5 reasons people love Shake Shack

Shake Shack, the beloved fast-food restaurant that started in New York City, is coming to Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village. It is the chain’s first location in Sonoma County.

Just like Southern California-based In-N-Out Burger, Shake Shack has its dedicated fans.

Here are five reasons people love Shake Shack, according to Reddit:

1. Hospitality: The New York Times once called the restaurant the “anti-chain chain.” The food is consistent and the staff is cool and friendly.

2. The best burgers: The burgers are 100% hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef and on buttered buns. Toppings include Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and Shacksauce.

3. Shacksauce: The secret sauce is described as “creamy and tangy” and burger lovers can’t get enough.

4. Crinkle cut fries: The restaurant tried to take them off the menu a while back but fans revolted and the restaurant brought the popular sides back. Add cheese sauce for an extra dose of delicious.

and, of course, it wouldn’t be Shake Shack without the ...

5. Shakes: Made with frozen custard, flavors include vanilla, chocolate and cookies and cream.

Shake Shack has 11 locations in the Bay Area, 280 locations across the U.S. and over 140 locations around the world.