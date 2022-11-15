Subscribe
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue sauces owner Justin Gill, center, watches as his wife Chanra pours the Bachan-base sauce over Party Mix with daughter Shiloh, 10, ready to stir in the sauce and furikake in their Sebastopol home Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

5 recipes to start new Thanksgiving traditions

Five Sonoma County chefs and tastemakers offer recipes for new twists on
JENNIFER GRAUE AND JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2022, 11:48AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Thanksgiving dinner, we’ve been warned, will come with a bit of sticker shock, particularly when it comes to turkey, according to industry insiders.

A smaller bird — or no bird at all — might be the answer, and if it is, make no apologies. When all is said and done on Thanksgiving Day and the leftovers are packed up, it’s usually the side dishes that fill us with fond memories.

Those memories taste different for everyone, including for a handful of Sonoma County chefs and tastemakers who shared their personal twists on Thanksgiving traditions.

For Justin Gill, founder and CEO of Bachan’s, a line of Japanese barbecue sauces based on his grandmother’s recipe (bachan is a Japanese term of endearment for grandmother), Thanksgiving celebrations always involve his large extended family spending the day in the kitchen cooking together.

“That’s been a throughline for my whole life,” the Sebastopol native said.

Party Mix with Bachan sauce and furikake from Bachan's Japanese Barbecue sauces owner Justin Gill, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)
Party Mix with Bachan sauce and furikake from Bachan's Japanese Barbecue sauces owner Justin Gill, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Woven in that throughline was his grandma’s secret sauce, long before it was bottled. The family uses it to season namasu, a Japanese cucumber salad that’s a staple at Thanksgiving and throughout the year.

It’s also the “secret” ingredient in a party mix the family noshes on while they cook, drink and socialize while making Thanksgiving dinner. It’s no ordinary party mix, either. It has typically American ingredients like breakfast cereal and Bugles corn snacks, but also, in a nod to Gill’s Japanese heritage, furikake seasoning and, of course, Bachan’s sauce.

They always make plenty, so everyone can take home a bag of Bachan’s party mix and savor the good times of another Thanksgiving together.

“Building those memories with my kids, it’s really special for me,” Gill said. “I know in the future they’ll have these amazing memories, but they don’t even really realize how special they are right now.”

“Even the smell of the dish itself with the poblano and sweet corn, it puts me in a happy place, and it humbles me, like you have no idea.” — Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen in Sonoma

First Thanksgiving

Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, with her mother Maria Marquez in her Sonoma home Friday, November 11, 2022. They make Maria’s corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño as a side dish for Thanksgiving. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)
Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, with her mother Maria Marquez in her Sonoma home Friday, November 11, 2022. They make Maria’s corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño as a side dish for Thanksgiving. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen restaurant in Sonoma, still remembers her family’s first Thanksgiving dinner, at the home of Kathy Bruno, owner of Juanita Juanita restaurant where Chavez’s mother, Maria Marquez, worked at the time and still does. They had recently moved to Sonoma from Los Angeles, and the tradition was new to Marquez, who grew up in Michoacan.

Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, makes her mother Maria Chavez’s corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño as a side dish for Thanksgiving. Photo taken Friday, November 11, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)
Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, makes her mother Maria Chavez’s corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño as a side dish for Thanksgiving. Photo taken Friday, November 11, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Tradition stuck and Marquez continued making Thanksgiving dinner for her family, but with her own imprint, incorporating Mexican flavors into familiar dishes, such as corn casserole studded with poblano and jalapeño chiles, one of Chavez’s favorites.

“Even the smell of the dish itself, with the poblano and sweet corn, it puts me in a happy place, and it humbles me, like you have no idea,” Chavez said.

For Chavez and her extended family, Thanksgiving morning starts with a kickball game, then they all go to her mother’s home in Glen Ellen for dinner. There may be turkey and all the trimmings, but the corn casserole and all it represents is the star of the show in Chavez’s eyes.

“I’m so appreciative and grateful for my mother’s cooking,” she said. “This dish in particular is probably something I’m going to do until I can’t for my family.”

Flavors from Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year spurred chef Sasha St. Germain to share the cuisine of his home country through his pop-up, Sashinka, serving Ukrainian small plates and snacks at several Sonoma County wineries, breweries and bars.

His family immigrated to the United States when he was 6 and began celebrating Thanksgiving a few years later. He attributes Ukraine’s wheat culture of great breads and pastries to his obsession with stuffing.

“My mom would not do a traditional stuffing. She’d make a rice stuffing for the turkey,” St. Germain recalled. “Ever since I became an adult and started doing my own Thanksgiving, stuffing is the first thing I think about.”

Chef Sasha St. Germain immigrated to the United States from Ukraine as a child, and his family started celebrating Thanksgiving a few years later. For the holiday, he shared his recipe for Ukrainian Root Vegetable Salad. (Sasha St. Germain)
Chef Sasha St. Germain immigrated to the United States from Ukraine as a child, and his family started celebrating Thanksgiving a few years later. For the holiday, he shared his recipe for Ukrainian Root Vegetable Salad. (Sasha St. Germain)

Ukraine’s culture of pickling and preserving sets his family’s Thanksgiving feasts apart. His mother adapted her fermented cabbage to add cranberries. It’s “ridiculously good,” St. Germain said, and the cranberries add some much-needed acid to the otherwise heavy Thanksgiving meal.

They also serve a traditional root vegetable salad that incorporates pickled cucumbers.

“It’s something that we love to do because it’s uber-traditional and reminds you of your roots, and it’s one of those things that brings something different to the table,” St. Germain said.

Thai twist on green beans

Thanksgiving is a rare day off for many in the restaurant industry, including chef Tony Ounpamornchai, owner of four Santa Rosa restaurants including Sea Thai Bistro and Tony’s Galley in Montgomery Village.

Thai Fried Green Beans with roasted peanut, palm sugar and lime from Sea Thai Bistro chef/owner Tony Ounpamornchai November 2, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Thai Fried Green Beans with roasted peanut, palm sugar and lime from Sea Thai Bistro chef/owner Tony Ounpamornchai November 2, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

He first experienced Thanksgiving about 25 years ago, after he moved to the U.S. from Thailand. Now he typically hosts a large gathering for 15 to 20 people every year.

Ounpamornchai shies away from turkey. “It’s so big; it takes a long time,” he said. So he typically prepares chicken instead.

His favorite Thanksgiving ingredient is green beans, but with a decidedly Thai treatment that may make you think twice about making the same old green bean casserole. He batters and fries fresh green beans and dresses them in a palm sugar vinaigrette. For added crunch, he sprinkles on roasted peanuts.

Save room for dessert

Peanut butter may not be as traditional as pumpkin, but it’s such a quintessentially American ingredient, its presence at the Thanksgiving dessert table makes sense.

Christian Sullberg, chef and co-founder of Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar, recognized that. Growing up with a single mother who worked two jobs in the restaurant industry, he was tasked with baking the pie for the holiday. Between that and a penchant for chocolate peanut butter cups, putting a peanut butter mousse pie on his November menu seemed a natural fit.

Peanut Butter Pie at Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Peanut Butter Pie at Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“When I opened (Noble Folk), I had Thanksgiving in mind. I wanted a fun, updated American-style pie on the menu,” he said. “A peanut butter pie isn’t traditional, but you can make your own traditions.”

Sometimes, starting a new tradition is as simple as bringing something a little different to the table.

RECIPES:

Bachan’s Holiday Party Mix

A twist on Chex Mix with Bachan sauce and furikake from Bachan's Japanese Barbecue sauces owner Justin Gill, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)
A twist on Chex Mix with Bachan sauce and furikake from Bachan's Japanese Barbecue sauces owner Justin Gill, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Makes 8-10 servings (14 cups)

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup butter

¼ cup organic light corn syrup

2 tablespoons Bachan’s Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce

¼ cup granulated sugar

7 cups Crispix cereal

3 cups Honeycomb cereal

3 cups Bugles

1 cup cashew pieces

¼ cup nori komi furikake (find it at Asian markets, some grocery stores and Amazon)

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

Put the oil, butter, corn syrup, soy sauce and sugar in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until the butter melts and sugar dissolves. Mix well.

Pour the Crispix, Honeycomb, Bugles and nuts into a large baking pan. Drizzle ¼ of the syrup over the cereal mix and mix well. Sprinkle ¼ of the furikake over the mix. Continue adding the rest of the syrup and furikake while mixing, until all ingredients have been added and the cereal mix is evenly coated.

Bake for 1 hour, stirring the mix every 15 minutes.

Let cool for about 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container.

Thai Fried Green Beans with Palm Sugar Vinaigrette

Makes 6 servings

2 cups rice flour or all-purpose flour

¾ cup water

2 tablespoons coconut cream

Oil for deep-frying (peanut oil or canola oil)

1 pound green beans, cut into 3-inch pieces

5 tablespoons palm sugar

½ cup fish sauce

4 tablespoons water

3 Thai chiles, seeded and chopped

6 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons minced garlic

Pinch of salt

5 tablespoons roasted peanuts, minced

First, prepare the palm sugar vinaigrette. In a small saucepan, combine palm sugar, fish sauce and water and cook over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool.

Once cool, add chile, lime juice and minced garlic. Stir to combine and set aside.

Fill a wok or deep pot with oil, about 3 inches deep. Heat oil to 375 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with paper towels and place on a counter near the wok, ready to hold the fried green beans.

While the oil heats, in a mixing bowl combine flour, water and coconut cream to make a batter. It should be gluey and gooey. Dip the cut green beans in the batter, letting excess batter drip back into the bowl. Fry about ⅓ of the beans at a time in the hot oil, making sure the pot doesn’t get too crowded, which cause the temperature of the oil to drop too low and make the green beans greasy.

Fry until the green beans are cooked and the batter is crisp and golden, about 3 to 4 minutes. Using a kitchen spider or large slotted spoon, remove the beans from the oil to the paper towel-lined tray. Repeat with the remaining green beans in small batches until all the beans are cooked.

Place beans in a large serving bowl or platter. Drizzle with a few spoonfuls of the vinaigrette and toss, adding more vinaigrette to your liking. There will be some left over, which you can store in the refrigerator. Taste for salt, and season if necessary. Sprinkle with minced peanuts and serve.

Ukranian Root Vegetable Salad (Salat Vinaigrette)

Makes 12 servings

1 pound red beets

1 pound carrots

1 pound potatoes, Yukon gold or other creamer varieties

2 large dill pickles, diced

1 medium onion, minced

1 cup cooked white beans, such as great northern or cannellini

2 tablespoons olive oil or sunflower oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Place the beets in a large pot and cover with water. Add the carrots and potatoes. Boil until everything is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Pierce with a fork to check for doneness. Remove from heat, drain and let vegetables cool to room temperature.

Peel and dice the beets, carrots and potatoes into small pieces, about ½ inch. Place in a large bowl. Stir in the pickles, onion, beans, oil, salt and pepper. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, pepper or pickled juice, if desired. Serve at room temperature.

Poblano Corn Casserole

Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, removes the corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño in her Sonoma home Friday, November 11, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)
Kina Chavez, owner of Kina’s Kitchen & Bar, removes the corn casserole with poblano and jalapeño in her Sonoma home Friday, November 11, 2022. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Makes 8-10 servings

4 large poblano chiles (10 ounces)

½ cup 1% low-fat milk

¼ cup yellow corn meal

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

4 cans sweet corn

1-2 cups shredded Oaxaca cheese

4 ounces jalapeños, finely chopped (about 4 chiles or to desired heat level)

Cotija cheese, chile powder, cilantro and lime, to garnish

Set oven broiler to high. Line a cookie sheet with foil. Place poblano chiles on cookie sheet. Broil within 4 to 5 inches from heat for 8 minutes, turning after 6 minutes, until chiles are blackened and charred on all sides. Place in paper bag; seal tightly. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel off the skins of the blistered chiles, then remove seeds and stems. Roughly chop chiles.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch dish with cooking spray and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well, then put into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until set.

Garnish with crumbled cotija cheese, a dusting of chile powder, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice and serve.

Noble Folk Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

Peanut Butter Pie at Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Peanut Butter Pie at Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Makes 8 servings

For the chocolate cookie crust

2 cups (about 10 ounces) sandwich-type cookies, with filling removed, crushed into a coarse meal

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (see Note)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

For the pie filling

½ cup confectioners sugar

8 ounces cream cheese

1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter

¼ cup (4 tablespoons) butter, softened

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

For the whipped cream topping

1 ¼ cups heavy cream, cold

¼ cup powdered sugar, sifted

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

To make the crust: Mix together crumbs, melted butter, sugar and salt. Pour mixture into a 9-inch pie plate. Press crumbs up the edges of the pie plate. Once edges are formed, work the crumbs down to evenly distribute them into the bottom of the plate and pack down into an even layer. Set pie plate aside.

To make the filling: Add powdered sugar, cream cheese, peanut butter and butter to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes.

In a separate bowl, add heavy cream and vanilla. Using an electric mixer, whip the cream to form stiff peaks.

Using a spatula, gently fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture.

Fill the prepared pie shell with the peanut butter mixture and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours, until firm.

To make the whipped cream topping: Pour the heavy cream into a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer, using a whisk attachment. Slowly add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until medium to stiff peaks begin to form. Remove pie from refrigerator and top with whipped cream. Serve immediately or return to refrigerator until ready to serve (the whipped cream will be best when served the day it’s made).

Note: An optional step when making the crust is to brown the butter in a small skillet or saucepan for extra flavor before mixing with the cookie crumbs.

You can reach staff writer Jennifer Graue at jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette