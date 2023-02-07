5 ways to cook with cheese

Recently, I learned of the death of Colette Hatch DeRoma — or “Madame de Fromage,” as many of us knew her. She died Jan. 13, following a long illness.

Although Colette was approaching her 81st birthday, she was ageless to those who knew her. Between her diminutive stature, engaging French accent, beautiful smile and boundless enthusiasm for all things cheese, she seemed much younger than her years.

Among the things Colette leaves behind are the gourmet cheese departments at our four Oliver’s Markets and their well-trained staffs.

“We all loved Colette,” Steve Maass, founder and president of Oliver’s, responded in answer to my query. “There was no one like her, and her charm and warmth came through at every meeting. She was a large part of the heart and soul of Oliver’s.”

I will never have another bite of cheese without thinking of my friend. In her honor, here are five of my favorite ways to enjoy cheese. Colette was global in her enthusiasm for cheese, so Sonoma County, Great Britain, Sicily, France and Switzerland are all represented here.

You can use any triple-cream cheese in this dish, but it’s best when made with one of our local cheeses, from the Two Rock area of Petaluma.

Bellwether Crescenza with Sauteed Mushrooms

Makes 4 - 6 servings

8 ounces crescenza, at room temperature

2 tablespoons butter

8 ounces mushrooms of choice, broken into pieces or thinly sliced

¼ cup dry white wine

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 teaspoons snipped chives or chopped Italian parsley

½ baguette, thinly sliced and lightly toasted

Unwrap the cheese and set it in the center of a serving platter.

Put the butter into a medium saute pan set over medium heat. When the butter melts, turns foamy and begins to give off a hazelnut-like aroma, add the mushrooms.

Agitate the pan gently to coat all the mushrooms in the butter. Add the wine, cover and cook until the mushrooms wilt, about 3 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook until the liquid is evaporated and the mushrooms are very tender (cooking time will depend on what mushroom variety you use).

Remove the pan from the heat, season the mushrooms with salt and pepper and spoon on top of and around the cheese. Scatter chives or parsley on top and enjoy right away, with baguette slices alongside.

If forced to name the single best thing I’ve ever eaten, I’d consider this dish. It’s so simple but much more than the sum of its parts. I enjoy it as a main course for dinner, with a crisp green salad alongside.

Sicilian Silversmith Cheese for Two

Makes 2 servings

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 round log of Caciacavallo, Scamorza or smoked mozzarella, ½-inch-thick rounds

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon best-quality red wine vinegar

2 thick slices sourdough hearth bread, hot

Heat the olive oil in a heavy frying pan — cast-iron or heavy nonstick is ideal — over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and saute 30 seconds. Use tongs to remove and discard the garlic. Set the cheese in the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Use a thin metal spatula to quickly turn over the cheese and cook until it is on the verge of melting completely, about 2 minutes.

Working quickly, sprinkle the oregano and the vinegar over the cheese, cook 1 to 2 minutes more and transfer the pan directly to the table, setting it on a trivet or thick pot holder.

Enjoy hot, with the bread alongside.

>This dish is right up there with Sicily’s Silversmith Cheese. I must add a warning: If you serve this as an appetizer, don’t offer too much or no one will want anything else. I speak from experience. Add some traditional guacamole, good chips and good salsa alongside, with a cold Bohemia beer, and call it dinner.

Queso Fundido

Makes 6 - 8 servings

1 pound Monterey Jack cheese, grated

½ pound Joe Matos St. George cheese, grated

½ pound queso cotija, crumbed

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 serrano, minced

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

2 to 3 dozen small corn tortillas, hot

2 poblanos, roasted, stemmed, seeded and cut into medium julienne

4 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees.

Put the cheeses, garlic, serrano and chipotle powder into a medium bowl and toss together gently and thoroughly. Tip into an ovenproof earthenware dish and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook until the cheese is fully melted and bubbly, about 15 minutes.

Scatter the poblano strips into the pot of cheese and cook for 5 minutes more.

While the cheese is in the oven, heat the tortillas and wrap them in tea towels to keep warm.

Remove from the oven, sprinkle green onions and cilantro on top and enjoy right away, spreading cheese mixture over the hot tortillas, one after the other.

Fondue is one of Switzerland’s contributions to world cuisine and also may be its most delicious national dish. There are, of course, many versions, including some without cheese. This one is close to the most traditional.

Classic Fondue with Sweet Potatoes

Makes 6 - 8 servings

2 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

12 ounces Gruyere de Comte or similar cheese

12 ounces Emmenthal or similar cheese

3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

2 garlic cloves, lightly crushed

3 cups dry white wine

1 crusty baguette

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Set the sweet potatoes on a work surface and cut them into lengthwise quarters. If they’re particularly large, cut the quarters in half lengthwise. Cut these wedges into 2-inch lengths and set on a baking sheet. Drizzle with a little olive oil and turn the sweet potatoes gently to coat them. Season with salt and bake until tender, about 40 minutes; turn once or twice while cooking. Remove from the oven, transfer to a warmed serving dish, cover and set aside.

While the sweet potatoes are in the oven, put the cheeses into a large bowl, sprinkle the flour on top and toss gently to distribute the flour evenly.

Have a fondue pot with its stand and candle nearby. If you do not have a fondue pot, use a small saucepan set over a small stand above a low candle.

Rub the inside of a medium saucepan with one of the garlic cloves. Discard the clove, pour in the wine and set the pan over medium heat. When the wine just begins to simmer, add a small handful (about ½ cup) of cheese. When the cheese has melted and the mixture starts to simmer vigorously, add another handful of cheese. Continue until all but 2 handfuls of cheese remain.

Put the baguette into the oven and turn off the heat.

Add the remaining cheese and reduce the flame as low as possible.

Rub the inside of the pot that will hold the fondue with the remaining garlic clove; discard it. Light the candle, pour the fondue into the pot and set on the table.

Remove the baguette from the oven, tear it into bite-size pieces and set in a basket on the table, with the sweet potatoes and fondue alongside. Enjoy right away.

This dish is rich and indulgent, with or without one of the variations following the main recipe. If you happen to have pullet eggs, use one here. These eggs from young chickens are very rich because they have a greater percentage of yolk than in eggs from more mature hens.

Almost Classic Welsh Rarebit, with Variations

Makes 6 - 8 servings

1 teaspoon mustard flour, such as Colman’s

1 tablespoon butter, preferably local

1 cup Newcastle Brown Ale, Modelo Negra or similar beer

1 pound Joe Matos St. George cheese, WM Cofied McKinley Cheddar or similar cheese, grated

1 farm egg, beaten

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Tabasco or Crystal hot sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 - 8 thick slices of lightly toasted and buttered hearth bread

2 tablespoons snipped chives or minced Italian parsley

Put the mustard flour in a small bowl, add a teaspoon of cold water, stir and set aside.

Pour about an inch of water in the bottom of a double boiler and set over high heat. When the water boils, lower the heat so it simmers very gently. Set the top half of the boiler over the bottom half and add the butter.

When the butter is melted, add the beer. When it’s hot, stir in the cheese. When the cheese is just melted, add the egg and mix quickly and thoroughly. Add the Worcestershire sauce, mustard paste, salt and several turns of pepper. Stir and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, set the bread on individual plates, spoon the cheese mixture over each piece, sprinkle chives or parley on top and enjoy right away.

Variations:

  • Before setting the bread on plates, add a generous handful of fresh salad greens seasoned with a little salt. Set the bread half on and half off the greens.
  • Omit the mustard flour. Add 1 teaspoon smoked paprika and 1 teaspoon hot paprika, along with the salt. Sprinkle chopped fresh cilantro on top just before serving.
  • Use lightly toasted rye bread and scatter each serving with lightly toasted caraway seeds after spooning the cheese over the bread.
  • Saute a pound of sliced mushrooms in butter until completely tender, with edges that are just beginning to crisp. Season with salt and pepper and spoon over the cheese just before serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

