A bonanza of Sonoma County plant sales coming up

Fresh Cuttings

Spring plant sales are popping up all over. Score some unusual varieties and bargains while helping out local organizations. Block out next weekend, empty your trunk and chart a course for your plant sale hop.

Two sales for one at Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center

The Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Redwood Empire Rose Society are holding their spring sales on the same day at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center.

Both groups will have plants for sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Garden experts will be on hand to help with selection and ideas for plant placement.

Rose Society members will also have cactuses and succulent container gardens, pots, books and other garden treasures for sale. The center is at 2050 Yulupa Ave.

Santa Rosa

End of the day leftovers

All of the available time slots are filled for shopping the Harvest for the Hungry’s annual plant sale on Saturday, April 23, but the garden crew will stay open for one extra hour from 3-4 p.m. for anyone who wasn’t able to reserve an appointment to shop. 1717 Yulupa Ave. behind Christ Church United Methodist. The garden raises fresh food for people in need. harvestgarden.org

Jail Industries Open House sale

The hot-season crops have arrived. Look for tomatoes, eggplants, squash, melons, cucumbers and more during the April open house at Jail Industries Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.

No appointment is needed to shop a wide selection of warm-season veggie seedlings and annual flowers, including more than 50 varieties of tomatoes. They also have a selection of drought-tolerant and California native plants. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will be on hand with succulents for sale and expert advice. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cash or check only. Revenue from plant sales funds the educational programming offered through the Nursery at Jail Industries and supported by Five Keys Schools and Programs and the Sheriff’s Office of Sonoma County. 707-239-1611. 2254 Ordinance Road, Santa Rosa.

Petaluma

Petaluma Bounty Farm accepting appointments

You can now make an appointment to shop the Petaluma Bounty Farm’s spring sale Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24. Saturday is reserved for EBT (CalFresh) customers, seniors 65 and older and the immunocompromised. Sunday slots are open to all. Veggie seedlings are $3.

Petaluma Bounty will offer a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $20, for anyone purchasing their edible plants with CalFresh (EBT).

Shoppers must wear masks and social distance and should bring boxes and carts to carry their selections. Everyone will have 30 minutes to make their choices and pay for the plants. To make an appointment and for more information, visit Petalumabounty.org. 55 Shasta Ave.

Healdsburg

Succulent Saturday

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are holding a pop-up succulent sale in Healdsburg on Saturday, April 23. They will have a wide variety of 4-inch and 1-gallon container plants as well as an array of arrangements. A limited selection of custom-made potting benches also will be available for sale. The sale supports the UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 402 Tucker St.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School’s student-supported nursery is reopening Saturday, April 23, for another sale with a big variety of landscape plants. Look for California natives, succulents, grasses, abutilons and plants beneficial to wildlife. $6 for a 1-gallon container. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Willowside Road at Hall Road.

