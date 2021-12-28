5 tips to choose a bottle of bubbly to ring in 2022

With the latest virus surge and the rapid spread of the omicron variant, many have scrapped travel plans for yet another year and are planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in small numbers. But bubbly beckons, even for a party of two.

“Whether for solace or celebration, people reach for bubbles,” said Zachary Sussman, the Brooklyn-based author of “Sparkling Wine for Modern Times,” published last month (Ten Speed Press, $19.99).

“They want to uncork sparklers in good times and bad. We did make it through another year, so it still feels fitting,” he said. “And it’s never a bad time to uncork a bottle of sparkling wine.”

The book is a contemporary cross-section look at sparkling wine around the world, but it also dives into the recent renaissance in sparkling wines, with new innovations and new producers, including in our area.

“I tried to create something to represent the middle ground between encyclopedia wine bibles and atlases and ‘Wine for Dummies,’” he said of his book.

Sussman, 38, is a self-proclaimed Francophile. Wine gave him a window into French culture while he was growing up in the small town of Weston, Connecticut.

He doesn’t have a professional background in wine, but Sussman said he became intrigued with it while working as a server at a Brooklyn restaurant. At the time, he was working toward his master’s degree in fine art in poetry from New York University.

“I found that people were more interested in my thoughts about wine than reading my poetry,” Sussman joked.

In his guide, he first tackles the classic regions for sparkling wine production, then the newly emerging regions and, finally, bottlings from places you wouldn’t expect.

“The idea was to offer a snapshot of the world of sparkling wine as you would encounter it in the wild, out in local wine stores and local restaurants,” he said.

How to choose a bottle

Sussman’s book is very timely, not only for New Year’s celebrations, however small, but also because the popularity of sparkling wine continues to soar. It rose almost 7% in dollar terms this year, according to Impact Databank, a newsletter put out by Shanken publications, which includes Wine Spectator magazine.

With the burgeoning of bubbly and New Year’s Eve in the offing, Sussman offers five pointers to set yourself up for the big night.

Seek out the bubbly you want to uncork by talking to a trusted local retailer who will steer you to something you fancy.

Keep your budget in mind. A bottle of Champagne will be $40 and up, while sparklers can be $10 and under.

Consider the occasion. Do you want a sparkling wine to toast the New Year, pair with food or serve at a party? These considerations will play into your choice.

Serve the bubbly at 45 to 50 degrees and take it out of the refrigerator 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Once you uncork it, pour it into regular white wine glasses rather than flutes to best savor the aromas.

As a guideline, buy one bottle for every two people you’ll be serving or a 1-to-3 ratio if you have lightweight drinkers as guests.

Northern California labels

Sussman said he’s impressed with the sparkling wine labels of local producers like Morgan Twain Peterson of Under the Wire (based in Sonoma), Michael Cruse of Ultramarine (in Petaluma) and Joshua Hammerling’s Let’s Get Lost label (Mendocino County).

“These producers are using sparkling wine as a way to express terroir (a sense of place),” Sussman said. “They are trying to use bubbles as a lens to express a uniquely Californian style of sparkling wine rather than imitate Champagne.”

In chilly Champagne, France, he said, producers struggle to ripen their grapes. Meanwhile in Northern California’s Mediterranean climate, the focus is on avoiding overripeness and preserving freshness and acidity.

People are astonished by the range of sparkling wine options, and they’re surprised by how well it pairs with food, Sussman said.

“Sparkling wine used to come from a few specific places, but now it comes from everywhere,” he said. “It’s a borderless, global phenomenon.”

People are surprised to learn that South Africa produces a sparkling wine called cap classique and that many parts of the world (including Eastern Europe and Mexico) are exploring a “pet nat” style of sparkling wine, Sussman said.

Pet nat, or petillant-naturel (natural sparkling), is a broad term for almost any sparkling wine made in the ancestral method (méthode ancestral).

In his book, Sussman explains, “the ancestral method involves bottling and sealing the wine before the initial fermentation has finished. The released carbon dioxide gets caught in the bottle, imparting a soft foam of bubbles and occasionally a faint kiss of sweetness (thanks to the residual sugar that hasn’t been converted into alcohol).”