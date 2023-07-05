6 uses for yogurt

This Aug. 15, 2011 photo shows chef Elizabeth A. Karmel's lemon chicken steaks with summer salad and tzatziki in Concord, N.H. This recipe is perfect for the end of summer when farmers markets and backyard gardens are bursting with cucumbers and tomatoes. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

The second cookbook I bought, back when I was a budding home cook, was about yogurt. I used it to try to figure out how to use all the yogurt I was making. Back then, I followed a long-ago-lost recipe that required yogurt to be made every three days. I sold some to friends but gave most away, as my two little daughters and I couldn’t keep up. I abandoned the project after a few weeks, though I do still love making my own yogurt.

One reason to make yogurt at home is that Sonoma County has some of the cleanest milk in the country, a claim substantiated by third-party verification. Yet one of the reasons to not make yogurt at home is that we have excellent options from local producers. The main consideration to make it yourself or not should be based on consumption. If you go through a lot of yogurt in a week or so, it pays to make it yourself. If a quart lasts you a couple of weeks, you might as well buy one of our local versions.

When purchasing yogurt, first, choose a local brand. Next, consider your purpose. If you will use yogurt to make condiments, sauces, cheese and soups, select yogurt that contains nothing but milk and yogurt cultures and no thickening agents or stabilizers. I use Straus and Bellwether most often.

These days, a lot of people ask about Greek-style yogurt. I am not a fan, as I find it less tart and less tangy than other options. Today’s recipes have been developed with European-style whole-milk yogurt, so some adjustment will be necessary if you use Greek yogurt. Simply taste carefully and adjust salt and acid until flavors blossom.

Yogurt Mustard Sauce

Makes about ½ cup

This versatile sauce is excellent with grilled or roasted asparagus, steamed artichokes, roasted carrots, roasted cauliflower and grilled sausages. Use it whenever you want a tangy burst of flavor.

½ cup whole-milk yogurt

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, plus more to taste

Black pepper in a mill

Put the yogurt into a small bowl, add the mustard and several turns of black pepper and stir to blend well. Taste and add more mustard as needed to suit your preference.

Enjoy right away or store covered in the refrigerator, for up to 7 days.

Yogurt-Tahini Sauce for Grilled Meats and Vegetables

Makes about 2 cups, easily doubled

This sauce is remarkably simple and extraordinarily delicious. It is a classic Middle Eastern sauce, traditionally served over chickpeas and toasted lavash and topped with hot olive oil and pine nuts. It is sensational spooned over sliced and grilled eggplant.

2 cups whole-milk yogurt, such as Straus or Bellwether

2 tablespoons raw sesame tahini

Kosher salt

Put the yogurt into a spacious bowl, add the tahini and stir with a whisk until smooth and thick. Add salt to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Serving suggestions:

Spoon generously over almost any grilled vegetable, especially eggplant, carrots and zucchini. Top with a sprinkling of za’atar, toasted sesame seeds, toasted cumin seed, minced Italian parsley or minced cilantro.

Pour a generous inch or so of good olive oil into a small sauce pan and set over low heat. Add a quarter cup of pine nuts and cook gently in the oil until golden brown. After spooning the cold yogurt sauce over its appointed dish, pour the hot oil and pine nuts over it and enjoy right away.

Use as a dipping sauce for grilled sausages, especially merguez.

Tzatziki

Makes about 1½ cups

Tzatziki is an essential condiment in Greece, where it is enjoyed with sausage, kebabs, grilled fish and braised lamb. It is easy to make at home, using one of our exceptional local yogurts. Many versions call for the cucumber to be grated, but I prefer the texture of minced cucumbers.

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and minced

Kosher salt

4 - 5 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt, such as Straus or Bellwether

1 teaspoon lemon juice or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Extra-virgin olive oil

Line a small colander or strainer with two layers of cheesecloth. Put the cucumbers into the strainer, season generously with salt and stir gently so as not to move the cheesecloth. Set over a sink or bowl and let drain for at least 30 minutes. Gather the ends of the cheesecloth, twist to tighten it around the cucumbers and squeeze as hard as you can to remove as much liquid as possible.