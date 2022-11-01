Subscribe

7 ways John Ash loves to use apples, aside from apple pie

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 1, 2022, 2:27PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

Who doesn’t love apples, from raw wedges to apple crisp to the countless dishes and products we turn them into?

Your grocery store might have half a dozen varieties, but don’t overlook local farmers markets. Sonoma County Farm Trails has an Apple Trail map on its website to help with your exploration (farmtrails.org/appletrail). My two favorite farms are Walker Apples in Graton and the Apple Farm in Philo in Mendocino County. Both offer more than 50 varieties throughout the season.

We love the saying “there’s nothing more American than apple pie,” but the truth is the pie wasn’t developed here, and neither were most apples, most which came from China, the largest producer today, and Europe. There are more than 7,500 varieties of apples worldwide, with 2,500 varieties in the U.S. But apples grow in seemingly unlikely places, too. In Ecuador, the trees have acclimated to the high mountains and can produce two crops a year.

References to the fruit frequently appear in mythology and religion, from the apple as a symbol of erotic love to sinful seduction, as in the Book of Genesis. Norse and Germanic fertility gods were associated with the fruit, and golden apples pop up in Greek mythology, mostly as a declaration of love and a symbol of desire and destruction. But until the 1600s, apple was a pretty generic term for all foreign fruit and nuts, so who knows what some of these folks were referring to?

A few apple facts that you might find interesting:

• Apples are America’s second-favorite fruit. We eat more than 19 pounds of whole apples a year and more than 50 pounds of a combination of fresh apples and apple products, like applesauce and juice.

• The apples you’re buying could be up to a year old. But don't worry, they’re totally safe. They are best when freshly picked, but farmers use cool technology called controlled atmosphere storage, which allows them to control the temperature and ozone where apples are stored so they can be delivered to you fresh and crisp throughout most of the year. At home, keep apples as cold as possible. Put them in a paper bag and tuck them into the coldest part of the refrigerator (usually the back of the bottom drawer).

• The apple is the official fruit of Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Illinois.

• The most-grown apple is Red Delicious, followed by Gala, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and Fuji.

• Apples can help ripen other fruit. Apples give off ethylene gas that accelerates ripening. You can put unripe avocados, tomatoes, bananas and more in a bag with an apple to ripen them in a day or 2.

We tend to think of apples as being used mostly in sweet recipes, but they also have a delicious place in savory dishes. Here are some of my favorite recipes of both.

One of the first “serious” cookbooks I remember acquiring was Chef Albert Stockli’s cookbook published after he had retired from Restaurant 21 in New York City. He was a fan of vichyssoise, so this recipe is in remembrance of him.

Apple-Herb Vichyssoise

Makes 6 - 8 servings

1 ½ cups chopped leeks, white part only

½ cup chopped onions

¼ cup chopped celery

1 pound peeled, cored and chopped tart-sweet apples, such as McIntosh or Gravenstein

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ pound peeled and chopped potatoes

2 ½ cups rich vegetable stock or chicken stock

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup apple brandy, such as Calvados, or 2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 ½ cups half-and-half

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon

1 teaspoon minced fresh mint

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil. Add the leeks, onions, celery and half the apples and saute until soft but not brown. Add the potato, stock and wine. Simmer, partially covered, until vegetables are very soft. Remove from the heat. Add the Calvados and the remaining apples.

Transfer to a blender and puree, in batches if necessary, until very smooth. Strain through a fine mesh strainer. Add the half-and-half and the herbs. Refrigerate until well-chilled. Correct the seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle into chilled soup bowls. Garnish with finely chopped chives.

This simple recipe was one of the favorite lunch dishes at the original John Ash & Co. restaurant. I also cut this sandwich into little squares for a simple appetizer. As a sandwich, I’d serve it with a salad of tender young spicy greens dressed with a little vinaigrette, either with the salad on the side or right on top of this open-face sandwich. The “Jack” part of this of course used our local Jack cheese. My favorite Jack cheese for this sandwich is Mezzoseco, made by the Vella Cheese Co. in Sonoma. It has a little age, which contributes a wonderful nutty flavor.

Apple Jack Sandwich

Makes 2 servings

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon curry powder, or to taste (see Note)

4 slices good whole-grain bread, lightly toasted

2 medium firm apples such Gala or Empire, peeled, cored and sliced into thin wedges

6 ounces or so thickly sliced California Jack cheese

Combine the mayonnaise, honey, mustard and curry to make a smooth mixture. Liberally spread on the bread slices and top with the apples, arranging attractively. Lay cheese over this and place under a hot broiler for a couple minutes to melt the cheese. Serve immediately.

Note: Curry powders vary widely in flavor and power. Use your favorite and adjust to your taste.

I love the rich velvety texture and taste of this recipe. The addition of apples gives it nice sweetness and texture. One of my favorite uses for this mousse is as a spread on crisp croutes, which I then use to top a crisp salad. This is best made a few hours ahead of time, to allow the flavors to bloom.

Apple Chicken Liver Mousse

Makes about 2 cups

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small tart-sweet apple, such as Golden Delicious, peeled, cored and cut into ¼-inch dice

¼ cup Calvados or another brandy

½ cup finely chopped shallots

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 pound chicken livers, trimmed of any veins and gristle and halved

Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

2 tablespoons finely grated orange zest (use a microplane)

Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy skillet and saute the apples over high heat until they color a bit but still retain their shape. Add the Calvados and cook for another minute or so and then set aside in a small bowl to cool.

Add remaining butter to a clean saute pan. Over moderate heat, cook shallots and garlic until softened but not brown, about 4 minutes. Pat chicken livers dry and season with salt and pepper. Add to pan and cook, stirring and turning occasionally, until livers are barely cooked through but still slightly pink inside, about 8 minutes.

Transfer liver mixture to a food processor along with any juices from the apples, plus the allspice and orange zest, and puree until very smooth. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. Stir apples into mixture and pack into a crock or terrine. Cover the surface with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours. Will keep covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days. Remove from refrigerator at least 30 minutes before serving.

Note: If you are going to unmold the parfait to slice, be sure to line the mold with plastic wrap, making it much easier to remove. If cutting into slices, use a hot knife.

This salad is simple to make but has great flavor. You could substitute other fruits for the apples, such as ripe pears or fuyu persimmons, and other greens if you can’t find frisee, also known as curly endive.

Salad of Frisee, Apples and Blue Cheese with Maple Vinaigrette

Makes 4 servings

1 medium head of tender frisee, about 10 ounces

1 small tart apple, such as Pippin or Granny Smith, peeled, seeded and cut into julienne

4 - 6 ounces of blue cheese, such as Point Reyes Bay Blue, thickly sliced

Maple Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Remove and discard the dark-green outer leaves of the frisee and separate the pale-yellow inner leaves. Wash, spin dry and set aside.

Toss the frisee with a tablespoon or 2 of the vinaigrette and arrange on 4 chilled plates. Attractively arrange the apples and blue cheese around. Drizzle remaining vinaigrette over and serve immediately, with a grinding or 2 of black pepper.

This is a delicious vinaigrette that incorporates some of my favorite fall and winter flavors. It’s particularly good over salads of hearty or bitter greens. Try it on a combination of baby spinach, arugula and radicchio with chunks of caramelized apple and toasted walnuts as a garnish.

Maple Vinaigrette

Makes ½ cup

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons finely chopped shallot

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

5 tablespoons toasted walnut oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the maple syrup slightly in the microwave or on the stove, then whisk in the mustard, shallot and vinegar. Continue to whisk and slowly drizzle in the walnut oil to form a light emulsion. Season with salt and pepper. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

This chutney is a delicious accompaniment to smoked and roasted meats, sausages and poultry and as an accompaniment to cheese.

Winter Fruit Chutney

Makes about 1 quart

1 750-milliliter bottle of dry white wine, such as sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio

¾ cup sugar

3 whole star anise

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon coriander seed, slightly crushed

1 tablespoon black peppercorns, slightly crushed

1 cup raisins (preferably golden, unbleached)

¾ pound assorted dried fruits, such as apricots, cherries, mangoes and/or figs, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons minced candied ginger

1 large tart fresh apple, such as Jonathan or McIntosh, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks

3 tablespoons fresh lime or lemon juice

Add wine, sugar and spices to a non-aluminum pan and simmer, uncovered, over moderate heat for 10 minutes. Take off the heat and allow to cool. Strain the mixture, or don’t, discarding spices if you do. You should have about 2½ cups of strained liquid. Return liquid to the pan and add raisins, dried fruits and candied ginger. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Add the fresh apples and simmer gently until they are just tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Stir in lime juice.

Store covered in the refrigerator for several weeks. Serve at room temperature for the best flavor.

Yes, you can stuff your Thanksgiving turkey with this. I prefer the stuffing baked separately in a buttered dish to maximize the crispy edges. This is also a great accompaniment to roast pork, ham or chicken.

Apple, Sage and Sausage Stuffing

Makes 10 cups

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more to butter the dish

3 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

3 sweet Italian pork sausages, casings removed (about 1 pound)

3 tart-sweet apples, such as McIntosh, peeled, cored and chopped

1 loaf peasant white bread, such as pan de mie, crusts cut off and cut into ½-inch cubes and toasted (about 8 cups)

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage (or 2 teaspoons dried)

2 cups chicken stock, store-bought or homemade

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion; cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Add sausage and cook, using a wooden spoon to break it into small pieces, until browned, 5 minutes. Add apples and continue cooking until softened, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in breadcrumbs and sage. Add chicken stock and season with salt and pepper.

Stuff into turkey cavity. Place remaining stuffing in a buttered baking dish and bake until golden on top, 20 to 25 minutes.

Upside-Down Apple Cake

Makes one 9-inch round cake

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for buttering the pie plate

2 generous cups tart green apples, such as Granny Smith, peeled and sliced

⅓ cup honey, such as orange blossom

⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Grated zest and juice of one medium lemon

1 tablespoon plus one cup of unbleached flour

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup milk

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Lightly sweetened whipped cream, for topping

Generously butter a 9-inch pie plate. Place the apple slices in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the honey, nutmeg, lemon zest and juice and 1 tablespoon flour. Mix until smooth and pour over the apples, stirring to coat all slices.

Arrange the apple slices in a neat circle on the bottom of the pie plate. Pour any of the honey mixture left in the bowl over them. Dot with 2 tablespoons of butter.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Sift together the remaining 1 cup of flour, sugar, baking powder and salt into a small mixing bowl. In a measuring cup, combine the milk, egg and yolk, vanilla and the remaining tablespoon of butter, melted. Add to the dry ingredients and stir until blended well. Carefully spread the batter over the apples. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top is browned and the fruit is bubbling. Cool in the pie plate for 5 minutes, then reverse onto a platter a bit larger than the plate. Serve with lightly sweetened whipped cream, if desired.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette