5 ways to use shallots

The shallot — cousin to garlic, scallions, ramps, leeks, onions and chives — are often called the Queen of Alliums. They are essential in myriad sauces and are valued for their evocative aromas and concentrated flavor all their own.

The French gray variety, sometimes called lavender, are highly prized in France for their milder flavor. Red sun shallots are the most common ones we see in local markets and farmers markets. Their size can range from that of an elongated marble to a small onion.

To store shallots, put them in a cool, dark and well-ventilated place, but never in the refrigerator. Don’t store them, or any allium, with potatoes, as gases released by both hasten spoilage. Shallots typically begin to rot more quickly than storage onions, so buy them in amounts you will use quickly.

Today’s recipes are drawn from France, Asia and my own style of enjoying them, as I hope you will do, too.

Pan-seared Scallops with Beurre Rouge

Makes 4 servings

Beurre blanc and its colorful twin, beurre rouge, are 2 of the classic mother sauces of French cuisine. Both rely on the suave subtle flavor of shallots — do not substitute onions — for their flavor.

1 large or 2 small shallots, minced

¾ cup best-quality red wine vinegar

16 (about 1¼ pounds) sea scallops

Kosher salt

White pepper in a mill

¾ cup medium-bodied red wine

5 small sprigs of French tarragon

½ teaspoon whole peppercorns, preferably white

½ cup (4 ounces, 1 stick) butter, cut into 6 slices, plus 1 teaspoon for frying

Place the shallots in a small saucepan, add the vinegar and set aside.

Cut the scallops in half crosswise, set them in a single layer on a piece of wax paper or on a large platter and season all over with salt and pepper. Cover and set aside.

Add the wine, 1 sprig of the tarragon and the whole peppercorns to the vinegar and shallots. Set over medium heat and simmer until the mixture is reduced to about 3 tablespoons. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly; reduce the heat to low and return the saucepan to the heat. Begin to add the butter, whisking 1 slice until it is completely incorporated before adding another. Do not let the sauce boil.

When all but 1 slice of butter has been incorporated, set a heavy ridged skillet on a burner set to medium-high. Remove the sauce from the heat and cover it with the pan’s lid.

Add the 1 teaspoon of butter to the ridged skillet and use a pastry brush to coat the ridges with it. Add the scallops in a single layer, working in 2 batches if necessary. Sear for 1½ minutes on 1 side, turn and sear 1½ minutes more, until the shallots are just cooked through. Remove from the heat.

Strain the sauce into a clean saucepan and discard the aromatics. Set over very low heat, whisk in the remaining slice of butter, taste and season with salt and pepper.

Working quickly, divide the sauce between individual plates, arrange the scallops on top and drizzle with a little of the remaining sauce.

Garnish with tarragon sprigs and enjoy right away.

Fried Shallots

Makes about ½ cup

Fried shallots are a traditional garnish in many Asian cuisines. You find them among the toppings for congee, a savory rice porridge often served for breakfast or a late-night snack in Southeast Asia. They top many noodle salads and seafood dishes, too. Fried shallots are excellent on grilled salmon and make a delicious vegetarian substitute for bacon in BLTs.

8-10 medium shallots, trimmed and peeled

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

1-2 cups peanut oil

Black pepper in a mill

Slice the shallots crosswise into very thin rounds. In a medium bowl, toss them with the flour and a few generous pinches of salt.

Pour the oil into a small saucepan with high sides and set it over medium heat until it reaches about 360 degrees. Add a small handful of shallots and use a wooden spoon or chopsticks to separate them as they cook. Fry until they are golden brown and crisp, about 7 to 10 minutes. (The shallots need longer cooking than you might think to evaporate their moisture.) Transfer to absorbent paper to drain.

Season lightly with salt and several turns of pepper. Use right away, or store in an airtight container until ready to use. To reheat, spread the shallots on a baking sheet and place in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

Shallot Vinaigrette

Makes about ¾ cup

This vinaigrette is excellent on any green salad, of course. It is also very good on grilled fish fillets, on salads of sliced tomatoes and cucumbers and spooned over hard-boiled eggs.

2 medium shallots, minced

3 tablespoons best-quality vinegar, such as Vinaigre de Banyuls, or sherry vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley or snipped chives