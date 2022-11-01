Late-season peppers, tomatoes are a rare silver lining of drought

Based on past experience, it seems our drought will get worse before it gets better. The signs are everywhere. Fruit trees are confused, with many sporting the buds they usually put out in the spring. Our population has increased considerably since the last extended drought, which means there is more pressure on our ground water, wells and water-delivery systems.

But there are silver linings. One appears to be an extension of summer crops, especially tomatoes, peppers and chiles, zucchini, eggplant and certain melons.

Triple T Farms in east Santa Rosa has an extensive selection of chiles, many that are high on the Scoville Scale, which measure a chile’s heat. They also have shishitos, similar to Padrons.

Armstrong Valley Farm near Guerneville also has shishitos. Hector’s Honey in Fulton has plenty of chiles, and on my most recent visit to the farmers market, they had tomatoes, too.

The Patch has hybrid and heirloom tomatoes, which should be available through Thanksgiving. The Sonoma Valley farm also has plenty of zucchini, sweet peppers, eggplant and melons. Their fall crops are overlapping with summer’s lingering bounty; broccoli and cauliflower are coming on strong and have sweetened up because of our low temperatures at night and early morning.

The Patch takes its name from a tiny microclimate just east of Sonoma’s town square. This little patch of land has temperatures that allow the farm to be both the first and the last local farm with tomatoes.

In north Petaluma, GreenString Farm Store (3571 Old Adobe Road) still has tomatoes, along with four varieties of chiles, from hot serranos to mild Jimmy Nardellos.

If you have time, it might be good to can or freeze tomatoes, as we are heading into a shortage of canned ones. Expect the price to rise considerably over the next few weeks and months.

California is the largest producer of tomatoes in the U.S., but exports have declined and farmers have responded by decreasing the size of their plantings.

There are many ways to preserve tomatoes to use until the next harvest starts, in June 2023. You can ferment, freeze, can or dry them. When it comes to peppers and chiles, I recommend searing the skins, peeling them off and then either canning them or putting them in the freezer, where they will be good for about 6 months, after which they get soggy.

To freeze tomatoes, sear the skins over a high flame, peel them and tuck them into freezer bags. I am not a fan of dropping a tomato into boiling water to loosen the skin; the process cooks about a quarter inch of the tomato’s flesh. Tomatoes that have been frozen are not good for salads but work perfectly well in soups and stews.

When it comes to canning tomatoes, they are many variations of a fairly simple process. Some home canners add garlic cloves or fresh basil sprigs, but I don’t think this is a good idea. The garlic may take on an unpleasantly strong flavor and the basil will limit your options. If you must, puree fresh basil with olive oil and a bit of salt, freeze it in ice cube trays and pack the frozen cubes into freezer bags.

This is the basic method for canning tomatoes. It is simple and straightforward, which gives you flexibility when you’re ready to use them.

Canned Tomatoes, Raw Pack, with a variation for Hot Pack

Makes about 6 quarts or 12 pints

15 pounds ripe tomatoes

3 cups, approximately, freshly made Tomato Juice (recipe follows)

½ cup fresh lemon juice, plus more for pints

Have a large canning kettle ready, half full of water and on medium-high heat.

Peel the tomatoes by spearing them, one by one, on the tines of a dinner fork. Rotate the tomato while holding it in a high gas flame or close to an electric burner set on high. After you’ve seared all the tomatoes, use your fingers to pull off and discard the skins.

Cut out the stem cores.

Scald six 1-quart (or 12 1-pint) jars with boiling water. Put the lids and rings in a metal bowl and cover with boiling water.

Pack the tomatoes, either whole or in wedges, into the jars. Add tomato juice to fill in any spaces; some tomatoes will be juicy enough that you won’t have to add extra juice. The tomatoes should be covered up to ½ inch below the rim of the jar. Add 4 teaspoons of lemon juice to each quart or 2 teaspoons to each pint.

Put on the lids and rings but don’t tighten the rings too much; they should be secure but not overly tight. Process in a hot water bath according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Set a few tea towels on a work surface and gently transfer the tomatoes from the boiling water bath to the towels. As they cool, you should hear the lids pop, a sign that they are properly sealed. Any jars that do not seal tightly should be stored in the refrigerator and used within 1 to 2 weeks.

Variation: Prepare the boiling water bath and the jars as described. After peeling and coring the tomatoes, cut each in half through its equator and remove the seeds by squeezing them out or coaxing them out with your finger.

Cut each half into 4 wedges. Put the tomatoes into a wide deep stock pot set over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring continuously, until the tomatoes come to a boil. Remove from the heat and pack into jars. Top off with tomato juice as necessary and continue as described in the main recipe.

Why make your own tomato juice? Because you have a lot of tomatoes or because you prefer its taste to commercial options. You can use it in soups, sauces, stews and braises, too.

Tomato Juice

Makes about 3 quarts

10 pounds ripe tomatoes, seared, peeled and cored

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Cut the tomatoes in half through their equators. Hold them one by one over a strainer set atop a bowl, and squeeze or coax out the seeds and gel.

Stir the seeds, gel and juices and discard the seeds.

Put the seeds and any collected juices into a large stock pot set over low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the tomatoes begin to simmer. Cover and simmer very gently for 20 minutes; remove from the heat and let cool.

Put the tomatoes through a food mill and return them to the heat. Stir in the lemon juice and salt.

This should yield about 12 cups. Enjoy right away or pour into scalded glass jars, as described in the preceding recipe, and process according to the jar manufacturer’s instructions.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannjordan.com.