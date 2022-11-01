Spaghetti a classic match for old-vine zin

St. Francis 2019 Old Vines Zinfandel, Sonoma County, ($22), our wine of the week, is a crowd-pleaser, an easy quaffer for anyone who enjoys a well-made zin.

High notes that suggest red raspberry, Bing cherry, pomegranate and cranberry hover above a foundation of dazzling acidity. Midpalate reveals the wine’s supple texture and generous fruit. Notes of black pepper add a dramatic quality that rises and falls. Tannins are soft and do not interfere with the wine’s impressive flavors and texture. It is beautifully balanced.

The price point is attractive, too, especially for a wine of this quality. You can enjoy it on a weeknight, with everything from classic American-style pizza and cheeseburgers to charcuterie, braised short ribs and creamy polenta with sausages, tomatoes and sweet peppers.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a favorite comfort food, something our cool weather calls for. Enjoy it by a roaring fire with a good book and a couple of glasses of this alluring wine.

Spaghetti Marinara, My Way

Makes about 6 servings

Olive oil

1 yellow onion, in small dice

Several garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¾ cup red wine

2 28-ounce cans of crushed tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

1 very small handful fresh oregano leaves, minced

Black pepper in a mill

1 very small handful Italian parsley leaves, chopped

1 pound dry imported pasta (spaghettini or spaghetti)

Chunk of grating cheese, such as Vella Dry Jack, Estero Gold or Parmigiano-Reggiano

Tabasco sauce

Pour enough olive oil into a heavy skillet to coat it, and set it over medium-low heat. Add the onion and saute until it is soft and transparent, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and saute for 2 minutes more. Season with salt, add the pepper flakes and wine and increase the heat to high. When the wine is reduced by about half, stir in the tomatoes and tomato paste. Add the oregano, decrease the heat to low, cover the pan and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Taste, correct for salt, add several turns of black pepper and stir in the parsley.

Meanwhile, fill a large saucepan half full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the pasta and stir until the water returns to a boil. Stir now and then and cook according to package directions.

When the pasta is done, use a ladle to add about ½ cup of the cooking water to the sauce and then quickly drain the pasta but do not rinse it. Tip it into a wide shallow bowl.

Add about a third of the sauce to the pasta and use two forks to lift and drop the noodles until they are evenly coated. Pour the rest of the sauce over the pasta and grate cheese over the top.

Enjoy right away.

Variation: If you like, add meatballs to the dish. To do so, make the meatballs separately, cook them until just done and then add them, gently, to the sauce during the last few minutes of cooking.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Pasta Classics.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.