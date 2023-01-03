5 uses for dandelion greens

Now in January, the lengthening hours of sunlight call forth the earnest young seedlings of spring wildflowers like Sierra shooting stars (Dodecatheon jeffreyi) and ordinary weeds like dandelions (Taraxacum officinale).

We find the young leaves of dandelion in our stores in January, when they’re at their most tender and least bitter. But they’re still a bit bitter, which is why our forebearers considered them an essential part of a spring tonic salad. For them, the bitterness was a prompt for winter-weary bodies to wake up to prepare for the coming days of warm sunshine and outdoor farm work.

Today, we appreciate dandelion greens for their health-promoting benefits. They’ve gone from being a pestiferous blot on perfect lawns to one of the wild-crafted edibles in our natural home landscapes.

Leaves aren’t the only edible part of dandelions. The bright yellow flower heads, picked by the gallon and laced with granulated sugar, spring water and wine yeast, will ferment into golden dandelion wine. Its roots, dried and roasted, can be ground to make a coffee substitute. But the leaves are the choicest edibles.

You’ve seen them in bunches at our local markets at this time of year, but have you been adventurous enough to buy a bunch?

Look for bunches of small leaves. They’re younger and less bitter. They should be glossy and firm — no discolored areas or wilting. Prepare them for eating preferably on the same day you buy them, although they will keep for a couple days in the fridge. Start by trimming an inch from the cut ends of the leaves (where the most bitterness is), then washing them in cold water for a couple minutes, changing the water if necessary, until all the dirt is gone and the water runs clear.

Or you can reduce the bitterness by mixing equal parts extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice and pineapple juice to make a dressing to toss with the fresh leaves. Or dilute the bitterness by cutting the leaves into bits and mixing them with mild lettuces for a salad base.

You also can boil them in water for a couple minutes to leach some of the bitter compounds from the leaves. Then serve them as a potherb.

Dandelions are nutritional champs. They’re an excellent source of vitamins A, K and C and contain vitamin E and folate. They also are rich in iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium. Polysaccharides in the leaves are known to reduce stress on the liver and aid it in filtering harmful chemicals out of your bloodstream.

If you gather young dandelion leaves from the wild, make sure the land hasn’t been sprayed with agricultural chemicals or was once used as a dump. Choose only the freshest young leaves. Chew one to make sure it has the bitterness that signals its health effects.

Dandelion, Bacon and Apple Salad

Makes 2 servings

For the salad

2 cups fresh dandelion greens

4 strips bacon

½ apple

For the dressing

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon real maple syrup

½ teaspoon sea salt

To make the salad, trim an inch off the cut end of each leaf of the dandelion greens, then chop coarsely. Fry bacon until brown and crispy, drain and cool, then break into bits.

Peel, core and cut the apple half into thin slices. Mix greens, bacon and apple together in a salad bowl.

To make the dressing, place all dressing ingredients in a jar. Screw on lid. Shake vigorously.

Pour dressing over the salad in the salad bowl and serve immediately.