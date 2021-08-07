Subscribe

Aside from the wines and vines, the ‘other’ Healdsburg is an outdoor lover’s paradise

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 6, 2021, 6:59PM
Editor’s note: This summer, we’re publishing a series of stories with ideas for local outdoor recreation, from easy walks and bike trips to zip-lining and hearty hikes. Take advantage of the diversity of activities in our own backyard and get out there!

A popular marketing story in the Healdsburg wine industry is that winemakers and vineyard managers are blue-collar tillers of the earth. “We’re just farmers,” they like to say. As a “salt-of-the-earth” bunch who simply work the land, they brush off any airs of aristocracy and gilded stereotypes.

But what could use a good marketing campaign, and is often lost amid endless vineyard rows, is the notion that the same land these farmers till is also home to a bounty of challenging hiking trails, biking routes and kayak trips.

“You can only drink and eat so much. At some point, you want to get outdoors and go on an adventure,” says Randy Johnson, owner of Getaway Adventures and Wine Country Bike Tours.

Welcome to the best excuse to burn off a three-star Michelin restaurant prix fixe marathon meal — the other Healdsburg, an outdoor lover’s paradise that spills over into Dry Creek and Alexander valleys.

“We hear from hotel concierges all the time that they’re always looking for something to tell their guests when they ask, ‘What can we do outdoors in Healdsburg?’” says Rochelle Collier, general manager at River’s Edge Kayak and Canoe Trips.

And it’s not just for wide-eyed tourists. Many locals forget that adventure awaits in their own backyard. Just in time for the last hurrah of August, here’s a quick sampling of outdoor activities in and around Healdsburg.

By paddle

Located near Veterans Memorial Beach, River’s Edge Kayak and Canoe Trips was recently bought by Southern California transplants David and Kim Lockhart. She works in marketing for Sony Pictures and he’s an indie actor-filmmaker and martial arts guru who occasionally sings in a Doors tribute band.

They have so much confidence in the Russian River boat rental business, they bought it during the pandemic and have been renovating ever since, trucking in nine tons of sand to create a bigger beach, where they also stage weekend concerts.

While the drought is causing historically low flows in the Russian River — typically they’ll see between 75 to 125 cfs (cubic feet per second) of water, and lately it’s around 25 to 40 cfs — it hasn’t prevented guests from renting canoes and kayaks and enjoying the river all summer long, Collier says.

“If you hit a gravel bar, you have to get out of the boat and pull it back to the channel,” she says. “But we’ve put leashes on every boat, so it’s not that difficult.”

The Lockharts didn’t open the Alexander Valley trip this summer, but the popular 5-mile self-guided Rio Trip is going strong. Lately, kayakers have been seeing river otters “more than ever,” Collier says, along with osprey, heron and turtles.

Rates $75 to $150 for the 3- to 6-hour Rio Trip. Ages 4 and older. 13940 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-433-7247. riversedgekayakandcanoe.com

By two wheels

“There’s a really pent-up demand for getting out,” says Getaway Adventures owner Randy Johnson. “I can’t tell you how many people have called us up and said, ‘We just want to do something, anything, just get us on a bike, get us on a kayak, get us outside somewhere.’”

His biggest problem right now is finding enough guides to cover the demand as business is triple what it was pre-pandemic.

“It’s been crazy,” he says. “We’re getting a lot of last-minute bookings and our rental business has picked up dramatically.”

Guided tours range from 10 to 15 miles, with gourmet lunch and many stops in between. Packages range from one-day bike rentals to private guided tours to multiday self-guided trips from the coast to redwood forests to winding valley roads that take guests from winery to winery and to bed-and-breakfasts, with luggage delivered each step along the way.

Healdsburg bike and wine tour $250. Full-day self-guided bike rentals (hybrid, electric and road) $39-$99. Full-day pedal and paddle tour from $144. 61 Front St., Healdsburg. 800-499-2453. getawayadventures.com

By foot

For a great hike to the top of Dry Creek Valley, take Dry Creek Road past Sbragia Winery to Lake Sonoma. Across the bridge, park in Little Flat parking lot and walk across Rockpile Road, where you’ll find trailhead access. The 4.7-mile round trip Little Flat to Bummer Peak trail winds through madrone, scrub oak and manzanita, with a 974-foot climb and the reward of a breathtaking vista overlooking the valley.

Another popular jaunt takes hikers to the top of Fitch Mountain. Starting in the Villa Chanticleer parking lot, look for the “Healdsburg Troop 21” sign to find the trailhead before embarking on a 3-mile moderate hike that winds through the forest and rises nearly 800 feet in elevation. There’s plenty of shade along the way and a few benches for picnics. Expect a few steep sections that can be slippery when muddy. Dogs on leash allowed.

By gravity

When Segway first hit the market in 2001, there was talk the space-age, two-wheeled standup contraption would revolutionize transportation around the world. It never quite happened. If only inventor Dean Kamen could see Healdsburg Segway riders today, wheeling from winery to winery, carrying their precious cargo in a pouch that holds two wine bottles.

“You’re a little nervous at first, but once it clicks and you get it, then you’re gliding and it’s a lot of fun,” says Segway of Healdsburg owner Shira Goodnight.

A former restaurant manager, she launched the business 10 years ago, after a Segway tour of San Francisco with family.

Cruising at around 10 miles per hour, the winery tour goes from Vizlay Vineyards to Foppiano Vineyards along Limerick Lane and Old Redwood Highway. And when Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve reopens after fire restoration efforts are completed, Segway tours will resume there, Goodnight says.

Tours are $99. 707-953-3477. segwayofhealdsburg.com

By air

For the past two decades, Up & Away Ballooning has been taking guests soaring above Windsor and Healdsburg in brightly colored hot air balloons for breathtaking views of the valleys and beyond.

Imagine a Kodachrome sunrise party in a basket, floating a thousand feet above the vineyards. Greeting the break of day on early-morning launches, when the air is cool and calm, pilots Mike Kijak, David Dunrud and Russ James typically take parties of two to 16 guests floating as low as tree level and as high as 2,000 feet above the sprawling Wine Country. Along the way, you learn about landmarks, local history and a few classic ballooning tales.

Do you get airsick in a hot-air balloon? Apparently not, according to Up & Away’s owners, who like to say, “Because the balloon moves at the same speed and direction as the wind, passengers experience no sense of motion.”

With names like Dream Chaser, balloons range in size from 150,000 cubic feet to 315,000 cubic feet. And on those mornings when coastal fog prevents takeoff from typical launch spots, pilots often can find alternate flight paths.

Packages range from the $275 per person to $2,200 for a private flight for two. Meet at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. 707-836-0171. up-away.com

