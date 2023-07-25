Ram’s Gate 2021 Estate Pinot Blanc, Carneros ($40), our wine of the week, has a pristine quality, a focused brightness that makes it an excellent choice in hot weather. A range of citrus flavors, from Meyer lemon to pomelo and sour orange, keep the wine delightfully refreshing.

In addition to citrus, you’ll notice stone fruit, especially white peaches, plus hints of jasmine and honeysuckle.

There are nearly endless foods that will flatter and be flattered by this easy quaffer. Wedge salads, so refreshing at this time of year, main-course salads and grilled vegetables such as zucchini and corn all welcome this wine alongside. It is excellent with Southeast Asian foods, too, provided they are not too spicy. Vietnamese spring rolls, Lao larb and Thai noodle salads will coax the wine into its full self.

Now that tomatoes are coming into season, you can enjoy the wine with Caprese salad, Margarita pizza and pasta with fresh tomato-butter sauce.

The wine is also a great companion to pork, especially pork loin. For today’s recipe, I’ve taken inspiration from veal picatta, a classic Italian dish. Instead of veal, I use pork loin and it turns out beautifully. I recommended serving wilted spinach and fried potatoes alongside.

Pork Piccata

Makes 4 servings

1¼ pounds boneless pork loin, cut into 12 thin slices

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves

¾ cup chicken stock or broth

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter, cut into pieces and chilled

1 tablespoon capers, drained

Put a large sheet of waxed paper or parchment paper on a clean work surface. Set two or three slices of pork on the paper, leaving plenty of room between them. Set a second sheet of paper on top.

Using a meat mallet, French rolling pin or very small heavy skillet, lightly pound the pork, flattening each piece to about ¼ inch thick. Continue until all the pork is pounded.

Put the flour into a shallow bowl. Add the salt, pepper and lemon zest and stir. Dredge each piece of pork in the mixture, coating both sides. Set the dredged pork on the paper.

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large heavy skillet set over medium heat. Add half the pork, saute 2 minutes and turn. Saute until the pork is cooked through, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a warm platter and cover with foil to keep warm. Add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the pan, cook the remaining pork and add it to the platter.

Working quickly, pour any juices that have collected in the platter back into the pan, add the garlic and simmer 2 minutes. Increase the heat to high, add the stock or broth and the lemon juice, stir with a whisk and simmer until reduced by half, about 2 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low and whisk in the butter piece by piece very quickly, until the sauce is slightly thickened. Remove from the heat, add the capers and pour the sauce over the pork. Enjoy right away.

