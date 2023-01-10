John Ash shares 8 soups and stews to warm up with cold weather in cold weather

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 10, 2023, 2:27PM
I have to confess that I love best the foods of cold weather, especially soups and stews.

No doubt it’s because they are a holdover from my growing up in the mountains of Colorado. So, an obvious question: What’s the difference between soup and stew?

Go online and there’s not much to distinguish them. Soups generally have more broth or liquid while stews, according to Alan Davidson in “The Oxford Companion to Food,” are thicker and more opaque. Stew is also a verb, which means to simmer in a closed dish. Not much help there.

The terms soups and stews are often used interchangeably and are a vast universe. So here are some of my favorites from several cuisines for these frosty days. Call them whatever you like!

I had to include this recipe because it’s so close to my heart and training! When I first learned to cook professionally in France and elsewhere, “soup du jour” was part of every mainstream restaurant menu. The “soup” was almost always a basic potato and leek soup to which the chef added the “du jour” — whatever was on hand and needed to be used up, such as mushrooms, greens, herbs, cream, meats or fish. This basic leek and potato recipe is a great example of a “building-block” soup; it’s a place to start, with endless possibilities.

Traditionally, this peasant soup was made simply by simmering the vegetables in water to get their delicate fresh taste. I like to use chicken or vegetable stock to add a little complexity. You could certainly add rich ingredients like cream, but try it first at its simplest, without the cream. I’ve included a few variations following the basic recipe. You have the choice here of either leaving the cut vegetables in the broth as is or partially or fully pureeing the soup to give it a creamy texture.

Soup du Jour (Soup of the Day)

Makes 4-6 servings

1 pound leeks (2 or 3 large), white parts only

1 ½ pounds russet potatoes (about 3 medium)

2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

4 tablespoons butter (½ stick)

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Cut off the root ends of the leeks and the tops where the color begins to turn dark green and discard. Cut leeks in half lengthwise and then crosswise, ¼ inch thick. You should have about 4 cups. Place in a colander and rinse vigorously to remove any dirt, which often lurks in the layers.

Peel and rinse the potatoes and cut into ½-inch cubes. You should have 4 to 5 cups. Over moderate heat, melt the butter and add the leeks, potatoes and garlic. Cook, stirring until the leeks just begin to color, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or so or until potatoes are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Variations:

  • Cream of Leek and Potato (makes 4-6 servings): Add 1 cup dry white wine or vermouth with the broth when cooking the soup. Stir in 1 cup or so of heavy cream or crème fraîche at the end, just before serving.
  • Vichyssoise (makes 4-6 servings): Same soup as above but puree and chill before serving. Top with 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives.
  • Spinach, Watercress or Sorrel (makes 4-6 servings): To either version (with or without cream), add 1 quart lightly packed tender watercress leaves at the end and cook until just wilted.
  • Feel free to add fresh herbs such as chopped parsley, basil or dill; cooked vegetables of any kind including peas, corn, carrots, zucchini, as well fresh or sun-dried tomatoes. You get the idea. You can make the basic soup base, without the cream, in larger batches and freeze it for up to 3 months. It’s great to have on hand for a quick supper when you come home and need a little comfort!

Here’s a delicious warming soup for cold weather. You can make it a meal in a bowl by topping with roasted mushrooms, grilled shrimp or whatever you like.

Butternut Squash Soup

Makes 8 servings

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups chopped yellow onions

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 ½ tablespoons, or to taste, good-quality curry powder, such as Madras

3 cups or so rich chicken or vegetable stock

3 cups roasted butternut squash (see Note)

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon honey, or to taste

1 cup crème fraîche or heavy cream

3 tablespoons dry sherry, or to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste

Garnish possibilities: Toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds) or almonds, chopped chives and a drizzle of fruity olive or toasted nut oil, if desired

In a deep saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic and saute until very soft but not brown. Add the curry and saute for a minute or 2 longer or until fragrant. Add the stock and the squash and transfer to a blender or food processor. Puree, in batches if necessary.

Return mixture to the saucepan and add the nutmeg, honey and crème fraîche. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer. Stir in sherry and correct the seasoning with salt and pepper. Thin with additional stock, if you like.

To serve, ladle the soup into warm soup bowls and top with garnish of your choice.

Note: To roast the squash, cut a 1 ½-pound squash in half, scoop out seeds, season with salt and pepper and roast cut side up in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30 minutes or until flesh is soft. Scoop flesh out of shell and discard shell.

Tlapan is part of Mexico City’s megalopolis, though it was once a nearby village. You might want to put it on your bucket list. In the early 1900s, it was a tram stop where vendors sold food. This soup became very popular there, though I can’t find out who introduced it. For this recipe, Tlalpan became Tlalpeño. I say “hooray” for all those street vendors and central markets around the world that keep us in touch with “the food of the people.”

Caldo Tlalpeño (Chicken and Garbanzo Stew/Soup)

Makes 6-8 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound (4 cups) peeled and thinly sliced white onion

1 tablespoon peeled and thinly sliced garlic

2 teaspoons cumin seeds, crushed

¼ teaspoon red chile flakes, or to taste

2 quarts chicken stock, homemade or canned/boxed

1 pound (2 medium) bone-in/skin-on chicken breasts

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced (2 cups)

2 cups seeded and diced roma tomatoes or one 15-ounce can petite diced tomatoes

2 (or maybe more) canned chipotles in adobo, chopped

2 small zucchinis, thickly sliced (2 cups or so)

2 cups garbanzo beans (home-cooked or one 15-ounce can, rinsed and drained)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups cooked long-grain rice

Accompaniments:

Lime wedges

Avocado slices

Cilantro sprigs

Queso panela, finely diced

Heat oil in a soup pot over moderate heat. Add onion, garlic, cumin seeds and chile flakes and cook until onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add broth and chicken breasts, bring to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer. Cover until chicken is just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Remove chicken, place on a platter and let cool.

Remove as much fat as you can from the cooking liquids. Add carrots, tomatoes and chipotles and cook for 10 minutes or so or until carrots are tender.

Meanwhile, chop or shred the chicken, discarding bones and skin. Add zucchini and cook a couple of minutes longer. Add garbanzo beans and chicken meat and heat through. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

To serve, add rice to warm bowls. Ladle soup over rice. Garnish with any or all of the accompaniments.

Jarred and refrigerated shucked oysters are widely available and, of course, a lot cheaper and easier than shucking your own. Size generally refers to the dimension of the shell but can vary according to where the oysters come from. You want nice one- or two-bite-size oysters for this recipe. Look for smalls.

Southeast Asian-Inspired Oyster Stew

Makes 4-6 servings

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, such as coconut or olive

¼ cup peeled and sliced shallots

2 teaspoons yellow or red curry paste, or to taste (see Note 1)

2 cups fish or chicken stock

1 19-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

1 tablespoon fish sauce (see Note 2)

1 teaspoon brown or palm sugar

1 pint shucked small or medium fresh oysters

1 cup (3 ounces) snow peas, julienned

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, or to taste

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Heat the oil in a deep saucepan or soup pot over moderate heat. Add shallots and cook for a couple minutes until softened but not brown. Add curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant.

Add stock, coconut milk, fish sauce and sugar and bring to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasoning, to your taste. Add snow peas and oysters with their liquor and cook for a couple minutes until oysters are just beginning to curl. Don’t overcook.

Stir in lime juice and ladle into warm bowls.

Note 1: Prepared curry pastes are widely available, especially in Asian markets or online. Mae Ploy is my favorite brand.

Note 2: Every Asian cuisine has their own version of fish sauce. My favorite is Red Boat, which has become very available in Asian markets.

Known in Korean as Soondubu Jjigae, this one of my favorite go-to healthy dishes. Chile garlic paste, soft tofu and kimchi are available in many markets and always in Asian markets.

Korean Kimchi Soft Tofu Stew

Makes 4 servings

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

1 teaspoon Korean or other Asian chile garlic paste, or to taste

2 cups zucchini, cut in large dice

1 tablespoon finely minced ginger, or to taste

¾ cup shimeji mushrooms, lower stems cut and discarded (optional)

1 ½ cups or so cabbage or daikon kimchi, coarsely chopped

3 cups or so vegetable or chicken broth

1 teaspoon soy sauce, or to taste

6-8 ounces silken tofu, drained

4 large eggs

2 medium scallions, both white and green parts, thinly sliced at an angle

Steamed white or brown rice, for serving

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottom soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to soften.

Add the chile paste, stir to combine and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the zucchini, ginger and mushrooms, if using, and stir to combine. Add the kimchi and cook, stirring occasionally, until simmering, about 2 minutes. Add the broth and soy sauce and bring to a boil.

With a large serving spoon, add the tofu by very large spoonfuls, taking care not to break the tofu into little bits. Gently press the tofu with the back of the spoon so the broth mostly covers it. Simmer until the tofu is heated through and the flavors have melded, about 3 minutes. Taste and add more kimchi, broth and/or soy sauce, to your taste.

Meanwhile, poach the eggs in simmering water to which you’ve added a little white vinegar. Whites should be set but yolks still runny, about 3 minutes. Divide the stew among 4 bowls, being careful not to break up the tofu. Top with the eggs and sprinkle scallions over. Serve immediately, with rice on the side.

Based on an old Italian recipe, “Peposo” is named so because it uses a lot of black pepper. It’s a simple recipe; the long, slow cooking gives the meat great flavor and texture and mellows the spiciness of the pepper. This is the time to pull out your slow cooker. Start this in the morning and your house will smell delicious all day long!

Traditionally, this was served over day-old crusty bread topped with the braising liquid. You also can serve it with potatoes (mashed or roasted), polenta (as I’ve done here) or pasta. I’ve cut up the beef, but you also can leave it in a whole piece. The recipe calls for fresh cracked pepper, which is best done at the last moment. Use a coffee grinder or mortar and pestle, if you have one. Or roll the bottom of a heavy cast-iron pan over the whole peppercorns.

For the Gremolata, a mini food processor will make preparation faster, but it’s better to make by hand.

“Peposo” Italian Slow-Cooked Beef Stew

Makes 6-8 servings

3 pounds lean stewing beef, cut in 2-inch squares

3 tablespoons olive oil

10 whole cloves of garlic, peeled and left whole

1 or 2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons or so cracked black pepper (not ground)

4 cups canned whole tomatoes, roughly crushed by hand, San Marzano preferred

2 cups hearty red wine such as cabernet or zinfandel

Kosher salt, to taste

Garnish: Gremolata (recipe follows)

Brown the beef quickly in the oil in a large heavy Dutch oven or pot, preferably ceramic or enamel. Pour off fat and place all remaining ingredients except salt into the pot. Cover tightly and place in a preheated 275-degree oven for 8 hours. Alternately, you could do this step on the stovetop over very low heat or in a slow cooker set on low. The idea is to keep the mixture at a very gentle simmer.

Cook until meat is very tender. Remove meat to a deep platter and keep warm.

Degrease cooking liquid, if needed, and add salt, to taste. Return meat to braising liquid and serve topped with a sprinkling of Gremolata.

Gremolata

Makes about ½ cup

3 large cloves garlic

1 cup packed parsley leaves

2 - 3 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest

½ teaspoon or so salt

Pulse the garlic, parsley and lemon to finely chop it. Be careful not to turn it into a paste. It should be light and airy. Add salt, to taste.

Haba beans are peeled (which saves lots of hand work) and dried fava beans; they’re nutritional powerhouses. You can find them at Mexican and Middle Eastern markets or online. I get mine from Purcell Mountain Farms (purcellmountainfarms.com).

Haba Bean Soup or Stew

Makes a generous 8 cups, serving 6-8

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups (2 small) finely chopped onions

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

1 cup chopped celery or fennel

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon crushed fennel seed

¼ teaspoon red chile flakes

2 cups dried haba beans, rinsed and soaked for 4 hours or more and drained

6 cups tasty chicken or vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1-2 tablespoons dried sumac powder or 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Freshly grated aged goat cheese or Parmesan, for garnish

Celery leaves, for garnish

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a deep soup pot. Add the onions, garlic and celery and saute over moderate heat until crisp-tender. Add the cumin, fennel seed and chile flakes and continue to saute for 2 to 3 minutes, until spices become fragrant.

Add the soaked habas and stock and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 25 minutes or until beans are very tender and falling apart. Cool slightly and puree mixture with an immersion or regular blender. (Be careful if using a regular blender, as hot liquids expand mightily. Fill blender jar only half full, use lowest speed and cover top with a clean towel rather than the lid to allow for expansion.) Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

To serve: Sprinkle sumac on top of soup or, alternately, stir fresh lemon juice into each serving. Drizzle remaining olive oil and finish with a grating of cheese and celery leaves.

This is a meal in a bowl. The flavor of the poblano chile is even better if you char-roast the chile before adding it. Canned hominy (pozole) is fine, but if you can, cook your own from the dry corn; the flavor and texture is much better. A good source for dry hominy (or pozole, as it’s called in Mexico) is Rancho Gordo, which has a version that cooks more quickly than traditional hominy (ranchogordo.com).

Poblano, Tomatillo and Shrimp Chowder with Pozole

Makes 6-8 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium white onions, halved and sliced thinly lengthwise

2 large fresh poblano chiles, stemmed, seeded and cut into large dice

1 tablespoon finely slivered garlic

½ teaspoon each crushed whole fennel and cumin seeds

2 teaspoons dried oregano (preferably Mexican)

2 cups husked and quartered fresh tomatillos

2 cups diced and seeded canned tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted

7 cups rich chicken, corn or vegetable stock

Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup fresh lime juice

8 ounces medium (21 - 24 size) peeled and deveined raw shrimp

1 cup cooked and drained white hominy (pozole)

¼ cup coarsely chopped cilantro

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Garnish: Sliced avocado, cilantro sprigs, lime wedges

In a heavy-bottom soup pot, heat the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the onions, poblanos, garlic, fennel, cumin and oregano. Saute until onions are soft but not brown, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatillos, tomatoes and stock. Simmer gently for 6 to 8 minutes. Season to your taste with salt, pepper and lime juice.

To serve: Stir in the shrimp, hominy, cilantro and cinnamon and simmer for 2 minutes to just cook the shrimp through (they should be slightly translucent in the middle). Ladle into warm soup bowls and garnish with the avocado slices, cilantro sprigs and lime wedges.

