6 uses for yogurt

Try these Greek and Middle Eastern sauces using yogurt.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 5, 2023, 11:20AM
Updated 40 minutes ago
This Aug. 15, 2011 photo shows chef Elizabeth A. Karmel's lemon chicken steaks with summer salad and tzatziki in Concord, N.H. This recipe is perfect for the end of summer when farmers markets and backyard gardens are bursting with cucumbers and tomatoes. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
A gyros with tzatziki sauce at the gyros production facility at Kronos in Chicago, July 1, 2009. While almost all segments of the restaurant industry are suffering, the titans of the gyro - all of them based in Chicago - report that sales are either steady or way up. (Peter Wynn Thompson/The New York Times)
The second cookbook I bought, back when I was a budding home cook, was about yogurt. I used it to try to figure out how to use all the yogurt I was making. Back then, I followed a long-ago-lost recipe that required yogurt to be made every three days. I sold some to friends but gave most away, as my two little daughters and I couldn’t keep up. I abandoned the project after a few weeks, though I do still love making my own yogurt.

One reason to make yogurt at home is that Sonoma County has some of the cleanest milk in the country, a claim substantiated by third-party verification. Yet one of the reasons to not make yogurt at home is that we have excellent options from local producers. The main consideration to make it yourself or not should be based on consumption. If you go through a lot of yogurt in a week or so, it pays to make it yourself. If a quart lasts you a couple of weeks, you might as well buy one of our local versions.

When purchasing yogurt, first, choose a local brand. Next, consider your purpose. If you will use yogurt to make condiments, sauces, cheese and soups, select yogurt that contains nothing but milk and yogurt cultures and no thickening agents or stabilizers. I use Straus and Bellwether most often.

These days, a lot of people ask about Greek-style yogurt. I am not a fan, as I find it less tart and less tangy than other options. Today’s recipes have been developed with European-style whole-milk yogurt, so some adjustment will be necessary if you use Greek yogurt. Simply taste carefully and adjust salt and acid until flavors blossom.

Yogurt Mustard Sauce

Makes about ½ cup

This versatile sauce is excellent with grilled or roasted asparagus, steamed artichokes, roasted carrots, roasted cauliflower and grilled sausages. Use it whenever you want a tangy burst of flavor.

½ cup whole-milk yogurt

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, plus more to taste

Black pepper in a mill

Put the yogurt into a small bowl, add the mustard and several turns of black pepper and stir to blend well. Taste and add more mustard as needed to suit your preference.

Enjoy right away or store covered in the refrigerator, for up to 7 days.

Yogurt-Tahini Sauce for Grilled Meats and Vegetables

Makes about 2 cups, easily doubled

This sauce is remarkably simple and extraordinarily delicious. It is a classic Middle Eastern sauce, traditionally served over chickpeas and toasted lavash and topped with hot olive oil and pine nuts. It is sensational spooned over sliced and grilled eggplant.

2 cups whole-milk yogurt, such as Straus or Bellwether

2 tablespoons raw sesame tahini

Kosher salt

Put the yogurt into a spacious bowl, add the tahini and stir with a whisk until smooth and thick. Add salt to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Serving suggestions:

  • Spoon generously over almost any grilled vegetable, especially eggplant, carrots and zucchini. Top with a sprinkling of za’atar, toasted sesame seeds, toasted cumin seed, minced Italian parsley or minced cilantro.
  • Pour a generous inch or so of good olive oil into a small sauce pan and set over low heat. Add a quarter cup of pine nuts and cook gently in the oil until golden brown. After spooning the cold yogurt sauce over its appointed dish, pour the hot oil and pine nuts over it and enjoy right away.
  • Use as a dipping sauce for grilled sausages, especially merguez.

Tzatziki

Makes about 1½ cups

Tzatziki is an essential condiment in Greece, where it is enjoyed with sausage, kebabs, grilled fish and braised lamb. It is easy to make at home, using one of our exceptional local yogurts. Many versions call for the cucumber to be grated, but I prefer the texture of minced cucumbers.

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and minced

Kosher salt

4 - 5 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt, such as Straus or Bellwether

1 teaspoon lemon juice or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Extra-virgin olive oil

Line a small colander or strainer with two layers of cheesecloth. Put the cucumbers into the strainer, season generously with salt and stir gently so as not to move the cheesecloth. Set over a sink or bowl and let drain for at least 30 minutes. Gather the ends of the cheesecloth, twist to tighten it around the cucumbers and squeeze as hard as you can to remove as much liquid as possible.

Tip the cucumbers into a bowl. Add the garlic, yogurt and lemon juice or vinegar and mix well. Taste, correct for salt and stir in the chives. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve, drizzle a tablespoon or 2 of olive oil over the tzatziki and set on the table, alongside other foods.

Yogurt Gazpacho

Makes 3 - 4 servings

I make this soup before tomato season fully kicks in, as cherry tomatoes typically ripen before other varieties. But you can continue to make it throughout the season. To make the style of gazpacho with hybrid or heirloom tomatoes, chop tomatoes thoroughly, put them into a strainer, add a teaspoon or 2 of salt, stir, let drain for about 30 minutes and then continue as instructed in the recipe.

2 cups local whole-milk yogurt

½ pint (about ¾ pounds) cherry tomatoes, stemmed and quartered

1 small serrano, minced

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded and minced

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon medium-acid red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons za’atar

Put the yogurt into a large bowl and add the tomatoes, serranos, cucumbers, lemon juice and vinegar. Stir well.

Taste and season with salt, tasting after each addition, until flavors blossom. Season with several turns of black pepper and stir in the cilantro.

Cover, set in the refrigerator, and chill thoroughly, for at least two hours and as long as overnight.

To serve, ladle the soup into cups or soup plates. Drizzle with a little olive oil, sprinkle with za’atar and enjoy right away.

Labneh (Yogurt Cheese)

Makes about 5 - 6 ounces

Yogurt cheese has a texture similar to cream cheese. Its flavor is rich and tangy. Enjoy it simply, on crackers, toast and sandwiches. It is particularly delicious on toasted rye bread and topped with za’atar.

2 pounds plain yogurt

1 tablespoon kosher salt or fine sea salt

Stir the salt into the yogurt. Line a large strainer or colander with four layers of cheesecloth and pour the yogurt into it. Gather up the edges of the cheesecloth and tie them with twine close to the yogurt. Suspend it over a bowl or other container to catch the whey; it should be away from direct sunlight and heat, though it is not necessary to refrigerate it. Let hang for 24 to 36 hours, until no more whey drips from the cheese.

Remove the cheese from its cheesecloth bag and store, covered, in the refrigerator. The cheese will keep for about 10 days.

Sikarni

Makes about 1 cup

Once you get the hang of making labneh, you’ll be ready to move on to the Nepalese dessert known as sikarni. There are many variations, some that use honey instead of sugar and others that do not call for spices.

⅛ teaspoon saffron

1 teaspoon warm water

6 ounces labneh

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon raisins

3 seeded and minced dates

1 tablespoon grated coconut

1 teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

Pinch of ground cardamom

Pinch of ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon rosewater or ⅛ teaspoon vanilla

Generous pinch of flake salt, optional

Put the saffron into a medium bowl, drizzle the warm water over it and agitate the bowl to be certain the saffron is dissolved.

Add the labneh and sugar and mix thoroughly. Fold in the raisins, dates, coconut, peppercorns, cardamom, cinnamon and either rosewater or vanilla.

Taste and add a few pinches of flake salt, as needed to boost flavor.

Cover, refrigerate and serve as a simple dessert, with or without crackers and fresh fruit alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

