5 ways to enjoy the outdoors in Sonoma County this September

SEPT. 16

Santa Rosa: Learn how to paddle board or improve your skill with this beginners’ stand up paddleboarding class at Spring Lake Regional Park. Participants will learn techniques to paddle across Spring Lake, while checking out local flora and fauna. All equipment will be provided, including paddles and life jackets, which will be sanitized before use. Participants will paddle 6-8 feet apart. Bring a water bottle and waterproof bag to carry your essential items and wear comfortable clothes you don’t mind getting wet. 1-3 p.m. $25, plus $7 for parking (free for Regional Parks members). Also on Sept. 23 and 30. For more information, email Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org

Online: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition will build on information offered in an earlier virtual class with this second session on skills for parents to bike safely with their kids on streets. Topics will include proper road positioning, how to navigate intersections, defensive riding and traffic laws. 4-5 p.m. Free, but registration is required, at bit.ly/3ijfsnV. For more information, email tinap@bikesonoma.org or call 707-799-3911.

SEPT. 18

Online: The Wild Words Book Club, hosted by Sonoma County Regional Parks, meets virtually to discuss its nature-themed book for September, Ginger Gaffney’s “Half Broke,” about her work retraining troubled horses at an alternative prison ranch in New Mexico. 3-4 p.m. Free, but registration is required to participate. Register at bit.ly/2Rs6fOt

SEPT. 19

Santa Rosa: Learn how to kayak in this beginners’ “101” kayaking class at Spring Lake Regional Park. Participants will learn how to handle a paddle, turn and become comfortable on the water. All equipment will be provided, including paddles and life jackets, which will be sanitized before use. Participants will paddle 6-8 feet apart. 9-10:30 a.m. $25, plus $7 for parking (free for Regional Parks members). Also on Sept. 19 and 26. For more information, email Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org

ONGOING

Santa Rosa: The recently constructed Lawson Trail is now open to the public for hiking, biking and horseback riding at Hood Mountain Regional Park & Open Space Preserve. The 2-mile trail covers lush creek canyons, oak and chaparral woodland and exposed ridgelines, with views of Sonoma Valley to the west and Napa Hills to the east. Reach the trail from Hood Mountain Regional Park’s Pythian Road entrance at 1450 Pythian Road. The trail begins roughly 1 mile from the Pythian parking lot, from the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail. 8 a.m. to sunset daily. $7 parking, or free for Regional Park members.