Our wine of the week, Ferrari-Carano 2021 Fumé Blanc, is as warm and welcoming as a sunny summer day. Aromas swirl evocatively, as if you’re in an orchard as thousands of orange blooms and lemon blossoms release their scent. On the palate, stone fruit and mango are followed by ripe white pineapple and hints of mangosteen.

The wine’s texture is plush and juicy, a bit more so than you would expect from a sauvignon blanc, which suggests this wine will appeal to chardonnay lovers as well as those who prefer the more delicate qualities of this varietal.

At the table, you’ll enjoy this wine with both sushi and sashimi. You’ll enjoy it, too, with larb, provided it isn’t too spicy. Almost any seafood will flatter the wine, but when it comes to a perfectly dazzling combination, look to shrimp. The briny and sweet qualities of the shrimp encourage the wine to blossom into its full self, and the crisp tortilla and avocado cream of today’s recipe highlight the wine’s plush texture.

Shrimp Tostadas with Avocado Cream and Sungold Tomatoes

Makes 4 servings

Avocado Cream, see Note below

1 cup Sungold cherry tomatoes, quartered

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 serrano, seeded and minced

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces Oregon baby shrimp

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon minced red onion

4 corn tortillas, preferably handmade-style, fried or baked until crisp

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Generous handful of salad mix or small lettuce leaves

½ Armenian cucumber, quartered lengthwise and cut into thin wedges

1 lime, cut in wedges

First, make the Avocado Cream and refrigerate it until ready to use.

Put the tomatoes into a small bowl, add the garlic and half the serrano, season with salt and stir in the olive oil. Set aside.

Put the shrimp into a small bowl. Add the lime juice, red onion and remaining serrano. Season with salt, and set aside for 5 or 10 minutes.

To serve, set the tortillas on individual plates, top with salad mix or lettuce leaves and a bit of cilantro, scatter the cucumber over the top and season with a little salt. Spoon shrimp on top, reserving a tablespoon or 2, and add a bit more cilantro.

Add Avocado Cream, spoon tomatoes over it all and top with the remaining cilantro and shrimp. Season lightly with salt, garnish with lime wedges and serve.

Note: To make avocado cream, peel a firm-ripe avocado, remove the pit and put the flesh into the work bowl of a food processor or blender. Add a seeded and chopped serrano, 1 tablespoon or so of cilantro leaves, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 2 tablespoons water and several generous pinches of salt. Pulse several times; taste; correct for salt, acid and heat; and pulse again. Add more water, a tablespoon at a time, until you reach the desired consistency; it should be about the same consistency as crème fraîche that has been stirred.

