The restaurant is targeting a November opening and will be open Thursday through Monday with an average menu price of $9 to $40.

You cannot cover Napa County without including its dynamic dining scene.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County will include interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers. Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink.

This week, we caught up with chef Darryl Bell, who first perfected his original barbecue sauce when cooking “family meals” for the staff at chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro. He later served as the chef de cuisine at Press restaurant, 587 St. Helena Highway.

Now, he and business partner Jeremy Threat are opening a Kansas City-style barbecue restaurant, Stateline Road Smokehouse, at 872 Vallejo St., Napa, in November.

We offered nine questions to Bell. Here’s a sampling of our conversation.

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to open your own restaurant?

Bell: It was COVID-19, to be honest. I’d get off work and see In-N-Out would have a line all the way around the corner. I saw people getting more casual with dining, even at these high-end places, and realized I wanted something that’s not just pandemic proof but economically sound. So, I thought, I’m from Kansas City, and we already have the (barbecue sauce) we’ve sold for almost nine years now. I realized I could bring it full circle and bring the Kansas City style of barbecue to Napa.

PD: How would you describe your take on Kansas City-style barbecue?

Bell: Texas-style barbecue is dry rub, while Kansas City uses a sauce made with tomato and vinegar. My barbecue sauce is more balanced, so you don’t get the sharp vinegar taste. You get the heat but with sweetness to cut it off. It’s a more chef-driven sauce, with tomatoes spotlighted and local ingredients. I personally, ironically, don’t eat a lot of meat, so there will be vegetables and unique sides at the restaurant, too.

PD: What’s your favorite thing to cook?

Bell: It’s between brisket and baby back ribs. I love how the ribs look bright red and super juicy, and it looks beautiful when you go to sauce. I love doing brisket and reconnecting to my city by way of burnt ends, but it takes 15 to 16 hours. It’s a process, but at the end when you see the result, it’s worth it.

“Most of the time I’m the only Black chef in the kitchen. For me, if we’re only going to be seen a little bit, we really have to be the best.” — Darryl Bell, chef opening new restaurant in Napa

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

Bell: I enjoy the restaurant Small World in downtown Napa. I always get a gyro platter. When I lived in France, every single Friday I would walk 2 miles to this really cool gyro stand on the corner and would get a gyro as my reward for the week.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

Bell: I do a lot of running, that’s my thing. It pushes you to where you can’t give anymore, and that’s what I need. Sometimes people see me in a kitchen working 16- to 18-hour days, but even at the end of those, I still feel like that was more of a marathon, a long steady burn. I still have all this energy in me that needs to come out and push until I can’t go anymore.

PD: What is your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

Bell: My wife works at Caymus Vineyards, so that’s naturally what I drink the most of. Another one I enjoy is Flint Knoll, a smaller winery, which has some really tasty stuff.

PD: Do you have your own farm or a favorite purveyor with whom you work?

Bell: One of my favorite farms I work with for produce is Tenbrink. They’ve given me some of the most beautiful tomatoes I’ve ever seen or worked with. Just crazy ridiculous beautiful tomatoes. If I find anyone who cares as much as I try to with food and they produce something so high-quality, I have to work with them.

PD: Napa has repeatedly made headlines for its lack of diversity. Why is it important that Black and brown chefs are included and celebrated in the city’s dining scene?

Bell: Most of the time, I’m the only Black chef in the kitchen. For me, if we’re only going to be seen a little bit, we really have to be the best. I tell my kids, “If you’re going to be Black in Napa, good is not good enough. You have to be great to be considered good in Napa.” Part of that is I hold myself to that standard, but the other part is it’s a reality. I try to be the best representation of our culture here that doesn’t have a chance to be represented a lot of times. I try to champion this so I can look up in three or four years and see another Black chef that has a restaurant.

PD: Where can we find you in the meantime before the restaurant opens?

Bell: Our Instagram has a calendar we update regularly, so check that out. We’re often at the Napa Farmers Market, and the weekend after that, we’ll be featured as the VIP barbecue vendor at the Blue Notes Jazz Festival.

