in each eggplant's peel by running a vegetable peeler down the length of it and repeating at about 1-inch intervals. Slice the eggplants into rounds ? to ½-inch thick. Lay them on a baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with ½ teaspoons salt. Let stand for about 5 minutes.

Blot the eggplant slices with paper towels and lightly coat both sides with olive oil spray. Grill the eggplant, flipping halfway through, until soft and caramelized on both sides, 9 to 11 minutes total.

Puree oil, vinegar, tomato, garlic, paprika and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a blender until well combined.

Toss salad greens with half the vinaigrette in a medium bowl. Arrange the eggplant slices on six salad plates. Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette. Place the salad greens over and between the eggplant slices, then scatter the cheese curls on top of each salad. Serve warm or at room temperature.

2) Grilled Ribs

Brannon Fetzer of Q Craft serves up St. Louis-style ribs, marinated grilled chicken, kale slaw, and cowboy beans at his home in Sonoma, on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
The following recipe for Baby Back Ribs is from Brannon Fetzer of Q Craft catering in Sonoma:

Baby Back Ribs with Dry Rub

Makes 6 to 8 servings

½ cup chile powder

¼ cup paprika

2 tablespoons dry mustard

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon coarse ground black pepper

2 racks baby back ribs

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Remove the “skin” from the underside of the rib racks. (The easiest way to peel it off is with a paper towel. Grab the top corner and peel back at a 45-degree angle.) Or ask your butcher to do it for you.

Season the ribs liberally with salt BEFORE applying the rub. Apply the rub liberally so that all areas of the ribs are covered.

To cook the ribs: If you are using a propane grill, place the ribs on indirect heat (don’t turn on the flame under the ribs). You are looking for 225 degrees in your cooker. If you are cooking on a charcoal grill, place the ribs on indirect heat by arranging the coals either on one side or around the perimeter.

Cook the ribs at 225 degrees for 2 ½2-3 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 185 degrees. Depending on the crust achieved thus far, you can flip them over and get some sear if desired. The top side of the ribs should be virtually black and the rib bones should be showing on both sides by about ⅓ inch. Let the racks rest for a minimum of 10 minutes before slicing.

3) Grilled Oysters

From left, grilled oysters with pesto butter, Louisiana hots, and garlic butter from Rocker Oysterfeller's Kitchen + Saloon in Valley Ford. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
The following recipe for Grilled Oysters with Garlic Butter and Louisiana Hot Sauce recipes is from Brandon Guenther, chef/owner of Rocker Oysterfellers Kitchen + Saloon in Valley Ford.

To grill oysters:

Light charcoal or preheat gas grill. Warm your sauces up and gather some tablespoons or small ladles.

Shuck the oysters, discarding the top shell and leaving the oyster in the bottom shell. Arrange onto a sheet pan or plate. Tip: Place a layer of rock salt on plate to help to stabilize the oysters.

Place oysters on the grill over medium heat. Tip: It’s a good idea to wear glasses or protective eye wear when grilling oysters.

Avoid hottest sections of grill so that water pockets in the shell don’t rupture and “pop”.

Once the liquid in the oyster begins to boil, the oyster will be cooked through. Move back onto your plate or sheet pan and apply the sauces.

Tip: Do not apply the sauces when on the grill. Any spilt butter will cause flare ups and make the oyster shells “pop” like it’s the 4th of July, sending flying oyster shrapnel in various directions including all over your oyster.

Garlic Butter

Makes about ½ cup

¼ pound (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients in a small pot and place over low heat. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes and remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes.

Place garlic butter in blender and puree.

Louisiana Hot Sauce

Makes about 2 cups

¼ cup yellow onion, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ pound (2 sticks) unsalted Butter, cut into small pieces and refrigerated

½ teaspoon salt

Sweat onion and garlic in a saucepan with a small piece of the butter until translucent.

Add hot sauce, Worcestershire, garlic powder and onion powder to pot and bring to a simmer then remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes.

Place sauce in blender with cold butter and puree.

4) Grilled Albacore Tuna

Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn, Pickled Chilis, Cilantro and Lime from St. Francis Winery executive chef Peter Janiak on May 19, 2021. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
The following recipes are from Peter Janiak, executive chef of St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa:

Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn, Pickled Chiles, Cilantro and Lime

Makes 6 servings

6 5-ounce pieces albacore tuna

2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil

4 ears shucked corn

¼ cup pickled Fresno chiles (see recipe below)

½ cup scallions, cut into rings

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Zest of 1 lime

3 limes, split in half

1 tablespoon olive oil

Light grill and bring to medium-high heat. When hot, place corn cobs on grill and char on all sides. When charred and still hot, place corn cobs in bowl or dish and cover tightly with plastic wrap to steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and scrape kernels off cob with a knife and keep warm.

Salt and pepper albacore steaks to your liking and coat with grapeseed or canola oil. Grill approximately 2 to 2½ minutes per side on hot grill for rare center. Grill cut limes at this time, too. Allow to rest for 5 minutes

While the steaks are resting, mix corn, scallions, chiles, cilantro, olive oil and lime zest and season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange albacore steaks on a platter and garnish with corn salsa and grilled limes.

Pickled Chiles

Makes about ¼ cup

¼ cup Fresno chile slivers

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sugar

Pinch of salt

2-3 thin slices ginger

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to boil and turn off heat. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain off liquid and ginger; reserve chiles.

5) Butterflied Leg of Lamb

Chef John Ash's Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Salsa Verde is sliced after it has been cooked on the grill. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
The following recipes are from Santa Rosa Chef John Ash, award-wining cookbook author and culinary teacher.

Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Salsa Verde

Serves 8

6 anchovy fillets in oil

4 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons fresh rosemary needles

1 teaspoon or so freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar (not the good stuff)

1 tablespoon olive oil (again, not the good stuff)

1 (4-pound) boned and butterflied leg of lamb

- Salsa Verde (recipe follows)

Combine the anchovies, garlic, rosemary, black pepper, vinegar and olive oil in a blender and grind to a paste.

If the leg of lamb is tied, remove the strings or netting. Lay it on the cutting board, skin-side down, and cut deep slices in the thickest portions to allow the meat to open like a book. The goal is to have the meat relatively the same thickness. (You can also have your butcher do this for you.)

Place the meat in a plastic bag, pour the anchovy paste over it, press out the air and seal the bag tightly. Rub the paste all over the surface of the lamb and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Prepare coals for a medium hot grill. Place the lamb on the grill fat-side down and cook for 12 minutes or so. Turn the lamb over and cook for another 10 to 12 minutes or until lamb is nicely browned on both sides. Pull out your instant read thermometer. Before resting you’ll want 120 to 125 degrees for medium-rare, 130 to 135 degrees for medium.

Remove the lamb to a carving board and let it rest 10 minutes. Carve it crosswise into thin slices and serve with the Salsa Verde.

Salsa Verde

This is a quick little sauce of Spanish origin that is delicious on all kinds of grilled, pan seared or roasted meats, fish and vegetables. Note that I’ve used blanched or roasted garlic rather than the fresh raw type.

I think this is especially important if you are going to make the sauce ahead. Within an hour, raw garlic can become harsh and hot. Blanched or roasted garlic maintains its more subtle and sweet flavor and doesn’t overpower the sauce as it sits.

Makes about 1 cup

1 cup coarsely chopped parsley

4 anchovy fillets in oil

2 tablespoons drained capers

2 tablespoons poached or roasted garlic (see note below)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or mint, or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

⅔ cup or so fruity extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Add the parsley, anchovies, capers, garlic, basil and zest to a food processor or blender. With machine running, slowly add the oil until just blended. Sauce should still have a little texture. Season with salt and pepper. Can be stored covered and refrigerated for up to 1 day.

Note: To poach garlic, separate cloves but don’t peel. Place in a small saucepan and cover with at least ½ inch of cold water. Place on stove over high heat and bring to a boil. As soon as water boils, drain and repeat process one more time. Rinse to cool off cloves. Remove husk from poached garlic and store covered in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

To roast garlic, cut off top quarter of a whole head to expose each of the cloves. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap loosely in foil and roast in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until garlic is soft when gently squeezed. Store covered in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Squeeze out as needed.

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

