5 ways to make salmon, from slow-cooking to sandwiches

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 20, 2022, 10:23AM

Salmon season is here!

The Bodega Bay wild Pacific king salmon season is in full swing now, with better prices than we’ve seen in quite some time.

To get the skinny on the season, I spoke with Sal Svedise of Santa Rosa Seafood, who explained why the season closed after its first five days. It has a lot to do with our long-term drought.

These wild carnivores, among the top predators of the sea, swim in deep water for several years until they begin to hear the call of the river. Their natural life cycle is concluding as they head to their birth place to spawn and die.

As the salmon swim upstream to make it home, they provide food for a large number of other animals. But because of the drought, they must be managed very carefully. That’s why the season opens and closes numerous times. Let too many fish head to the river at one time and many may not make it. Let too few go and it will impact numbers in a couple of years. Careful management keeps the salmon fishery healthy, and California has been doing a good job in recent years.

There are a lot of fish off our coast right now. One fisherman recently returned with about 300 salmon, a remarkable catch.

Svedise talked about price, too. Whole fish will come in as low as $9.99 a pound, with various cuts ranging from $14 to $19 a pound. That might not seem great, but they are well under what most local salmon has been sold at for quite some time.

Santa Rosa Seafood is located at 946 Santa Rosa Ave.; their website is santarosaseafood.com.

The Lisa Lu Fishery is also taking orders for whole fish, at $14 a pound. They deliver to west county and, for a small fee, to Santa Rosa. You can reach them at 707-294-9937. The average size of their catch ranges from 10 to 25 pounds.

Here is a foolproof method that guarantees juicy, succulent salmon. I enjoy it in many ways, sometimes over greens topped with a vinaigrette, sometimes over roasted and julienned sweet peppers with a dollop of sweet pepper butter, sometimes with thinly sliced potatoes fried until just crisp. For salmon teriyaki, baste the salmon with teriyaki sauce during the final 10 minutes of cooking.

Slow-Cooked Salmon

Makes 4 servings

4 wild Pacific king salmon fillets, about 6 ounces each, deboned

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Season the salmon fillets all over with salt and pepper, brush them with olive oil and set them on a baking sheet.

Set in the oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Transfer the salmon to individual plates, garnish with a lemon wedge and enjoy right away.

For the best results, you should always cut the belly from the salmon fillet before cooking it, so the belly won’t be overcooked. It is the most succulent, delicious part of the salmon.

Salmon Belly & Tapenade Sandwiches

Makes 2 sandwiches

2 pieces of salmon belly (see Note below), skinned and deboned

Olive oil

¼ cup olive tapenade, commercial or homemade

¼ cup mayonnaise

4 slices sourdough hearth bread

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 medium fresh basil leaves

Set a heavy skillet over high heat. Brush the salmon all over with olive oil and, when the pan is hot, fry the salmon belly on one side for about 3 minutes. Turn, cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the other side and remove from the heat.

While the salmon cooks, put the tapenade and mayonnaise into a small bowl and mix together until smooth. Set it aside.

Toast the bread lightly and set it on a clean work surface.

Gently spread the mayonnaise on each piece of bread. Do not rub the mayonnaise into the bread; just slather it on in a single stroke.

Set the salmon belly on the bread, season with salt and pepper, top with 2 to 3 basil leaves and the other slice of bread and enjoy right away.

Note: Salmon belly is the thin fatty portion of the fish that runs adjacent to the main fillet. It is partially covered by white fat.

This Asian-inspired dish is easy to prepare and is a great way to get familiar with bok choy. You can use either full-size bok ahoy or the baby ones; I prefer the smallest ones.

Hot and Sour Salmon with Bok Choy & Ginger

Makes 4 servings

6 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar or Worcestershire sauce

Juice of 1 lime

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound bok choy, trimmed

1 bunch (8 to 10) scallions, trimmed

¼ cup julienned fresh ginger

4 wild salmon fillets, 6 ounces each

Large leaves of bok choy or other sturdy green, such as kale

1 lime, cut into 6 wedges

Steamed rice

First, make the dressing. Pour the soy sauce, vinegar or Worcestershire sauce and lime juice into a small saucepan set over low heat. Add the sugar, garlic and red pepper flakes and stir with a wooden spoon until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Cut the bok choy in half lengthwise and cut each half into 2-inch pieces and put them in a medium bowl. Cut the scallions into thin julienne, about 1½ inches long. Add the scallions and ginger to the bok choy and toss lightly.

Fill the bottom of a steamer with 3 inches of water. Line the top part of the steamer with the large leaves, spread the bok choy mixture over the leaves and set the salmon on top of the vegetables. Cover the pan tightly with its lid or with aluminum foil. Bring to a boil and steam for 8 minutes, or until the salmon is just cooked through.

Transfer the salmon to a serving platter and spoon the vegetables around the fillets. Drizzle dressing over everything, garnish with lime wedges and enjoy right away, with the remaining dressing on the side. The steamed rice will soak up the delicious juices.

Salmon Pengang

Makes 4 servings

5 serranos, stemmed and seeded

1 small yellow onion, diced

18 cloves garlic, peeled

2 stalks lemon grass (white part only), thinly sliced

¼ cup olive oil

5 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 fresh kaffir lime leaves, cut into julienne

Four 6-ounce wild salmon fillets

4 large banana leaves

Steamed rice

Combine the serranos, onion, garlic and lemon grass in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Heat the oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat, add the serrano mixture and saute, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the sugar, salt and kaffir lime leaves. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the banana leaves on a work surface and wipe them clean with a damp cloth. Place a fillet in the middle of each leaf, cover completely with sauce and fold the sides and ends of the leaf over the salmon, securing them with toothpicks. Set each wrapped fillet on a baking sheet and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving, with the rice alongside.

I have been making a version of this voluptuous chowder during salmon season for years. I vary it every time I make it, sometimes omitting the bacon and sauteing the aromatics in butter instead. I’ve made it with coconut milk instead of heavy cream and I have occasionally added a bit of heat, typically from serrano chiles.

Salmon & Corn Chowder

Makes 4 Servings

4 cups homemade chicken stock

3 very fresh ears of corn

4 or 5 bacon slices, cut into ½-inch wide pieces

1 shallot, minced

1 carrot, trimmed, peeled and cut into very small dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1 cup heavy cream

Black pepper in a mill

10 ounces cooked wild Pacific king salmon (see Note)

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley or chopped cilantro

Pour the stock into a medium saucepan and set it over medium-low heat.

Remove the kernels from the corn. To do so, set each ear over a low bowl and use a very sharp knife to cut downwards, close to the cob.

Set the kernels aside briefly. Add the cobs to the pot with the chicken stock and cover the pot.

Put the bacon into a large saucepan or soup pot set over medium-high heat. When the bacon is crisp, use tongs to transfer it to absorbent paper. Drain off all but 3 tablespoons of the fat. With the pot over medium heat, add the shallot and saute until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes; do not let it brown. Add the carrot, stir and cook for about 5 minutes, until the carrot begins to soften. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more.

Stir in the ginger, lemon zest and corn. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring all the while, and season with salt.

Pour the stock through a strainer into the pot and simmer very gently for 10 minutes. Pour in the cream, heat through, taste, correct for salt and add several turns of black pepper. Stir in the bacon.

Break the salmon into chunks and gently add it to the pot. Remove from the heat, cover and let rest for 10 minutes.

Ladle into soup bowls or plates, sprinkle with parsley or cilantro and enjoy right away.

Note: If you have salmon from a previous meal, this is a perfect way to use it. If you do not, set salmon that has been scaled and its pin bones removed on a rack over a roasting pan, season with salt and cook in a 250-degree oven (I use a toaster oven) for 20 minutes. Remove and cool until ready to add to the chowder.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

