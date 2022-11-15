Thanksgiving dinner, we’ve been warned, will come with a bit of sticker shock, particularly when it comes to turkey, according to industry insiders.

A smaller bird — or no bird at all — might be the answer, and if it is, make no apologies. When all is said and done on Thanksgiving Day and the leftovers are packed up, it’s usually the side dishes that fill us with fond memories.

Those memories taste different for everyone, including for a handful of Sonoma County chefs and tastemakers who shared their personal twists on Thanksgiving traditions.

For Justin Gill, founder and CEO of Bachan’s, a line of Japanese barbecue sauces based on his grandmother’s recipe (bachan is a Japanese term of endearment for grandmother), Thanksgiving celebrations always involve his large extended family spending the day in the kitchen cooking together.

“That’s been a throughline for my whole life,” the Sebastopol native said.

Party Mix with Bachan sauce and furikake from Bachan's Japanese Barbecue sauces owner Justin Gill, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Woven in that throughline was his grandma’s secret sauce, long before it was bottled. The family uses it to season namasu, a Japanese cucumber salad that’s a staple at Thanksgiving and throughout the year.

It’s also the “secret” ingredient in a party mix the family noshes on while they cook, drink and socialize while making Thanksgiving dinner. It’s no ordinary party mix, either. It has typically American ingredients like breakfast cereal and Bugles corn snacks, but also, in a nod to Gill’s Japanese heritage, furikake seasoning and, of course, Bachan’s sauce.

They always make plenty, so everyone can take home a bag of Bachan’s party mix and savor the good times of another Thanksgiving together.

“Building those memories with my kids, it’s really special for me,” Gill said. “I know in the future they’ll have these amazing memories, but they don’t even really realize how special they are right now.”

First Thanksgiving

Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, with her mother Maria Marquez in her Sonoma home Friday, November 11, 2022. They make Maria’s corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño as a side dish for Thanksgiving. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen restaurant in Sonoma, still remembers her family’s first Thanksgiving dinner, at the home of Kathy Bruno, owner of Juanita Juanita restaurant where Chavez’s mother, Maria Marquez, worked at the time and still does. They had recently moved to Sonoma from Los Angeles, and the tradition was new to Marquez, who grew up in Michoacan.

Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, makes her mother Maria Chavez’s corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño as a side dish for Thanksgiving. Photo taken Friday, November 11, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Tradition stuck and Marquez continued making Thanksgiving dinner for her family, but with her own imprint, incorporating Mexican flavors into familiar dishes, such as corn casserole studded with poblano and jalapeño chiles, one of Chavez’s favorites.

“Even the smell of the dish itself, with the poblano and sweet corn, it puts me in a happy place, and it humbles me, like you have no idea,” Chavez said.

For Chavez and her extended family, Thanksgiving morning starts with a kickball game, then they all go to her mother’s home in Glen Ellen for dinner. There may be turkey and all the trimmings, but the corn casserole and all it represents is the star of the show in Chavez’s eyes.

“I’m so appreciative and grateful for my mother’s cooking,” she said. “This dish in particular is probably something I’m going to do until I can’t for my family.”

Flavors from Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year spurred chef Sasha St. Germain to share the cuisine of his home country through his pop-up, Sashinka, serving Ukrainian small plates and snacks at several Sonoma County wineries, breweries and bars.

His family immigrated to the United States when he was 6 and began celebrating Thanksgiving a few years later. He attributes Ukraine’s wheat culture of great breads and pastries to his obsession with stuffing.

“My mom would not do a traditional stuffing. She’d make a rice stuffing for the turkey,” St. Germain recalled. “Ever since I became an adult and started doing my own Thanksgiving, stuffing is the first thing I think about.”