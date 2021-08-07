Aside from the wines and vines, the ‘other’ Healdsburg is an outdoor lover’s paradise

Editor’s note: This summer, we’re publishing a series of stories with ideas for local outdoor recreation, from easy walks and bike trips to zip-lining and hearty hikes. Take advantage of the diversity of activities in our own backyard and get out there!

A popular marketing story in the Healdsburg wine industry is that winemakers and vineyard managers are blue-collar tillers of the earth. “We’re just farmers,” they like to say. As a “salt-of-the-earth” bunch who simply work the land, they brush off any airs of aristocracy and gilded stereotypes.

But what could use a good marketing campaign, and is often lost amid endless vineyard rows, is the notion that the same land these farmers till is also home to a bounty of challenging hiking trails, biking routes and kayak trips.

“You can only drink and eat so much. At some point, you want to get outdoors and go on an adventure,” says Randy Johnson, owner of Getaway Adventures and Wine Country Bike Tours.

Welcome to the best excuse to burn off a three-star Michelin restaurant prix fixe marathon meal — the other Healdsburg, an outdoor lover’s paradise that spills over into Dry Creek and Alexander valleys.

“We hear from hotel concierges all the time that they’re always looking for something to tell their guests when they ask, ‘What can we do outdoors in Healdsburg?’” says Rochelle Collier, general manager at River’s Edge Kayak and Canoe Trips.

And it’s not just for wide-eyed tourists. Many locals forget that adventure awaits in their own backyard. Just in time for the last hurrah of August, here’s a quick sampling of outdoor activities in and around Healdsburg.

By paddle

Located near Veterans Memorial Beach, River’s Edge Kayak and Canoe Trips was recently bought by Southern California transplants David and Kim Lockhart. She works in marketing for Sony Pictures and he’s an indie actor-filmmaker and martial arts guru who occasionally sings in a Doors tribute band.

They have so much confidence in the Russian River boat rental business, they bought it during the pandemic and have been renovating ever since, trucking in nine tons of sand to create a bigger beach, where they also stage weekend concerts.

While the drought is causing historically low flows in the Russian River — typically they’ll see between 75 to 125 cfs (cubic feet per second) of water, and lately it’s around 25 to 40 cfs — it hasn’t prevented guests from renting canoes and kayaks and enjoying the river all summer long, Collier says.

“If you hit a gravel bar, you have to get out of the boat and pull it back to the channel,” she says. “But we’ve put leashes on every boat, so it’s not that difficult.”

The Lockharts didn’t open the Alexander Valley trip this summer, but the popular 5-mile self-guided Rio Trip is going strong. Lately, kayakers have been seeing river otters “more than ever,” Collier says, along with osprey, heron and turtles.

Rates $75 to $150 for the 3- to 6-hour Rio Trip. Ages 4 and older. 13940 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-433-7247. riversedgekayakandcanoe.com

By two wheels

“There’s a really pent-up demand for getting out,” says Getaway Adventures owner Randy Johnson. “I can’t tell you how many people have called us up and said, ‘We just want to do something, anything, just get us on a bike, get us on a kayak, get us outside somewhere.’”

His biggest problem right now is finding enough guides to cover the demand as business is triple what it was pre-pandemic.

“It’s been crazy,” he says. “We’re getting a lot of last-minute bookings and our rental business has picked up dramatically.”

Guided tours range from 10 to 15 miles, with gourmet lunch and many stops in between. Packages range from one-day bike rentals to private guided tours to multiday self-guided trips from the coast to redwood forests to winding valley roads that take guests from winery to winery and to bed-and-breakfasts, with luggage delivered each step along the way.

Healdsburg bike and wine tour $250. Full-day self-guided bike rentals (hybrid, electric and road) $39-$99. Full-day pedal and paddle tour from $144. 61 Front St., Healdsburg. 800-499-2453. getawayadventures.com

By foot

For a great hike to the top of Dry Creek Valley, take Dry Creek Road past Sbragia Winery to Lake Sonoma. Across the bridge, park in Little Flat parking lot and walk across Rockpile Road, where you’ll find trailhead access. The 4.7-mile round trip Little Flat to Bummer Peak trail winds through madrone, scrub oak and manzanita, with a 974-foot climb and the reward of a breathtaking vista overlooking the valley.