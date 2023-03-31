April, when grapevines awaken from winter and the growing season starts, is Sonoma County Wine Month. It kicks off wine event season, too, with local wineries offer special tastings, new releases, discounts, hikes, parties and other events throughout the month.

You can find the full list of events for Sonoma County Wine Month — this year is the eighth annual celebration — at sonomawine.com/sonoma-county-wineries. To help you narrow your list, here are six ways to take advantage of Wine Month:

Rowen Release Party, Saturday, April 8: The Cellar Door at Rodney Strong Vineyards is celebrating the release of its 2019 600L Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 600R Red Blend, with winemaker Justin Seidenfeld. Visitors will be guided through a carefully selected tasting of wines paired with small plates from Out To Lunch Catering in Petaluma. Tickets are $150 each and $110 for wine club members. Buy tickets at rodneystrong.com/events.

Vino & Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8: Keller Estate is recreating the nostalgic thrill of hunting for Easter eggs, but with an adult twist. Participating families can search around the winery for eggs and treats, with adults reliving childhood memories and kids creating new ones. Tickets that are $50 per person include a take-home prize, and $70 tickets include empanadas and wine following the egg hunt. Kids are free. Buy tickets at kellerestate.com/Visit/Events.

Earth Day with wine, Saturday, April 22: Celebrate Earth Day with a hike around Benziger Family Winery’s Sonoma Mountain estate, followed by a glass of wine. Chris Benziger will lead the hour-long hike as he tells family stories and gives insight into the winery’s biodynamic farming practices. Tickets are $35, or $25 for wine club members. Reserve a spot at benziger.com.

Papapietro Perry Wines and Puppies, Saturday, April 22: Enjoy a tasting of Papapietro Perry wines in the company of an adoptable pooch from the Healdsburg branch of the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Visitors can try a glass of the winery’s single-vineyard wines on the patio while taking part in the Humane Society’s Kissing Booth. Hot dogs will be served for $5, which will be donated to the Humane Society along with 10% of the winery’s sales from that day. Tastings are $30 per person, and the dogs will be at the winery between noon and 3 p.m. Book tastings at exploretock.com/papapietrowinery.

End of Frost Party, Saturday, April 29: Celebrate the end of the rainy, cold winter with Emeritus Vineyards from 11 a. m. to 1:30 p.m. This celebration will be hosted at Hallberg Ranch, where visitors can meet the vineyard and winemaking teams and enjoy the vineyard’s new vintage Ruby Ruby, other special wines and small bites. Advanced tickets are required and are $50 per person. E-club members get two complimentary tickets. Buy tickets at emeritusvineyards.com/event/end-of-frost-party.

Passport to Dry Creek Valley, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30: This traveling tasting experience is a great way to try wines around Dry Creek Valley if you’re not sure where to start. During the two-day event, you can visit different wineries at your leisure and try wines you won’t find on store shelves. There will be wine and food pairings and entertainment throughout the weekend. Tickets are $250 for both days, $150 for Sunday only and $50 per day for designated drivers, who also get food and nonalcoholic beverages. Buy tickets at drycreekvalley.org/events/passport-dry-creek-valley.

