5 ways to make salmon, from slow-cooking to sandwiches

Salmon season is here!

The Bodega Bay wild Pacific king salmon season is in full swing now, with better prices than we’ve seen in quite some time.

To get the skinny on the season, I spoke with Sal Svedise of Santa Rosa Seafood, who explained why the season closed after its first five days. It has a lot to do with our long-term drought.

These wild carnivores, among the top predators of the sea, swim in deep water for several years until they begin to hear the call of the river. Their natural life cycle is concluding as they head to their birth place to spawn and die.

As the salmon swim upstream to make it home, they provide food for a large number of other animals. But because of the drought, they must be managed very carefully. That’s why the season opens and closes numerous times. Let too many fish head to the river at one time and many may not make it. Let too few go and it will impact numbers in a couple of years. Careful management keeps the salmon fishery healthy, and California has been doing a good job in recent years.

There are a lot of fish off our coast right now. One fisherman recently returned with about 300 salmon, a remarkable catch.

Svedise talked about price, too. Whole fish will come in as low as $9.99 a pound, with various cuts ranging from $14 to $19 a pound. That might not seem great, but they are well under what most local salmon has been sold at for quite some time.

Santa Rosa Seafood is located at 946 Santa Rosa Ave.; their website is santarosaseafood.com.

The Lisa Lu Fishery is also taking orders for whole fish, at $14 a pound. They deliver to west county and, for a small fee, to Santa Rosa. You can reach them at 707-294-9937. The average size of their catch ranges from 10 to 25 pounds.

Here is a foolproof method that guarantees juicy, succulent salmon. I enjoy it in many ways, sometimes over greens topped with a vinaigrette, sometimes over roasted and julienned sweet peppers with a dollop of sweet pepper butter, sometimes with thinly sliced potatoes fried until just crisp. For salmon teriyaki, baste the salmon with teriyaki sauce during the final 10 minutes of cooking.

Slow-Cooked Salmon

Makes 4 servings

4 wild Pacific king salmon fillets, about 6 ounces each, deboned

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Season the salmon fillets all over with salt and pepper, brush them with olive oil and set them on a baking sheet.

Set in the oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Transfer the salmon to individual plates, garnish with a lemon wedge and enjoy right away.

For the best results, you should always cut the belly from the salmon fillet before cooking it, so the belly won’t be overcooked. It is the most succulent, delicious part of the salmon.

Salmon Belly & Tapenade Sandwiches

Makes 2 sandwiches

2 pieces of salmon belly (see Note below), skinned and deboned

Olive oil

¼ cup olive tapenade, commercial or homemade

¼ cup mayonnaise

4 slices sourdough hearth bread

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 medium fresh basil leaves

Set a heavy skillet over high heat. Brush the salmon all over with olive oil and, when the pan is hot, fry the salmon belly on one side for about 3 minutes. Turn, cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the other side and remove from the heat.

While the salmon cooks, put the tapenade and mayonnaise into a small bowl and mix together until smooth. Set it aside.

Toast the bread lightly and set it on a clean work surface.

Gently spread the mayonnaise on each piece of bread. Do not rub the mayonnaise into the bread; just slather it on in a single stroke.

Set the salmon belly on the bread, season with salt and pepper, top with 2 to 3 basil leaves and the other slice of bread and enjoy right away.

Note: Salmon belly is the thin fatty portion of the fish that runs adjacent to the main fillet. It is partially covered by white fat.

This Asian-inspired dish is easy to prepare and is a great way to get familiar with bok choy. You can use either full-size bok ahoy or the baby ones; I prefer the smallest ones.

Hot and Sour Salmon with Bok Choy & Ginger

Makes 4 servings

6 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar or Worcestershire sauce

Juice of 1 lime

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound bok choy, trimmed

1 bunch (8 to 10) scallions, trimmed

¼ cup julienned fresh ginger

4 wild salmon fillets, 6 ounces each

Large leaves of bok choy or other sturdy green, such as kale

1 lime, cut into 6 wedges

Steamed rice

First, make the dressing. Pour the soy sauce, vinegar or Worcestershire sauce and lime juice into a small saucepan set over low heat. Add the sugar, garlic and red pepper flakes and stir with a wooden spoon until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside.