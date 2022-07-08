A Boomer who had the backs of Oakmonters during the pandemic

When vaccines were first rolled out for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 the world rejoiced. But actually getting the scarce vaccine, with a short self life and limited quantities, could be a challenge of will, resourcefulness and dogged networking, underground channels and research.

For the frail elderly and disabled, people without ready transportation and those who lived alone, getting the potentially life saving jab was almost impossible.

Oakmont resident and retired optician Heidi Klyn looked around her community of strictly seniors, some centenarians and shut-ins, and did what she does so well - she got on the phone and started making things happen. Figuring that access was one of the biggest hurdles, she arranged for Safeway Pharmaceuticals to bring mobile vaccination clinics to Oakmont, a 55+ adult community in Santa Rosa, ultimately helping to protect at least 75% of the residents.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GrbD6fM-i_8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Klyn assembled a group of volunteers, including retired nurses, to set up the clinics and manage them, getting people in and out with an efficiency that blew away the Safeway team.

“For the last couple of years we’ve been going to senior centers and have set up in Marin in the mall and our favorite client of everybody we have done is the group at Oakmont that Heidi coordinated with us,” said Ann Carpico, a division pharmacy manager for Safeway covering the North Bay.“ ”It’s to the point where when we’re booking clients each season, Heidi gets first choice.“

When there was an alarming outbreak of COVID-19 in February, Klyn arranged with the county to set up a portable test site and help her do contact tracing to slow the spread of the virus. And when the county began cutting back on testing and tracing in the spring, Klyn again worked with Safeway to secure and pass out Home Antigen Test Kits.

Klyn (pronounced Kline) is one of the most visible leaders in the sprawling community of 4,800 at the gateway between Sonoma Valley and Santa Rosa, lending her voice and can-do attitude as a member of the The Oakmont Village Association board. She was instrumental in efforts to get a dog park in Oakmont, remodel the aging East Recreation Center and to persuade residents to approve an increase in HOA fees to buy Oakmont’s two neglected golf courses and spare them from development. Klyn launched a Cannabis Club to educate Oakmonters about medicinal cannabis. A former Haight-Ashbury hippie and lover of classic rock , the 74-year-old coordinates musical events for the increasing number of Baby Boomers retiring to Oakmont.

For her lifesaving efforts to protect her community during the pandemic, help her cohorts find joy in the music of the youth and help make Oakmont “the best it can be,” Heidi Klyn has been awarded The North Bay Spirit Award for July. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award calls out volunteers who identify a community need and find a way to fill it, going all in for a cause that brings others along with their spirit.

“She doesn’t take no for an answer,” said Jackie Ryan, who chairs the communications committee of the association. “She’s enthusiastic. Where someone else might run into a hurdle or challenge and shrug their shoulders and say, ‘OK. I’ve done my best and I can’t do it anymore,’ that’s not Heidi. She sees it through. She really doesn’t recognize a barrier.”

Said Steve Spanier, who served with Klyn on both the village board and with The Boomer Club, said: “The Spirit Award is perfect for her because she’s got so much spirit. Anyone who knows her would say that’s almost her middle name. She’s always a positive person and always looking to make Oakmont better.”

Motivated by making things better

Klyn said she’s driven by a desire to make things better, whether it is standing up for improvements to Oakmont, or providing a service that will enhance the lives of her neighbors. When frustrated people began calling her in early 2021 when the shots became available for the most vulnerable, people 75 and older, asking if she could bring a mobile vaccination clinic to Oakmont, she sprang to action.

“I told them, ‘Let me see.’ Well, that wasn’t easy I called Sacramento. I called the health department. I called local officials here. I said ‘I’ve got these people who are older here. It’s hard for them to get out, especially with COVID. Can you bring the shots here?’”

The Sonoma County Health Department recommended she work with Safeway, which agreed. But that was only the beginning. Klyn had to marshal volunteers, set up systems and get the word out to the Oakmont community. And she had to make sure the clinics ran smoothly.