Many, maybe even most, cuisines are defined by their condiments. People roast chicken, grill meat and make rice dishes the world around, but it’s the unique condiments of each region that give cuisine its character. What would Mexican cuisine be without salsa? Italian cuisine without olive oil?

In Indian cuisine, raita is a defining theme. India restaurants typically offer at least one kind, along with other essential ingredients such as raisins, nuts, grated coconut and chutneys, of course. Each contributes flavors and textures to an Indian meal, which would be incomplete without them.

The most common raita in Indian restaurants is cucumber, sometimes good, sometimes not. Cucumbers contain a lot of water, which can lead to an unpleasantly watery raita. For good cucumber raita, the cucumber should be diced, not grated, mixed with salt and left to drain for about 30 minutes. The water leached from the cucumber will carry most of the salt with it. All that is left to do is to mix the cucumbers with whole-milk (not nonfat!) yogurt, a minced serrano and a minced or pressed clove of garlic. If you love cilantro, add some. I always do.

Cilantro and Mint Raita

Makes 1 ½ cups

This is one of the simplest raita I make, and my favorite. I enjoy it with curries and soups, especially dal, other lentil soups and potato-based soups.

1 ½ cups local whole-milk yogurt

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons fresh spearmint leaves, cut into thin ribbons

1 serrano, stemmed and minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Kosher salt

Put the yogurt into a bowl and stir until it is smooth. Fold in the cilantro, mint, serrano and ginger. Add salt to taste, cover and chill 30 minutes before serving.

Banana Raita

Makes about 2 ½ cups

Think of this as a starter raita, accessible to anyone who thinks yogurt is always sweet. Until sugar or fruit is added, yogurt is savory and tangy. In this one, bananas contribute sweetness, but not so much you can’t taste the yogurt itself or the other ingredients. Enjoy this with samosas, naan, warm pita, chicken tikka, biryani or any curry.

2 cups plain whole-milk yogurt

2 firm-ripe bananas, peeled, sliced in half lengthwise and cut into thin half-moons

1 serrano, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

Put the yogurt into a bowl and add the bananas, serranos, cumin, sugar, salt and several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for sugar and salt. Fold together, add the cilantro and mix briefly. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving; do not hold much longer than an hour or the bananas may start to blacken.

Pineapple Raita

Makes about 2 ½ cups

Enjoy this raita with curries, grilled or roasted chicken, roast pork and grilled or roasted vegetables.

½ cup diced fresh pineapple

1 small shallot, minced

½ small serrano, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 cup local whole-milk yogurt, such as Straus or Bellwether

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

½ teaspoon toasted cumin seed

Put the pineapple, shallot and serrano into a medium bowl and season lightly with salt. With the pepper mill set for the largest grind possible, add several very generous turns of pepper and toss gently. Set aside for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, stir the yogurt until it is smooth and creamy.

Fold the pineapple and cilantro into the yogurt, taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Transfer to a serving bowl, scatter the toasted cumin seed over the top and enjoy right away.

Coconut Raita

Makes about 2 ½ cups

Fresh coconuts are available in most grocery stores and are easy to crack open with a hammer. Once they’re opened, you may need a sharp object of some sort to loosen the meat from the hard shell. Grate the white part only, not its thin dark skin. Garam masala is, typically, a mixture of cardamom seed, clove, black peppercorn, cumin seed, cinnamon, nutmeg and mace. It is easy to make at home, but nearly all commercial spice producers make their own blends.

1 cup freshly grated coconut

½ small serrano, minced

3 - 4 curry leaves, cut into thin ribbons

3 - 4 fresh spearmint leaves, cut into very thin ribbons

Kosher salt

2 cups whole-milk yogurt, such as St. Benoit, Straus, Bellwether or Pavel’s Original

2 teaspoons garam masala

Put the coconut and serrano into a medium bowl. Add the curry leaves, mint leaves and a very generous pinch of salt. Toss gently and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes.

Stir the yogurt until it is smooth and creamy. Fold in the coconut mixture and half the garam masala. Taste and correct for salt.

Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle the remaining garam masala on top and enjoy right away. Store leftovers, covered, in the refrigerator and stir well before using.