I met Queen Elizabeth, the first time, on a Monday afternoon in May 2003.

It was the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, a day planned and worried over for a solid year. Proposals to participate are submitted to the Royal Horticultural Society at least nine months in advance. For more than a century, the show has been held the third week in May, disrupted only by the world wars and COVID-19. It’s held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital in the Chelsea district of London, a venerable home designed in 1692 by noted architect Christopher Wren, who also designed St. Paul’s Cathedral.

How did I arrive at the chance to meet Britain’s monarch?

It all began a year earlier, in early 2002. Simon Legge, the London-based European marketing manager for Fetzer Vineyards in Hopland, where I worked as the landscape manager, asked if I would be interested in designing a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. He was a frequent visitor to Fetzer, coming for company educational seminars on enology and organic and sustainable viticulture.

Simon often brought European wine critics, wine distributors and salespeople for immersive tours of the winery, organically managed vineyards and organic gardens. For Simon, the visits were a point of connection with the place and values he thought important, values he knew the British shared.

The garden design and proposal for the flower show would be a marketing effort for Fetzer wines. Companies, charities and governments sponsored gardens in the show for the positive marketing opportunities they offered. As Simon explained to me that summer in 2002, the show is the biggest social and media event of the year in the United Kingdom. Over six days, 157,000 people attend. Tickets sell out well in advance. There are two hours of prime-time TV a night during the show and extensive radio and print coverage for months in advance. Simon’s marketing goal was to cast Fetzer wines as a “cool” beverage, connected to organic agriculture and sustainable business practices.

By then, England felt like a second home to me. My first visit was in the 1970s when I was 17. When I arrived in London, I instantly grasped the stark contrast between Great Britain’s stability and history and the tumultuous energy in Berkeley in the ’60s and ’70s when I grew up. In dorm rooms at youth hostels in aged buildings, on the high empty and windy moors, over comforting cups of tea and clotted cream and scones in pink tearooms and among rock walls built by generations of laborers, I felt the whole aspect of time and mood transformed. I spent about four months there, traveling, discovering and volunteering with the Youth Hostel Association in the Peak District. Gardens had not yet become my focus, but compared to the arid California summers, the whole country felt like a garden.

When Simon proposed designing a garden that would highlight the viticulture practices Fetzer used to develop healthy soil and support biodiversity, I wondered how difficult it could be. Already for 15 years, I had planned, planted and maintained to perfection 5 acres of vegetables and flowers at the organic garden in Hopland. How hard could it be to plan and plant a 33-foot-by-39-foot plot at the flower show?

The garden I designed featured agricultural cover crops and wildflowers planted as cover crops under grapevines. It looked like a miniature representation of Fetzer’s spring vineyards. To the absolute surprise of us all, the design was accepted by the Royal Horticultural Society. I didn’t know then that Americans rarely participated in the show, considered the World Cup of horticulture.

It was evident from the first day of 16 spent building up the garden that we were swimming in deep waters well above our heads. Cranes, lifts, beautiful masonry, stylish plants, aged centenarian shrubs and trees, cement mixers and excavators surrounded us. Our installation team had shovels and aged wheelbarrows. Added to the aspect of our garden being an oddity was that all the plants in our garden were agricultural plants, wildflowers and weeds — plants with very working-class pedigrees compared to the coiffured denizens for other gardens that arrived by covered van and were escorted to their spots like models descending to the runway.

We decided our garden would never win a medal, but it would be the most talked-about garden of the show. Parallel lines of flowering cover crops in the front realistically represented the swaths of cover crops between the vine rows planted each year to benefit soil health and fertility and promote biodiversity. The strident yellow mustard, crimson clover, brilliant orange California poppies and white radish were in distinct and cringing contrast to the “polite colors” of the other gardens, where harmony and pastel colors reigned. Instead of limestone paving and masonry structures forming the garden hardscape, our garden featured gravel paths and woven-willow bed edging. The wildflower, clover, vetch and grass cover crop under the vines was just that — a cover crop. It was essentially a garden of sticks, agricultural plants and wildflowers.

So much was at stake on the world stage, and the garden represented a world of possible humiliation and in the eyes of the very conservative Fetzer company, a very expensive bad choice — costing about $200,000. On the world stage, we could become an American joke of a garden for all to see.

But at completion, our garden accurately represented spring in the Fetzer vineyards — a soft and profuse fairyland of wildflowers and agricultural plants in bloom under the vines. The naturalness was transporting. And we were surprised yet again, when the garden won a silver-gilt medal, just below a gold.

That’s when Queen Elizabeth visited and shook my hand. The then-head of the U.K. Soil Association, Patrick Holden, who had hosted us at Prince Charles’ organic farm, Highgrove, said, “You Americans have come over and bested our own endeavors in organic farming.” We got tremendous print, TV and radio coverage, and Fetzer wine sales met planning goals.

In 2003 and 2007, we completed two other gardens, both also representations of Fetzer’s organic and sustainable practices. They won gold medals, and the 2007 garden was even a finalist for the People’s Choice award.

Queen Elizabeth visited and shook my hand again in 2007. With her hand, she touched my heart forever. That such an important person could publicly recognize a gardener from America representing the small things of the world — the wildflowers and agricultural plants that fed the soil, crops and insects and birds — is yet another reflection on the depth of her character.