Sushi pop-up, farmers market cooking class bring flavor

HEALDSBURG

Final market tour, cooking class of season

Soak up the waning days of market season with a Relish Culinary Adventures tour of the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12, followed by a cooking class and lunch. A chef from Relish will lead attendees on a market shopping excursion where they’ll choose ingredients for a multi-course lunch. After, they’ll head to the Relish Culinary Adventures kitchen for a hands-on cooking workshop with the fresh produce. Tickets are $189 per person and must be reserved in pairs. Cost includes two glasses of wine chosen especially for the lunch. Tickets available at relishculinary.com.

SONOMA

Sips and sushi at Viansa

Viansa Winery will host its first Sushi Sunday event from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with chefs Keo Xayavong and Edward Metcalfe from Sushimotos. Tickets, for $20, include a cup of miso soup and a special Viansa sushi roll filled with citrus shrimp and cucumber and topped with avocado, smoked salmon, lemon and Meyer lemon aioli. Viansa wines will be available for purchase so diners can create their own sushi and wine pairing. Other Sushimotos menu items will be available for purchase, including sashimi and oysters. Tickets are available at viansa.com/events.

HEALDSBURG

Culinary classes for kids at local wineries

At two local wineries this month, kids can enjoy an afternoon of creating in the kitchen while their parents are busy wine tasting. Little Monsters Culinary will lead children through cooking and tasting two to three recipes during the 90-minute classes from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 at Merriam Winery and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and 27 at Preston Winery. Classes are $40 per child and can be booked by emailing carey@littlemonstersculinary or texting 707-955-0973.

REDWOOD VALLEY

Enjoy 30 wineries in one place at Taste Mendocino

Sample the diversity of Mendocino County wines all under one roof at Taste Mendocino from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Barra of Mendocino Winery & Event Center. The event features 30 wine producers representing all regions of the county, along with brewers and distillers. Local restaurants, food trucks and farmers also will be on hand offering tastes of their food. Buy tickets for $65 per person, or $40 for designated drivers, at tastemendo.com. 7051 N. State St.

SONOMA

Straight out of Naples, pop-up dinner at Valley

A rustic family-style Italian dinner is on the menu at a special pop-up at Valley Bar and Bottle on Tuesday. The meal will showcase simple dishes from the Campania region and will be hosted by former Sonoma resident Stephanie Whitaker and Alessio Malinconico, whose family owns the historic Salumeria Malinconico in Naples. The dinner is $65 per person; wine, tax and gratuity are not included. Reservations are available at exploretock.com/valleybarandbottle. Valley Bar & Bottle is located at 487 First St. W.

SANTA ROSA

Wine Library fundraiser on industry’s next generation

Meet the next generation of Sonoma County wine legends and taste their wines at the Sonoma County Wine Library’s fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at the Steele Lane Community Center. The event will feature young winemakers and leaders from Imagery Estate, Palmeri Wines, Emeritus Vineyards, A. Rafanelli Wines and Ramey Wine Cellars discussing the history and future of the local industry. Their wines will be paired with small bites, and attendees can bid on wine, gifts and Wine Country experiences in a silent auction. Tickets, $55 for library members and $70 for non-members, are available at sonomawinelibraryassn.org/events or at the door.

