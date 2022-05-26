5 local bands to see at BottleRock Napa Valley 2022

BottleRock Napa Valley, the biggest music, wine and food festival in the North Bay, happens this weekend, May 27-29.

With 80 bands, including headliners like Metallica and Twenty One Pilots, playing on five stages over three days, how do you make sure to also see great local acts? To help, we’ve put together a list of five local bands to check out.

Friday, May 27

Napa-based retro-rock band Mama Said opens BottleRock Napa Valley’s 2022 festival on Friday, May 27. (Mama Said)

Mama Said: This women-fronted Napa band rocks with a decidedly retro vibe. Right now, the band is prepping for the release of its debut album, “Change in the Weather,” featuring songs co-written by Jim McGorman of the Goo Goo Dolls. Mama Said opens BottleRock Napa Valley at 12:15 p.m. Friday, May 27, on the Verizon Stage. mamsaidband.com

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nekHlkSge34">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Saturday, May 28

Napa Valley Youth Symphony: The award-winning orchestra was established in 2002 to provide musical opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds. Over the last two decades, the Napa Valley Youth Symphony has performed on prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York City, St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland, and St. John’s Smiths Square in London, England. The orchestra also regularly performs BottleRock Napa Valley. This year, the Napa Valley Youth Symphony performs Saturday, May 28, at noon on the Allianz Stage. nvyso.org

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aIhUvhWaozI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Silverado Pickups: What began as a musical gathering one evening in 2010 in Napa Valley’s Oakville wine region has become a country-rock institution in the North Bay. Made up of Napa Valley wine Industry veterans, the Silverado Pickups has graced stages across California and beyond and opened for legends such as Leon Russell and Tim McGraw. Last month, the band traveled to Nashville and recorded 17 songs for an upcoming untitled album. The Silverado Pickups performs at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, on the Allianz Stage. silveradopickups.com

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g9HEO6Yic9c">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Brothers Comatose play twice on Saturday, May 28, at BottleRock Napa Valley (Michael Bonocore/The Brothers Comatose)

The Brothers Comatose: Petaluma-born brothers Ben and Alex Morrison formed Americana ensemble The Brothers Comatose in 2008 and together have perfected their blend of West Coast-tinted bluegrass and traditional folk. Last month, the band debuted the official video for their latest single, “Hole In My Pocket,” featuring their signature harmonies and banjo-picking melodies. The Brothers Comatose play twice at BottleRock: at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, on the VIP Village Stage and at 7:15 p.m. on the same day on the Truly Stage. thebrotherscomatose.com

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uYhUjwhAEf0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Sunday, May 29

Lauren Bjelde performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 29, under her new project, Jaleh. In this photo, Bjelde sings to the video cameras at BottleRock Napa Valley, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with her band Royal Jelly Jive. (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)

Jaleh: While singer-songwriter Lauren Bjelde was born in Modesto, California, she got her musical start as the singer of Sonoma County gypsy jazz outfit Royal Jelly Jive. When based in Penngrove six years ago, Bjelde and the band started making their name in the San Francisco music scene, and Royal Jelly Jive has performed at BottleRock Napa Valley and at venues across the U.S. and the UK. Now, Bjelde is breaking out on her own under the name Jaleh. Writing and arranging her sultry soul music with Royal Jelly Jive partner Jesse Lemme Adams, Jaleh is launching a series of singles in preparation for the release of her upcoming EP, “Roses.” Jaleh performs at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, on the JaM Cellars Stage. instagram.com/mizbeehaven

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XdzXuzw695Y">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Five other BottleRock bands with Bay Area ties:

Metallica: The heavy metal icons first moved to San Francisco from Los Angeles in 1982, just before they broke open an era of head-banging music. Now, 40 years later, Metallica headlines BottleRock on Friday, May 27.

Michael Franti & Spearhead: Oakland native Michael Franti is known for bending musical genres with his group Spearhead and for granting live music wishes to people with life-threatening illnesses and trauma, children with severe challenges and wounded veterans through his nonprofit organization, Do It For The Love, which he founded in 2013 with his wife Sara Agah Franti. Michael Franti & Spearhead play BottleRock on Sunday, May 29.

Fantastic Negrito: The Oakland artist burst onto the national scene when he won the inaugural NPR Tiny Desk contest in 2015. He’s since won Grammy Awards for all three of his albums, which fuse genres ranging from Blues to R&B to folk.

Mount Westmore: Bay Area rappers E-40 and Too $hort join fellow West Coast legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube in this rap supergroup. Last year, Mount Westmore debuted the single “Big Subwoofer” that appeared on “The Algorithm,” a Def Jam project launched by Snoop Dogg in January that features artists from the label’s past and present. Mount Westmore performs at BottleRock on Saturday, May 28.

Moonalice: The Bay Area 10-piece ensemble delivers psychedelic soul and rock-tinged Americana. The band’s lineup includes vocalist Lester Chambers, who cofounded pioneering ‘60s psychedelic soul group The Chambers Brothers; bassist Pete Sears, a founding member of Jefferson Starship; and guitarist Roger McNamee. Other members include Barry Sless (lead guitar and pedal steel), Jason Crosby (keyboards) and John Molo (drums), along with the next generation of legends including Lester’s son Dylan Chambers and Erika, Rachel and Chloe Tietjen of Oakland Americana band the T Sisters. Moonalice performs at BottleRock on Saturday, May 28.

For more information on BottleRock Napa Valley’s 2022 lineup, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com/2022-artists.