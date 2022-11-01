7 ways John Ash loves to use apples, aside from apple pie

Who doesn’t love apples, from raw wedges to apple crisp to the countless dishes and products we turn them into?

Your grocery store might have half a dozen varieties, but don’t overlook local farmers markets. Sonoma County Farm Trails has an Apple Trail map on its website to help with your exploration (farmtrails.org/appletrail). My two favorite farms are Walker Apples in Graton and the Apple Farm in Philo in Mendocino County. Both offer more than 50 varieties throughout the season.

We love the saying “there’s nothing more American than apple pie,” but the truth is the pie wasn’t developed here, and neither were most apples, most which came from China, the largest producer today, and Europe. There are more than 7,500 varieties of apples worldwide, with 2,500 varieties in the U.S. But apples grow in seemingly unlikely places, too. In Ecuador, the trees have acclimated to the high mountains and can produce two crops a year.

References to the fruit frequently appear in mythology and religion, from the apple as a symbol of erotic love to sinful seduction, as in the Book of Genesis. Norse and Germanic fertility gods were associated with the fruit, and golden apples pop up in Greek mythology, mostly as a declaration of love and a symbol of desire and destruction. But until the 1600s, apple was a pretty generic term for all foreign fruit and nuts, so who knows what some of these folks were referring to?

A few apple facts that you might find interesting:

• Apples are America’s second-favorite fruit. We eat more than 19 pounds of whole apples a year and more than 50 pounds of a combination of fresh apples and apple products, like applesauce and juice.

• The apples you’re buying could be up to a year old. But don't worry, they’re totally safe. They are best when freshly picked, but farmers use cool technology called controlled atmosphere storage, which allows them to control the temperature and ozone where apples are stored so they can be delivered to you fresh and crisp throughout most of the year. At home, keep apples as cold as possible. Put them in a paper bag and tuck them into the coldest part of the refrigerator (usually the back of the bottom drawer).

• The apple is the official fruit of Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Illinois.

• The most-grown apple is Red Delicious, followed by Gala, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and Fuji.

• Apples can help ripen other fruit. Apples give off ethylene gas that accelerates ripening. You can put unripe avocados, tomatoes, bananas and more in a bag with an apple to ripen them in a day or 2.

We tend to think of apples as being used mostly in sweet recipes, but they also have a delicious place in savory dishes. Here are some of my favorite recipes of both.

One of the first “serious” cookbooks I remember acquiring was Chef Albert Stockli’s cookbook published after he had retired from Restaurant 21 in New York City. He was a fan of vichyssoise, so this recipe is in remembrance of him.

Apple-Herb Vichyssoise

Makes 6 - 8 servings

1 ½ cups chopped leeks, white part only

½ cup chopped onions

¼ cup chopped celery

1 pound peeled, cored and chopped tart-sweet apples, such as McIntosh or Gravenstein

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ pound peeled and chopped potatoes

2 ½ cups rich vegetable stock or chicken stock

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup apple brandy, such as Calvados, or 2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 ½ cups half-and-half

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon

1 teaspoon minced fresh mint

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil. Add the leeks, onions, celery and half the apples and saute until soft but not brown. Add the potato, stock and wine. Simmer, partially covered, until vegetables are very soft. Remove from the heat. Add the Calvados and the remaining apples.

Transfer to a blender and puree, in batches if necessary, until very smooth. Strain through a fine mesh strainer. Add the half-and-half and the herbs. Refrigerate until well-chilled. Correct the seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle into chilled soup bowls. Garnish with finely chopped chives.

This simple recipe was one of the favorite lunch dishes at the original John Ash & Co. restaurant. I also cut this sandwich into little squares for a simple appetizer. As a sandwich, I’d serve it with a salad of tender young spicy greens dressed with a little vinaigrette, either with the salad on the side or right on top of this open-face sandwich. The “Jack” part of this of course used our local Jack cheese. My favorite Jack cheese for this sandwich is Mezzoseco, made by the Vella Cheese Co. in Sonoma. It has a little age, which contributes a wonderful nutty flavor.