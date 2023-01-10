I have to confess that I love best the foods of cold weather, especially soups and stews.

No doubt it’s because they are a holdover from my growing up in the mountains of Colorado. So, an obvious question: What’s the difference between soup and stew?

Go online and there’s not much to distinguish them. Soups generally have more broth or liquid while stews, according to Alan Davidson in “The Oxford Companion to Food,” are thicker and more opaque. Stew is also a verb, which means to simmer in a closed dish. Not much help there.

The terms soups and stews are often used interchangeably and are a vast universe. So here are some of my favorites from several cuisines for these frosty days. Call them whatever you like!

I had to include this recipe because it’s so close to my heart and training! When I first learned to cook professionally in France and elsewhere, “soup du jour” was part of every mainstream restaurant menu. The “soup” was almost always a basic potato and leek soup to which the chef added the “du jour” — whatever was on hand and needed to be used up, such as mushrooms, greens, herbs, cream, meats or fish. This basic leek and potato recipe is a great example of a “building-block” soup; it’s a place to start, with endless possibilities.

Traditionally, this peasant soup was made simply by simmering the vegetables in water to get their delicate fresh taste. I like to use chicken or vegetable stock to add a little complexity. You could certainly add rich ingredients like cream, but try it first at its simplest, without the cream. I’ve included a few variations following the basic recipe. You have the choice here of either leaving the cut vegetables in the broth as is or partially or fully pureeing the soup to give it a creamy texture.

Soup du Jour (Soup of the Day)

Makes 4-6 servings

1 pound leeks (2 or 3 large), white parts only

1 ½ pounds russet potatoes (about 3 medium)

2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

4 tablespoons butter (½ stick)

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Cut off the root ends of the leeks and the tops where the color begins to turn dark green and discard. Cut leeks in half lengthwise and then crosswise, ¼ inch thick. You should have about 4 cups. Place in a colander and rinse vigorously to remove any dirt, which often lurks in the layers.

Peel and rinse the potatoes and cut into ½-inch cubes. You should have 4 to 5 cups. Over moderate heat, melt the butter and add the leeks, potatoes and garlic. Cook, stirring until the leeks just begin to color, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or so or until potatoes are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Variations:

Cream of Leek and Potato (makes 4-6 servings): Add 1 cup dry white wine or vermouth with the broth when cooking the soup. Stir in 1 cup or so of heavy cream or crème fraîche at the end, just before serving.

Vichyssoise (makes 4-6 servings): Same soup as above but puree and chill before serving. Top with 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives.

Spinach, Watercress or Sorrel (makes 4-6 servings): To either version (with or without cream), add 1 quart lightly packed tender watercress leaves at the end and cook until just wilted.

Feel free to add fresh herbs such as chopped parsley, basil or dill; cooked vegetables of any kind including peas, corn, carrots, zucchini, as well fresh or sun-dried tomatoes. You get the idea. You can make the basic soup base, without the cream, in larger batches and freeze it for up to 3 months. It’s great to have on hand for a quick supper when you come home and need a little comfort!

Here’s a delicious warming soup for cold weather. You can make it a meal in a bowl by topping with roasted mushrooms, grilled shrimp or whatever you like.

Butternut Squash Soup

Makes 8 servings

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups chopped yellow onions

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 ½ tablespoons, or to taste, good-quality curry powder, such as Madras

3 cups or so rich chicken or vegetable stock

3 cups roasted butternut squash (see Note)

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon honey, or to taste

1 cup crème fraîche or heavy cream

3 tablespoons dry sherry, or to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste

Garnish possibilities: Toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds) or almonds, chopped chives and a drizzle of fruity olive or toasted nut oil, if desired

In a deep saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic and saute until very soft but not brown. Add the curry and saute for a minute or 2 longer or until fragrant. Add the stock and the squash and transfer to a blender or food processor. Puree, in batches if necessary.