Tickets on sale now for Collective Napa Valley Barrel Auction

Tickets are available for the Collective Napa Valley Barrel Auction Weekend June 2-4.

Hosted by Napa Valley Vintners, the summer event is the first in-person event for Collective Napa Valley, the new fundraising model for the Napa Valley Vintners. The Collective is attracting a lot of attention as it rolls out both online and in-person events during its inaugural year.

After a 40-year run of focusing its fundraising efforts on a live auction, this year the Napa Valley vintners’ main event is the Napa Valley Barrel Auction, noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Raymond Vineyards. Guests will be able to taste from 75 barrels and bid on their favorites.

Weekend events that will revolve around the barrel auction include vintner-hosted vineyard walks, dinners and tastings like Cabernet under Cabanas at Robert Mondavi Winery for up to 16 people, overlooking its Kalon Vineyard.

The proceeds from the barrel auction will target wellness center programming at Napa County schools, including individual and group counseling for substance abuse, bullying and other issues.

As Collective Napa Valley unfolds, the Napa Valley Vintners are continuing to fund local nonprofits. The trade organization comprising about 550 vintners has committed to funneling $15 million to local health care and childhood education nonprofits through 2023.

Auction Napa Valley raised $12 million from its live auction, barrel auction and online auction in 2019, its most recent event.

The live auctions drew some of America’s wealthiest wine lovers, who bid six- and seven-digit sums to raise millions of dollars for local nonprofits.

The goal of the Collective, organizers said, is to reel in a more diverse group of wine drinkers from around the globe who want to pair their love of wine with philanthropy.

For tickets, go to collectivenapavalley.org.

